Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10760 on: Today at 07:22:58 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:59:46 am
"Naby, lad! Your game was top notch!"
"Merci, Hendo, et toi aussi. Et le jeu de jeune Harvey? C'est magnifique!"
"What's he say, skip?"
"He says you were boss, Harvey"
"Cheers, Naby. You were boss an all, and the skipper, too"
"Cheers Harvey, you put a top, top shift in"

;D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10761 on: Today at 08:55:36 am »
Match of the day were saying that Henderson was the holding midfielder and was deepest. I thought Keita was deepest. I need to look a the heat map/average position for both players.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10762 on: Today at 09:37:08 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:55:36 am
Match of the day were saying that Henderson was the holding midfielder and was deepest. I thought Keita was deepest. I need to look a the heat map/average position for both players.
They ended up pretty close to the same on the heat maps. Hendo job was the Holding MF more covering zone 14 more but Keita was dropping to carry the ball from the defense. It was super pretty super clear 4231 with salah as the striker from the inside right position
