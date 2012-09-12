The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Solid again, probably will go unnoticed but the way he gave Kostas an acre of space by shaping to drive at the defence before hooking it behind him was class.
Played ok..but was our least effective outfield player..passed the ball way too slow
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Yeah, same as last week in my opinion. Very good but not really being used to his best, and most valuable, talents if he's going to be asked to play this role.
The Test is obviously right
Doesnt really matter to Liverpool so long as its effective. Our midfielders have very set roles. If he can do that job (and hes done it these first 2 games), then hopefully thats a great sign for the season.
Is he doing the Gini role now?
Both games, Kloppos reaction when hes subbed him off tells the story. Hes is really happy with his performances, hes playing to strict coaching orders and hes doing it well. Just keep fit Naby.
