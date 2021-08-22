« previous next »
Offline royhendo

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10760 on: August 22, 2021, 07:22:58 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 22, 2021, 03:59:46 am
"Naby, lad! Your game was top notch!"
"Merci, Hendo, et toi aussi. Et le jeu de jeune Harvey? C'est magnifique!"
"What's he say, skip?"
"He says you were boss, Harvey"
"Cheers, Naby. You were boss an all, and the skipper, too"
"Cheers Harvey, you put a top, top shift in"

;D
Offline spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10761 on: August 22, 2021, 08:55:36 am »
Match of the day were saying that Henderson was the holding midfielder and was deepest. I thought Keita was deepest. I need to look a the heat map/average position for both players.
Offline RedG13

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10762 on: August 22, 2021, 09:37:08 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on August 22, 2021, 08:55:36 am
Match of the day were saying that Henderson was the holding midfielder and was deepest. I thought Keita was deepest. I need to look a the heat map/average position for both players.
They ended up pretty close to the same on the heat maps. Hendo job was the Holding MF more covering zone 14 more but Keita was dropping to carry the ball from the defense. It was super pretty super clear 4231 with salah as the striker from the inside right position
Offline spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10763 on: August 22, 2021, 10:06:36 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on August 22, 2021, 09:37:08 am
They ended up pretty close to the same on the heat maps. Hendo job was the Holding MF more covering zone 14 more but Keita was dropping to carry the ball from the defense. It was super pretty super clear 4231 with salah as the striker from the inside right position

Thanks.
Offline MNAA

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10764 on: August 22, 2021, 10:30:20 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on August 22, 2021, 08:55:36 am
Match of the day were saying that Henderson was the holding midfielder and was deepest. I thought Keita was deepest. I need to look a the heat map/average position for both players.
Hendo was a 6. Naby was more of an 8. Slightly less advanced than Elliott
Online Welshred

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10765 on: August 22, 2021, 11:22:33 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 22, 2021, 03:59:46 am
"Naby, lad! Your game was top notch!"
"Merci, Hendo, et toi aussi. Et le jeu de jeune Harvey? C'est magnifique!"
"What's he say, skip?"
"He says you were boss, Harvey"
"Cheers, Naby. You were boss an all, and the skipper, too"
"Cheers Harvey, you put a top, top shift in"

:lmao
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10766 on: August 22, 2021, 11:50:04 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on August 22, 2021, 06:40:07 am
I pointed this out to my dad immediately after Jota scored. "Watch how Keita attracts 2/3 Burnley players towards him to create space and time for Tsimikas". Tsimikas delivered a great ball, no doubt, but he also benefited from the additional second Naby created for him.

Absolutely. Under Klopp pace is about shaving seconds off what you're doing.

I'd add the exact nature of the pass that Keita made - an angled flick with the outside of the boot that invited Tsimikas to step forward into the ball (the full back then used his sole to quickly roll the ball forward a bit more). Had Keita made the safe pass - to Tsimikas's feet - the entire Burnley line would have stepped up a little and the defenders would have had an extra second or so to get tight to Jota and the others.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10767 on: August 22, 2021, 01:50:55 pm »
The lad could do with some Fray Bentos in side him to toughen him up and build him up. Hes very wee.
Offline whtwht

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10768 on: August 22, 2021, 09:03:00 pm »
This guy has the ability to score from long range. Would love to see him have a go more from distance.
Offline oxenstierna

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10769 on: August 22, 2021, 09:32:31 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on August 22, 2021, 01:50:55 pm
The lad could do with some Fray Bentos in side him to toughen him up and build him up.
The Cuban leader that's been in power since the revolution in 1959?
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10770 on: August 22, 2021, 09:55:09 pm »
I thought it was a little backheel that he gave to Tsimikas. Very clever player.

Hope he continues to play.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10771 on: August 22, 2021, 10:14:42 pm »
The key with naby is remaining fit. When hes fit he seems to play for us but once he gets injured, he doesnt get another look in until we have a crisis in midfield.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10772 on: August 22, 2021, 11:17:47 pm »
Has produced a couple of very mature and composed displays back to back. Quietly confident that we could see his best season and it would have been worth the wait.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10773 on: August 25, 2021, 01:48:57 pm »
It will be interesting to see if Keita keeps his place in the side or Thiago comes straight in. It's worth noting that Keita started both recent wins over Chelsea.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10774 on: August 25, 2021, 02:03:37 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on August 25, 2021, 01:48:57 pm
It will be interesting to see if Keita keeps his place in the side or Thiago comes straight in. It's worth noting that Keita started both recent wins over Chelsea.

so long as Fab is good to go, Id hope the midfield is Fab, Hendo, Keita.

