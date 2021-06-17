« previous next »
Schmidt

June 17, 2021, 07:46:26 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on June 17, 2021, 05:07:24 pm
Hes still just 26. Theres still time. He should look to Matips champions league winning season for inspiration if he still has ambition to fulfil that huge potential he has

Inspiration isn't Naby's problem, it's the series of injuries that he isn't to blame for and can't do anything to stop. However frustrated people are with him, I'd bet it pales in comparison to how frustrated he is at every little setback.
Oldmanmick

June 17, 2021, 08:04:43 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on June 17, 2021, 07:24:37 pm
Successful music career?

Crap midfielder though.
mainone

June 17, 2021, 09:13:56 pm
didnt have  adam did he
B0151?

June 17, 2021, 09:14:05 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on June 17, 2021, 07:46:26 pm
Inspiration isn't Naby's problem, it's the series of injuries that he isn't to blame for and can't do anything to stop. However frustrated people are with him, I'd bet it pales in comparison to how frustrated he is at every little setback.
Exactly. For all of us (fans at least, I don't think Klopp and the players view it the same way) he is disposable. For him, this is his career, was supposed to be his big break. Been hell for him. Must be incredibly mentally taxing for an injury prone player.
Keith Lard

June 18, 2021, 12:30:07 am
Quote from: Schmidt on June 17, 2021, 07:46:26 pm
Inspiration isn't Naby's problem, it's the series of injuries that he isn't to blame for and can't do anything to stop. However frustrated people are with him, I'd bet it pales in comparison to how frustrated he is at every little setback.

Hope ... inspiration ... call it what you like. Either way, Matip has shown that a career with us dogged by injuries can be turned around.
19th Nervous Title

June 18, 2021, 05:37:31 am
It's hardly as if Matip was an ever present last season. Or any season for us really.
Fromola

June 18, 2021, 09:02:48 am
Problem with next season is if he starts well he'll lose his momentum or get injured again going off to the AFCON. Guinea don't look after him at all.
Yorkykopite

June 18, 2021, 09:58:09 am
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on June 18, 2021, 05:37:31 am
It's hardly as if Matip was an ever present last season. Or any season for us really.

Yes, he's a problem player too. But there is a difference between Matip and Keita. We can all remember games where Matip was outstanding and his contribution crucial. We can all recall a couple of seasons at least where it's possible to think "Joel was a key figure that year." We're still waiting for a Keita special. He looked great last season after the fifth one went in against Palace. I think the game wound down with Naby showing us a few of his tricks. But other than that nothing much sticks in the mind.
Simplexity

June 18, 2021, 11:22:32 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 18, 2021, 09:58:09 am
Yes, he's a problem player too. But there is a difference between Matip and Keita. We can all remember games where Matip was outstanding and his contribution crucial. We can all recall a couple of seasons at least where it's possible to think "Joel was a key figure that year." We're still waiting for a Keita special. He looked great last season after the fifth one went in against Palace. I think the game wound down with Naby showing us a few of his tricks. But other than that nothing much sticks in the mind.

Number 6 was built on the back of Matip being absolutely brilliant. He was the key player during that tournament for me.
ScouserAtHeart

June 18, 2021, 11:24:27 am
Matip was also free. Softens the blow a bit.
Keith Lard

June 18, 2021, 10:07:11 pm
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on June 18, 2021, 05:37:31 am
It's hardly as if Matip was an ever present last season. Or any season for us really.

If Keita has a season like the one Matip had the year we won number 6, I dont think anyone with half a brain cell would want Keita gone. And Naby can do it with a bit of luck.
19th Nervous Title

June 19, 2021, 04:15:12 pm
I don't have such high hopes. I'm trying to manage my expectations, and would consider 1500 minutes in the league next season to be a success.
BER

Today at 09:01:48 am
Is Naby working on his bum?

https://youtu.be/k0ND-LzQ_Ww
thekitkatshuffler

Today at 11:23:19 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 09:01:48 am
Is Naby working on his bum?

https://youtu.be/k0ND-LzQ_Ww
He's a different kind of footballing bum.
