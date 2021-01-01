Keita gave a very mature and disciplined performance at the weekend. I don't think Keita has a problem with being more defensive and a facilitator rather than a creator.



Agreed. I think that was one of his best all around performances for us. He's had better games individually but for doing an essential job in an imbalanced midfield and in front of a left back making his first start that was a really good showing.Of the midfield three he's the most likely to retain his place once Fab, Hendo and Thiago are deemed ready to start. If he's playing alongside any two of those three then I reckon he'd be given a bit more license to be creative.We've all become a bit jaded with Keita for many reasons but he was our record signing for a reason and is still the third most expensive player in the club's history. What a difference it could make if he hits top form for a sustained period!