Not that Thiago starting would be worst thing  ;D  But Kloppo often talks about players being in a good way and the rythm they need, so Im hoping that Keita is starting again simply as he is one of those players whos basically come out of a full pre-season looking very good and is up to speed. 
Offline RedG13

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10775 on: August 25, 2021, 09:22:39 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on August 25, 2021, 01:48:57 pm
It will be interesting to see if Keita keeps his place in the side or Thiago comes straight in. It's worth noting that Keita started both recent wins over Chelsea.
Im pretty confident in Keita and Thaigo ability to play together also which would likely mean Henderson not starting(unless fabinho is getting rest), we will see what happens
Offline Bjornar

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10776 on: August 26, 2021, 06:17:39 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on August 25, 2021, 09:22:39 pm
Im pretty confident in Keita and Thaigo ability to play together also which would likely mean Henderson not starting(unless fabinho is getting rest), we will see what happens

Henderson will obviously start, unless there's something fitness related preventing it.
Offline JasonF

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10777 on: August 29, 2021, 01:44:10 am »
Malick Kebe still isn't Keita's agent, before anyone goes posting the quotes. Just someone from Naby's past trying to get clicks/attention.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10778 on: August 29, 2021, 11:21:08 pm »
I would have started Keita. Henderson looked uncomfortable on the left and as a result the side looked unbalanced.
Offline RedG13

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10779 on: August 29, 2021, 11:50:46 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on August 29, 2021, 11:21:08 pm
I would have started Keita. Henderson looked uncomfortable on the left and as a result the side looked unbalanced.
I said this other threads. He has 2 games over the international break. I dont think Klopp wants him playing 3 games a week and is trying to prevent injury.
I thought it was fine Hendo started, just would like to see subs earlier but it took Thiago like 7 minutes to get on because the was ball in play, and might have been later then 60 as a result of having to use his first sub as result of injury and good play on the pitch.
Offline harleydanger

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10780 on: August 30, 2021, 06:46:47 am »
I can understand not starting him because hes been started in big games in the past and been hooked at half time. So I think a little bit of protection in that moment was called for, and maybe we can get him totally flying for half a season before putting him in that environment.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10781 on: August 30, 2021, 07:33:06 am »
Can take a lot of positives out of the performance even if the result didn't go as planned. Some commenting that perhaps Naby should have started, but I think this was always going to be a taxing fixture and Naby is pencilled to play 2 games in a week for Guinea. That would mean Chelsea, and then 2 world cup qualifiers in Africa, in those humid conditions about 27-30C heat and including all the travel etc. and then about 5-6 days to recover before Leeds. Given his injury record, probably wise to sit this one out. Sure, Naby possibly could have made a difference and given us the edge to score in the 2nd half but overall on balance, we need Naby fit for the whole season, not just 1 game, and we should have plenty of firepower in the squad to win a game against 10-man Chelsea without Naby. As we've seen in the past, Guinea absolutely do not look after him at all, and we can't rely on them to do the right thing for his longer term fitness.

We needed Hendo, Fabinho and Thiago to get some minutes and they did. When fully fit, I'd say that is our starting midfield 3 with Naby a close 4th and then Ox and Harvey after that.
Offline Knight

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10782 on: August 31, 2021, 08:35:19 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on August 30, 2021, 06:46:47 am
I can understand not starting him because hes been started in big games in the past and been hooked at half time. So I think a little bit of protection in that moment was called for, and maybe we can get him totally flying for half a season before putting him in that environment.

That's happened once right? He's also started big games, and big games against against Chelsea, and been superb.
Offline Morgana

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10783 on: August 31, 2021, 10:26:59 am »
Quote from: JasonF on August 29, 2021, 01:44:10 am
Malick Kebe still isn't Keita's agent, before anyone goes posting the quotes. Just someone from Naby's past trying to get clicks/attention.
Baffles me how every Tom, Dick and Harry now think they have the right to go on social media and blast Klopp for whatever if/when we don't win a game. The presumption. The cheek!
Offline spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10784 on: Today at 09:14:08 am »
Nice assist midweek.
I actually think Keita was rested (rather than dropped) for Chelsea.
He was always going to play 2 90 minute games for international side.
Keita's next international game is tomorrow. A big enough gap to the Sunday Leeds game.
Offline RedG13

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10785 on: Today at 10:00:14 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:14:08 am
Nice assist midweek.
I actually think Keita was rested (rather than dropped) for Chelsea.
He was always going to play 2 90 minute games for international side.
Keita's next international game is tomorrow. A big enough gap to the Sunday Leeds game.
Agreed. I dont think Klopp wanted him to play 3 games in a week with his international travel. If he Starts vs Leeds he probably doesn't start vs Milan but Im sure Klopp and staff have a general idea of a plan in relation to rotation on some players for next stretch of games obv just can change.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10786 on: Today at 10:20:24 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:14:08 am
Nice assist midweek.
I actually think Keita was rested (rather than dropped) for Chelsea.
He was always going to play 2 90 minute games for international side.
Keita's next international game is tomorrow. A big enough gap to the Sunday Leeds game.

Naby, lad. Love this man. Any highlight links?
Offline spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10787 on: Today at 11:05:06 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:00:14 am
Agreed. I dont think Klopp wanted him to play 3 games in a week with his international travel. If he Starts vs Leeds he probably doesn't start vs Milan but Im sure Klopp and staff have a general idea of a plan in relation to rotation on some players for next stretch of games obv just can change.

I think Naby either starts the Leeds game or the Milan game.
I think Leeds away suits Naby more.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10788 on: Today at 12:07:18 pm »
He's had a good start of the season and now is in Guinea on international duty so naturally the army in Guinea decided to start a coup d'etat and overthrow the president while he's there.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10789 on: Today at 01:28:43 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:07:18 pm
He's had a good start of the season and now is in Guinea on international duty so naturally the army in Guinea decided to start a coup d'etat and overthrow the president while he's there.

Source?
Online Red Bird

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10790 on: Today at 01:39:21 pm »
Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10791 on: Today at 01:39:46 pm »
Guinea capital Conakry on alert as heavy gunfire heard

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-58453778
