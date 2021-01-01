« previous next »
tubby pls.

Solid today, if unspectacular.  But that's what we expect of our midfield.

Just please stay fit.
Very good but I'd like to see him allowed to get forward more because you end up with situations like that pass to Trent mid-2nd half.
Was a pressing monster though - even though he kept it simple offensively.
Needed a solid outing from him with many not quite ready to play yet, and that's what we got. He'll be very happy with his display. He's had an excellent pre-season and a solid start. Lets just hope he stays fit.
Thought he played very well, not a flashy performance, and that is fine, hes not being asked to do that. He put in one hell of a shift, and you could see when he was subbed how happy Kloppo was with the performance.
Fit Naby is a massive game changer.
His discipline today made me a happy man. Dropped intensity a bit before half time but then was bang on it again in 2nd half. Very solid and then a couple of sexy passes thrown in in case people forgot what he's got in the locker.

Great stuff.
Kept it simple, lets hope he stays fit.
Thought he was great - pressed well, won the ball back, always showed for a pass and played with his head up, looked to pass up the pitch when the spaces were there.

Might not be his best, but it's my favourite performance from him. Committing to everything, recovering well, good game intelligence. Equally disruptive and creative. I had written him off, I hope he can become the player we know he can be for us. Great game for naby
Naby is really, really good at pressing players with their back to him; thought Bobby was the best I'd ever seen at that, but Naby is running him closer every time he plays...
Done well glad he managed 90 mins
Very efficient today, did just what was asked of him. When he is more confident of a start and in tandem with Thiago I reckon we will have some player.
I do love it when he just appears behind an unsuspecting opponent and robs him of the ball - he is a pressing ninja at times.
Very good performance, please keep it going
groove
Very good but I'd like to see him allowed to get forward more because you end up with situations like that pass to Trent mid-2nd half.
He had to help Tsimikas in his first game though, which he did well.
I had the radio on in the car for the first ten minutes and a minute or so in Clive Tyldesley says hes lifted a ball through to Jota and Krul has to sprint out and clear. Trevor Sinclair (cough) says theres no way he meant that. Ive just watched it back - he meant it all day. Hes phenomenally talented.
royhendo
I had the radio on in the car for the first ten minutes and a minute or so in Clive Tyldesley says hes lifted a ball through to Jota and Krul has to sprint out and clear. Trevor Sinclair (cough) says theres no way he meant that. Ive just watched it back - he meant it all day. Hes phenomenally talented.
He scooped a lovely ball for Trent later on as well.  He definitely has that in his locker!

Hopefully all the conditioning work he's been doing will help him stay match fit and his performances will keep in the side.  He certainly adds something different.
royhendo
I had the radio on in the car for the first ten minutes and a minute or so in Clive Tyldesley says hes lifted a ball through to Jota and Krul has to sprint out and clear. Trevor Sinclair (cough) says theres no way he meant that. Ive just watched it back - he meant it all day. Hes phenomenally talented.


He's a bad bitter beaut that Sinclair.
Clear that he's much stronger on the ball, and he's a pressing machine
Seems like a pressing machine who doesn't realise that other people press. I just don't see it.
ElDuderino
Seems like a pressing machine who doesn't realise that other people press. I just don't see it.

Its kind of clear when you look at any defensive stats and also pretty clear to most eyes.

Twice as many tackles as anyone on the pitch & 50% more pressures than anyone on the pitch.

Plus the off the ball movement is unreal.
ElDuderino
Seems like a pressing machine who doesn't realise that other people press. I just don't see it.

Thank fuck Klopp does eh
Lycan

He's a bad bitter beaut that Sinclair.
He's as a shit a pundit as he was a player.
harleydanger
Its kind of clear when you look at any defensive stats and also pretty clear to most eyes.

Twice as many tackles as anyone on the pitch & 50% more pressures than anyone on the pitch.

Plus the off the ball movement is unreal.

He won 6 tackles in 45 minutes, which matches Fabinhos record for the PL. Fingers crossed this continues.
Peabee
He won 6 tackles in 45 minutes, which matches Fabinhos record for the PL. Fingers crossed this continues.

Yeah we needed that yesterday from him. That was the concern with no Fabinho or Henderson and having Keita and Ox together we'd be lacking off the ball but he put a good shift in. Fabinho coming on helped shore it up more of course.
Guys a special talent, quick across the ground, strong and so creative with the ball. Hes a gamechanging midfielder and if we can have him in the team for a prolonged period it makes a huge difference, especially with Fab in the same side. They allow you to have such a large share of possession because theyre great at keeping the ball and winning it back quickly and advancing with it
ElDuderino
Seems like a pressing machine who doesn't realise that other people press. I just don't see it.
What?
I don't get the complaints that he's not constantly pushing forward...Perhaps, just perhaps, that was his role...??? Sort of like a replacement for Gini...? Perhaps?

I thought he was excellent - doing everything required, tackling, contesting, winning the ball back, anticipating where the next threat would come - all with the minimum of fuss. With Thiago and Naby in our team, we DO NOT need to replace Gini - we already have.

Now Ox...  he still has a way to go to carve out a niche for himself... but leave it to Klopp, eh?

Love having real football back!!!!!!!
