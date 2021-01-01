« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 266 267 268 269 270 [271]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1273609 times)

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10800 on: Today at 05:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:09:02 am
Whoever put this curse on Naby needs to fucking cut it out.  What a supremely unlucky time he has had of it here. Potentially missing games because of a coup?  Give us a fucking break already.
We need to send Bruce Grobbelaar round to Naby's.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10801 on: Today at 06:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 04:40:56 pm
Harry Kane should take note: this is how you come up with a great excuse to miss training.

 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10802 on: Today at 07:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 04:40:56 pm
Harry Kane should take note: this is how you come up with a great excuse to miss training.

Yes much better than Coutinho's 'bad back'.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,185
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10803 on: Today at 07:50:43 pm »
Hes got a private jet arriving at Conakry airport today and will fly back with other Guinean players.

They are currently safe in their hotel.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,147
  • JFT96
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10804 on: Today at 07:59:10 pm »
Logged

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10805 on: Today at 08:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:59:10 pm

Haha fantastic.

Could also go for 'KLOPPO'S HEROES'
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,418
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10806 on: Today at 08:24:58 pm »
Naby needs to be in the image next to Klopp, as that was where Private Ryan was.

;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 266 267 268 269 270 [271]   Go Up
« previous next »
 