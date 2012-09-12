« previous next »
Once Harry Kane takes the premier league all time Transfer record tab off Keita, then Naby will be a new man
Loved Anfield Index's stats on Naby. Most tackles, 6. Most presses even though he left the pitch with 18 minutes to go. 96% pass completion. Keep it up Naby and stay fit.
Thought he was our best player first half - more of this please Naby lad!!
Another chunk under his belt, good Naby lad
We don't half win often when he plays.
well done lad , welcome to the game  :wellin
Doing the work.
Kept things ticking over, nice tidy performance.

Right now we need consistent minutes and it's going well so far this summer.
Solid again, probably will go unnoticed but the way he gave Kostas an acre of space by shaping to drive at the defence before hooking it behind him was class.
Is he doing the Gini role now?
Just purring again. Very composed and controlled with a little sparkle every once in a while. He looks fit for once!
He was excellent, stood up to them physically and is so intelligent on and off the ball.

Two great performances to start the season.
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:28:26 pm
Solid again, probably will go unnoticed but the way he gave Kostas an acre of space by shaping to drive at the defence before hooking it behind him was class.

Klopp and Pep will have noted...
Excellent today, great quality, composure and discipline.
Plays a bit simpler now, seems less stressed to impress with every touch. Its much more effective.
That was actually a bit Gini-esque
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:28:26 pm
Solid again, probably will go unnoticed but the way he gave Kostas an acre of space by shaping to drive at the defence before hooking it behind him was class.

Definitely not. Him creating the space, Tsimikas playing the ball into the best space instead of where the player was and Jota reading the whole thing, it was superb play from all three that resulted in a simple looking goal.
Both games, Kloppos reaction when hes subbed him off tells the story. Hes is really happy with his performances, hes playing to strict coaching orders and hes doing it well. Just keep fit Naby.
Good solid game, Naby lad.

Played ok..but was our least effective outfield player..passed the ball way too slow
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 03:05:45 pm
Played ok..but was our least effective outfield player..passed the ball way too slow
Harvey was charged with more creative role, Naby had to provide more solidity and he did.
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 03:05:45 pm
Played ok..but was our least effective outfield player..passed the ball way too slow
stick to wanking
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 03:05:45 pm
Played ok..but was our least effective outfield player..passed the ball way too slow

You dont really understand football do you?
Yeah, same as last week in my opinion. Very good but not really being used to his best, and most valuable, talents if he's going to be asked to play this role.
Another good, if not spectacular, game.

I know he's not being used to the full extent of his talents, but, with Fabinho, Ox and Milner out, it's more important that he is just there right now. He was significantly better than 'just there' though.
Quote from: groove on Today at 03:26:43 pm
Yeah, same as last week in my opinion. Very good but not really being used to his best, and most valuable, talents if he's going to be asked to play this role.

Doesnt really matter to Liverpool so long as its effective. Our midfielders have very set roles. If he can do that job (and hes done it these first 2 games), then hopefully thats a great sign for the season.
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 03:05:45 pm
Played ok..but was our least effective outfield player..passed the ball way too slow

Thats honestly batshit... like, properly batshit.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:30:42 pm
Doesnt really matter to Liverpool so long as its effective. Our midfielders have very set roles. If he can do that job (and hes done it these first 2 games), then hopefully thats a great sign for the season.

Exactly & we know that he has a goal in him.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:28:26 pm
Is he doing the Gini role now?
My thought exactly, and his stats seem to support this. Very controlled from Keita.
Can he step up with more creativity when we need him to? Well, that's  a discussion for another game. Today he did exactly what the team needed.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:28:26 pm
Is he doing the Gini role now?

looks like it. And we know he can do a lot more too.
Keita putting in very mature and professional performances. Protecting the defence and sacrificing his instincts to attack to ensure we aren't caught on the counterattack.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:00:51 pm
Both games, Kloppos reaction when hes subbed him off tells the story. Hes is really happy with his performances, hes playing to strict coaching orders and hes doing it well. Just keep fit Naby.

Noticed this too, even by Klopp's standards it was emphatic.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:28:26 pm
Is he doing the Gini role now?

Exactly how its looking to me. Thought he, Henderson and Elliott complimented each others games so well today
He survived the thugs of Burnley. Deserves a new contract on that alone.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:28:26 pm
Is he doing the Gini role now?
Yea he was always signed to be the 8 role wise. He can still provide penetration from that role but in that role for Liverpool he has to protect the counter also. He can also play 7 role which Elliot was in today and so can Jones. 
Would think Thiago does that role more when they play together but we will see.
