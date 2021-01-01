« previous next »
Because he, like the rest of our team, had spent those 40 minutes sprinting around like mad men?

And using the term unforgivable is rather over the top, no? Like, I'm pretty sure it is forgivable.

If it was the first time this happened, then I would agree with you. But he's a repeat offender. If his stamina is not up to scratch for our team, then I guess we should find a suitable replacement. It's so sad cause I had so many expectations for Keita but he has failed to deliver time and again. (Just to be sure, I was speaking from a footballing point of view, nothing personal against the man.)
Quite happy with him just doing a passable Gini impression personally, at least till he finds his confidence. The goals weren't his fault, and he was a big part of why AC spent the first 40 minutes struggling to get over the half way line. He'll get plenty of opportunities to play... but then so will a few others, so he'll need to earn it. If he doesn't earn it, ah well - it might just mean Curtis grasps the nettle and develops into a world class player.
This is where I am, well for 90% of the time. The other 10% reminds me we paid £54m for him, and lets be honest, we all expected a little bit more.
I thought he played really well...guess I'm alone in that.
I thought he played fine in first half, less influence in the 2nd...

He just needs to stay fit, like our other midfielders if they stay fit they will get minutes then it is upto them to show what they are capable of..
I thought he played really well...guess I'm alone in that.

He played pretty well yeah, he did drop off a little though and probably can't really afford to do that if he wants to be considered anything like first choice.
I thought he played really well...guess I'm alone in that.

Me too, thought he was very good first half and maybe dropped off a bit in the second which I suppose could be entirely down to him having to escape a military coup in his own country whilst on international duty which may have had a tiny adverse affect on his rest and recuperation
Anyone else get the feeling he seems to be holding himself back and not going 100%?
Anyone else get the feeling he seems to be holding himself back and not going 100%?
It's more he's playing the role he's been told to. He doesn't drive forward as much, he's like Gini. It's been noticeable since preseason to be honest.
Anyone else get the feeling he seems to be holding himself back and not going 100%?

Maybe he's wary of getting another muscle injury niggle.

Wouldn't land anything particularly at his feet for last night, everyone got loose after 30.
I thought he played really well...guess I'm alone in that.

Nope not alone, thought he was fantastic.
I thought he played really well...guess I'm alone in that.

I think he did well last night - hopefully gets better  - stays fit and helps us win more games . He will get a lot more chances this season. 

Interested to see who starts vs Palace him or Hendo this weekend?
I think he did well last night - hopefully gets better  - stays fit and helps us win more games . He will get a lot more chances this season. 

Interested to see who starts vs Palace him or Hendo this weekend?

Thiago in for Keita. That's our first choice midfield by a distance, although Harvey was certainly giving Jurgen something to think about on that front.
Aside from those few minutes where we collectively fell to pieces, thought he was great last night.

I've been really happy with the start he's made to this season, just needs to stay fit now.

