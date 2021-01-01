« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 267 268 269 270 271 [272]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1278425 times)

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 784
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10840 on: Yesterday at 01:49:13 pm »
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,272
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10841 on: Yesterday at 01:53:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  7, 2021, 12:58:52 pm
He's coup tied anyway

This is as good as it gets. A belter, straight into the top corner.
Whatever else you do, or dont do in life from here, you can proudly say: I did this.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10842 on: Yesterday at 08:01:20 pm »
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10843 on: Yesterday at 08:13:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  7, 2021, 12:58:52 pm
He's coup tied anyway

 ;D

Congratulations you've won the internet.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10844 on: Yesterday at 11:56:47 pm »
Was an open goal tbf.  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,078
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10845 on: Today at 12:20:18 am »
Funny that, mate, Well in
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 267 268 269 270 271 [272]   Go Up
« previous next »
 