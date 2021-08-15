Admittedly I was watching it in the pub so I may have had the blinkers on, but I thought he was impressive on Saturday. I worry a little that the problems that hes had in his first three seasons here will mean that he never ends up being the world-class midfielder that we were all hoping was arriving from Leipzig in 2018, but I do think he can contribute in a significant way to our success this season if we can have him available more often than not. Henderson and Thiago could be kept fresh and managed really well if we have the ability to use Naby effectively.