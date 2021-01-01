« previous next »
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10600 on: Today at 09:02:36 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:58:52 pm
So that says hes been available for selection for roughly two thirds of the games weve played. So is it as bad as you all expected? ;D

Virgil isnt far off that number at this stage by the way. ;)

Now that's being a bit naughty Roy  ;D

He's been imperiously available until he was assaulted last year.

Was it as bad as I expected? Actually no - but what it did highlight to me, was the pattern of unavailability and it's significantly increased as his time with us has developed......you might derive from that, he physically is not compatible with the demands of our training, league and fixture program.

Out of interest, how do we rate our medical department? I've no knowledge in this area.....
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10601 on: Today at 09:24:09 pm »
Re Keita, it includes a Rakitic assault, COVID, even angina.

The medical department until last season had phenomenal results on non-impact injuries. Last season was just mental because the impact injuries were so frequent we had no choice but to mismanage the load players bore.

Keita however is available more than he gets credit for. Hes not selected as often as the preferred midfield options. Its part fitness to play, part manager preference.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10602 on: Today at 09:28:15 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:24:09 pm


Keita however is available more than he gets credit for. Hes not selected as often as the preferred midfield options. Its part fitness to play, part manager preference.

Do you believe that is in part due to where he is ordinarily selected (the left of our 3 midfielders) and the fact Gini was so consistent both performance and availability.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10603 on: Today at 09:28:32 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:24:09 pm
Re Keita, it includes a Rakitic assault, COVID, even angina.

The medical department until last season had phenomenal results on non-impact injuries. Last season was just mental because the impact injuries were so frequent we had no choice but to mismanage the load players bore.

Keita however is available more than he gets credit for. Hes not selected as often as the preferred midfield options. Its part fitness to play, part manager preference.

Klopp is huge in selecting players who are in ''rhythm'' and being injured like that prevents some players from being so.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10604 on: Today at 09:40:39 pm »
Yeah, all of the above gents. He needs a run of games and luck I think. I don't think he's intrinsically injury prone to the extent people think he is.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10605 on: Today at 10:36:42 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:58:52 pm
So that says hes been available for selection for roughly two thirds of the games weve played. So is it as bad as you all expected? ;D

Virgil isnt far off that number at this stage by the way. ;)

I think the worrying part is that his availability has only gotten worse as time has gone on.

In his first season here, 2018/2019, he was fit for 43 of our 53 games that season, or 81%.
In 2019/2020, he was fit for 38 of 57 games, or 66%.
In 2020/2021, he was fit for 25 of 53 games, or 47%.

Nothing is certain, obviously. And the Covid-induced break seemed to do him a world of good with staying fit through all of last summer's delayed fixtures. By my count he hasn't played in a fixture since March 15th of this year. Hopefully the time "off" and an actual pre-season will lead to a run of games where he can play and is healthy and available for selection but I'm not holding my breath.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10606 on: Today at 11:17:29 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:24:09 pm
Re Keita, it includes a Rakitic assault, COVID, even angina.

The medical department until last season had phenomenal results on non-impact injuries. Last season was just mental because the impact injuries were so frequent we had no choice but to mismanage the load players bore.

Keita however is available more than he gets credit for. Hes not selected as often as the preferred midfield options. Its part fitness to play, part manager preference.

My impression is sort of confirmed by your graphs Roy. He was very much fancied by the coach when he first arrived (unlike Fabinho who took an age to establish himself). But the decline set in after about game 3 or 4. The Keita story since then has been one of injury of course, but also one of being increasingly marginalised by Klopp. The nadir came last season when he was available for the last ten games but not picked to play, and eventually not even chosen for the match-day squad, as Liverpool hauled themselves into an implausible chase for a CL spot.

Lovely player, mind.
