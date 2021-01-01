I don't get the complaints that he's not constantly pushing forward...Perhaps, just perhaps, that was his role...Sort of like a replacement for Gini...? Perhaps?I thought he was excellent - doing everything required, tackling, contesting, winning the ball back, anticipating where the next threat would come - all with the minimum of fuss. With Thiago and Naby in our team, we DO NOT need to replace Gini - we already have.Now Ox... he still has a way to go to carve out a niche for himself... but leave it to Klopp, eh?Love having real football back!!!!!!!