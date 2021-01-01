Match of the day were saying that Henderson was the holding midfielder and was deepest. I thought Keita was deepest. I need to look a the heat map/average position for both players.



They ended up pretty close to the same on the heat maps. Hendo job was the Holding MF more covering zone 14 more but Keita was dropping to carry the ball from the defense. It was super pretty super clear 4231 with salah as the striker from the inside right position