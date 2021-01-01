Were very deep in midfield now everyone is fit. Given we play a midfield 3, we now have the ability to keep everyone fresh with 7 I wouldnt hesitate to start (Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Naby, Curtis, Milly and Ox). Of course you cant lob any 3 in and it depends on Naby and Ox staying fit, but I dont believe that replacing Gini is the priority.
My main concern is cover for the front 3 positions where we have 4 calibre starters and a possible starter in Taki. We obviously cant afford established top level forwards so it will be time soon for our exceptional front office to identify the right candidates. Ive always liked Sarr at Watford and think he would suit us.