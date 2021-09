Mate he's just escaped a military coup and only returned to training today, I'm not so sure he's as nailed on to start as you think he is



He's fully fit. Didn't start against Chelsea when he should have. Went away on international, last game was over a week ago. He's played once in over 2/3 weeks. Not sure why what happened over there prevents him from playing for us - he managed a private jet home. I'm sure he's fine to play. Given Fabinho wont be playing, it's either him or Joes and I'd imagine as he started our games from start of season, if he's fit he plays.