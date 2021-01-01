Because he, like the rest of our team, had spent those 40 minutes sprinting around like mad men? And using the term unforgivable is rather over the top, no? Like, I'm pretty sure it is forgivable.
Quite happy with him just doing a passable Gini impression personally, at least till he finds his confidence. The goals weren't his fault, and he was a big part of why AC spent the first 40 minutes struggling to get over the half way line. He'll get plenty of opportunities to play... but then so will a few others, so he'll need to earn it. If he doesn't earn it, ah well - it might just mean Curtis grasps the nettle and develops into a world class player.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
I thought he played really well...guess I'm alone in that.
Anyone else get the feeling he seems to be holding himself back and not going 100%?
I think he did well last night - hopefully gets better - stays fit and helps us win more games . He will get a lot more chances this season. Interested to see who starts vs Palace him or Hendo this weekend?
