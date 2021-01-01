« previous next »
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 05:58:10 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:09:02 am
Whoever put this curse on Naby needs to fucking cut it out.  What a supremely unlucky time he has had of it here. Potentially missing games because of a coup?  Give us a fucking break already.
We need to send Bruce Grobbelaar round to Naby's.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 06:04:46 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 04:40:56 pm
Harry Kane should take note: this is how you come up with a great excuse to miss training.

 ;D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 07:20:20 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 04:40:56 pm
Harry Kane should take note: this is how you come up with a great excuse to miss training.

Yes much better than Coutinho's 'bad back'.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 07:50:43 pm
Hes got a private jet arriving at Conakry airport today and will fly back with other Guinean players.

They are currently safe in their hotel.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 07:59:10 pm
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 08:23:46 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:59:10 pm

Haha fantastic.

Could also go for 'KLOPPO'S HEROES'
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 08:24:58 pm
Naby needs to be in the image next to Klopp, as that was where Private Ryan was.

;D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 08:51:06 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:59:10 pm

;D
You lot dont half take the piss.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 08:59:35 pm
Good preparation for playing away at Leeds.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 09:24:01 pm
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 10:22:14 pm
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 10:39:00 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:09:02 am
Whoever put this curse on Naby needs to fucking cut it out.  What a supremely unlucky time he has had of it here. Potentially missing games because of a coup?  Give us a fucking break already.

Can't fault that
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm
Flight leaves at midday GMT tomorrow.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 10:59:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm
Flight leaves at midday GMT tomorrow.

Bona Fide source, pal?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 12:20:01 am
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:22:16 am
I fully expect Naby to come back and perform in a run of big games then trapped in rubble for three days in a Godzilla raid on Tokyo
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 03:38:58 am
