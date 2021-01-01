« previous next »
The back spasms were a direct result of an injury he got playing for his national side. The mentality aspect is something that people threw at Sturridge as well.


The problem is his ability to stay fit consistently. Not his lack of bottle.

Hate them mentality stuff. Sturridge is washed up at 31 because of his constant injuries and its hard to see Keita being any different. We need to take a haircut and move him on.

Gomez, Matip, Ox and Keita form a core of extremely injury prone top class players and we need reliable options in those positions. Gini going removes a consistent option in midfield which makes it even more important to cut our losses on Keita. I still think hes a marvellous talent though.
Never listening to the RAWK xG and stat gurus when we sign a new player again. I was going around telling everyone that would listen that Keita will be the best midfielder in the league because of yous.
Never listening to the RAWK xG and stat gurus when we sign a new player again. I was going around telling everyone that would listen that Keita will be the best midfielder in the league because of yous.

For Naby it was never about xG unlike the forwards.  More that he filled in all the "stats" boxes at elite levels to a degree not usually seen.  Still does when he plays but he just never plays so /shrug.
Accidently clicked on the first page of this thread instead. Makes for sad reading in hindsight.

It's like waiting for Santa to put the gifts under the xmas tree but by page 262 realising it's just your creepy uncle wearing a Santa costume getting you to sit on his lap and asking if you've been a good boy.

 ;D

I thought he looked very happy yesterday.

I'd be happy getting paid 10000s a week, AND a free Liverpool ticket in a decent seat.  ;D
