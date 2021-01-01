The back spasms were a direct result of an injury he got playing for his national side. The mentality aspect is something that people threw at Sturridge as well.





The problem is his ability to stay fit consistently. Not his lack of bottle.



Hate them mentality stuff. Sturridge is washed up at 31 because of his constant injuries and its hard to see Keita being any different. We need to take a haircut and move him on.Gomez, Matip, Ox and Keita form a core of extremely injury prone top class players and we need reliable options in those positions. Gini going removes a consistent option in midfield which makes it even more important to cut our losses on Keita. I still think hes a marvellous talent though.