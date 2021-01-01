« previous next »
Over the summer theres been a lot of grouping AOC and Keita together as theyve both struggled with injuries and also didnt get picked much last season but this has always been a bit artificial to me
AOC is a concern as bar one performance vs Atletico he hasnt looked the same player post major injury  either way Keita never really fit the description of player who might be good enough but injuries have meant we should probably cut bait
Keita remains a top level talent who has mostly produced elite level midfield performances when hes played for us (spare me the hes not the player we all saw at Leipzig bs)
That said he started last season exceptionally before injuries stopped him so lets see - if he stays fit this season you dont need a Wijnaldam replacement as youve got a Wijnaldam upgrade  but its a big if
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:23:08 am
The guy just needs to stay fit. He must be horrible to play against as hes constantly there, high up, putting a foot in.

Even won a couple balls in the air. Mad bounce, our Naby...
I think Naby is going to be used like a Gini replacement. Someone to press, win the ball, and move the ball on rather than a midfielder to burst into the box to score a ton of goals.
Not getting my hopes up just yet and certainly not labelling him as a replacement for Gini who played almost all the games for several seasons. Its a long way back for Keita, who though a talented player, has made next to no impact in his time here. It does boil down to fitness, and it will revive or end his career at Liverpool.
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 02:50:09 pm
Not getting my hopes up just yet and certainly not labelling him as a replacement for Gini who played almost all the games for several seasons. Its a long way back for Keita, who though a talented player, has made next to no impact in his time here. It does boil down to fitness, and it will revive or end his career at Liverpool.

Gini replacement in terms of playing style. Keita will be hard pressed to match Gini's sheer availability.
He had a decent game yesterday and if he can stay fit all season then hell be like a new signing. Hell only get better as he gets an unbroken run of games.
Please stay fit, has all the quality to be a Liverpool player.
Think he ll forever struggle as Klopp wants him to play a certain way but he cant adapt
Naby with Fabinho and Thiago - that's an awesome midfield 3 that will help him (Naby) flourish. I am hopeful that he will have better luck this season with injuries. A fully fit Naby Keita is a gem of a player
Quote from: timbucktoo on Today at 05:36:28 am
Think he ll forever struggle as Klopp wants him to play a certain way but he cant adapt

What do you mean he can't adapt? Please elaborate on this. What was wrong with the performance at the weekend?
Quote from: timbucktoo on Today at 05:36:28 am
Think he ll forever struggle as Klopp wants him to play a certain way but he cant adapt

I don't think that's true at all.

Quote from: timbucktoo on Today at 05:36:28 am
Think he ll forever struggle as Klopp wants him to play a certain way but he cant adapt

It's a bizarre time to make that comment after his good performance on Saturday.
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:57:50 am
I don't think that's true at all.



Would be nice if he backed up his sweeping generalisation.
My problem with Keita is availability. I have zero problems with Keita's performances when he is on the pitch. I know full well that an all-action midfielder isn't going to happen in a Klopp midfield because it would require two players to cover the gaps left by 6 attackers (2 fullbacks, 1 attacking midfielder, 3 forwards).
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 04:02:38 pm
He had a decent game yesterday and if he can stay fit all season then hell be like a new signing. Hell only get better as he gets an unbroken run of games.

I think we have one game a week for the next few weeks, perhaps Klopp will give Naby each of those games to get his match sharpness in. If so would be a positive start to the season
for us. Fab, Thiago, Keita would be an all round midfield unit to reckon with.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:13:41 am
I think we have one game a week for the next few weeks, perhaps Klopp will give Naby each of those games to get his match sharpness in. If so would be a positive start to the season
for us. Fab, Thiago, Keita would be an all round midfield unit to reckon with.

