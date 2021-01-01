So that says hes been available for selection for roughly two thirds of the games weve played. So is it as bad as you all expected?



Virgil isnt far off that number at this stage by the way.



I think the worrying part is that his availability has only gotten worse as time has gone on.In his first season here, 2018/2019, he was fit for 43 of our 53 games that season, or 81%.In 2019/2020, he was fit for 38 of 57 games, or 66%.In 2020/2021, he was fit for 25 of 53 games, or 47%.Nothing is certain, obviously. And the Covid-induced break seemed to do him a world of good with staying fit through all of last summer's delayed fixtures. By my count he hasn't played in a fixture since March 15th of this year. Hopefully the time "off" and an actual pre-season will lead to a run of games where he can play and is healthy and available for selection but I'm not holding my breath.