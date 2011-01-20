I've no patience left for him. It's clear, though on evidence the skill is there, he'll never be the lynchpin of our midfield we hoped he would be. He's not reliable enough to claim that number 8 and make it his own. So now we're between 'too expensive for rotation' and 'too unreliable to build around him'. Any reasonable offer and I'd sell him immediately. Three years of this is quite enough to draw a line under and move on to a different player. Even one less talented is better for us if we can rely on him and build permanent relationships on the pitch with other players.