There's no bigger Keita fan than me but Henderson has got to start for his leadership. I just think this season you'll see more rotation in midfield with a more settled defence behind them so Keita will get plenty of games and then it will be up to him to make himself a fixture in the side. At over 50m he needs to prove he isn't a fringe player.
Fingers crossed that he stays fit. He cost us about £60M and it's time we saw his worth. He's a good player that hasn't been able to show what he can do due to injuries. I don't think he'll play many full games for us but that applies to most of our midfield bar Fabinho. We'll probably use Henderson, Keita, Thiago, Ox and Jones (Shaqiri if he stays) for part of many games and bring on fresh legs for the last 20 minutes of so. If Keita stays fit then I think we'll see what he really can do.
Yeah, hopefully a player that cost us £70 mill can keep fit now and make a good impact this season.
Good points, it's definitely time the £75m we invested in Keita is shown on the pitch.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:13:41 am
I think we have one game a week for the next few weeks, perhaps Klopp will give Naby each of those games to get his match sharpness in. If so would be a positive start to the season
for us. Fab, Thiago, Keita would be an all round midfield unit to reckon with.
Massively disrespectful to our captain to be talking as if Keita would be ahead of him in the pecking order once Hendo is match fit. First choice midfield is Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:55:52 am
What do you mean he can't adapt? Please elaborate on this. What was wrong with the performance at the weekend?
I think Klopp wants him to adopt a more conservative approach whereas Naby wants a more progressive all action role
yeah its high time this £80m player showed his worth to the team. He's not adapting at all it seems
Quote from: timbucktoo on Today at 11:33:54 am
I think Klopp wants him to adopt a more conservative approach whereas Naby wants a more progressive all action role

Keita gave a very mature and disciplined performance at the weekend. I don't think Keita has a problem with being more defensive and a facilitator rather than a creator.
We need to see more from the £90m outlay on Keita.
Were very deep in midfield now everyone is fit. Given we play a midfield 3, we now have the ability to keep everyone fresh with 7 I wouldnt hesitate to start (Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Naby, Curtis, Milly and Ox). Of course you cant lob any 3 in and it depends on Naby and Ox staying fit, but I dont believe that replacing Gini is the priority.

My main concern is cover for the front 3 positions where we have 4 calibre starters and a possible starter in Taki. We obviously cant afford established top level forwards so it will be time soon for our exceptional front office to identify the right candidates. Ive always liked Sarr at Watford and think he would suit us.
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 11:27:42 am
Massively disrespectful to our captain to be talking as if Keita would be ahead of him in the pecking order once Hendo is match fit. First choice midfield is Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago.

Behave - its not remotely disrespectful, people can have whatever opinion they want about our lineups

(And fwiw that midfield has played together for about 6 minutes so its more than valid to have a different opinion about what our best 3 is or could be)
Quote from: timbucktoo on Today at 11:33:54 am
I think Klopp wants him to adopt a more conservative approach whereas Naby wants a more progressive all action role
Do you really think Keita is bothered about that after the years he's had so far? He just wants to be injury free and play. I'm pretty sure of that.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:32:50 pm
Behave - its not remotely disrespectful, people can have whatever opinion they want about our lineups

(And fwiw that midfield has played together for about 6 minutes so its more than valid to have a different opinion about what our best 3 is or could be)
Nah. His post smacked of under rating our captain. Some people never learn.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:03:27 pm
Keita gave a very mature and disciplined performance at the weekend. I don't think Keita has a problem with being more defensive and a facilitator rather than a creator.
Agreed.  I think that was one of his best all around performances for us.  He's had better games individually but for doing an essential job in an imbalanced midfield and in front of a left back making his first start that was a really good showing.

Of the midfield three he's the most likely to retain his place once Fab, Hendo and Thiago are deemed ready to start.  If he's playing alongside any two of those three then I reckon he'd be given a bit more license to be creative.

We've all become a bit jaded with Keita for many reasons but he was our record signing for a reason and is still the third most expensive player in the club's history.  What a difference it could make if he hits top form for a sustained period!
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:04:20 pm
We need to see more from the £90m outlay on Keita.

i definitely expect more from a player worth 95m. maybe a fancy hairstyle and 4 assists would make him more of a fan favourite
I still can't believe we shelled out 100m for Naby - but he's worth every penny !!!!
A 105m man should atleast win us some free kicks, even if he has to take a dive now and then.
It's like an ever expanding echo chamber in here. :D
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:17:03 pm
It's like an ever expanding echo chamber in here. :D

Roy Echo Chamber Hendo
