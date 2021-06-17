Hes still just 26. Theres still time. He should look to Matips champions league winning season for inspiration if he still has ambition to fulfil that huge potential he has
Successful music career?
Inspiration isn't Naby's problem, it's the series of injuries that he isn't to blame for and can't do anything to stop. However frustrated people are with him, I'd bet it pales in comparison to how frustrated he is at every little setback.
It's hardly as if Matip was an ever present last season. Or any season for us really.
Yes, he's a problem player too. But there is a difference between Matip and Keita. We can all remember games where Matip was outstanding and his contribution crucial. We can all recall a couple of seasons at least where it's possible to think "Joel was a key figure that year." We're still waiting for a Keita special. He looked great last season after the fifth one went in against Palace. I think the game wound down with Naby showing us a few of his tricks. But other than that nothing much sticks in the mind.
Is Naby working on his bum? https://youtu.be/k0ND-LzQ_Ww
