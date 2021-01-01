So that says hes been available for selection for roughly two thirds of the games weve played. So is it as bad as you all expected?
Virgil isnt far off that number at this stage by the way.
I think the worrying part is that his availability has only gotten worse as time has gone on.
In his first season here, 2018/2019, he was fit for 43 of our 53 games that season, or 81%.
In 2019/2020, he was fit for 38 of 57 games, or 66%.
In 2020/2021, he was fit for 25 of 53 games, or 47%.
Nothing is certain, obviously. And the Covid-induced break seemed to do him a world of good with staying fit through all of last summer's delayed fixtures. By my count he hasn't played in a fixture since March 15th of this year. Hopefully the time "off" and an actual pre-season will lead to a run of games where he can play and is healthy and available for selection but I'm not holding my breath.