How can Naby moan about wanting a more creative role when he is spending most of his time in the treatment room or on the bench anyway? Hope we recoup a good bit of what we paid for him.
I'll bet on less than half.

It's a shame really because he can be a top player, just not on a regular basis. In terms of what we've got out of his signing, and what he cost, I think he's been the worst value for money since Joe Cole/Balotelli.
The best we can do is hope Dortmund fancies him and will do a 50m quid pro 80m quo deal for Sancho.
Carroll.
Ha, just modified my post to throw Balotelli under the bus. ;D

Carroll cost less, and in my opinion, gave more. But it's marginal at best ;D
35m in 2011.
Still amazed we managed to get half that back.

Carroll actually scored the winner against the BS in the semis of the FA Cup.
50% of the posts in this thread are updates to Keita suffering another injury, and 50% are posts exactly like this one.
Record signing for a forward at the time. I think Naby is still our record for a midfielder. Virg and Becker are the only players in our history to have cost more, I think. Might be wrong.
I've no patience left for him. It's clear, though on evidence the skill is there, he'll never be the lynchpin of our midfield we hoped he would be. He's not reliable enough to claim that number 8 and make it his own. So now we're between 'too expensive for rotation' and 'too unreliable to build around him'. Any reasonable offer and I'd sell him immediately. Three years of this is quite enough to draw a line under and move on to a different player. Even one less talented is better for us if we can rely on him and build permanent relationships on the pitch with other players.
