Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,009
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10400 on: May 11, 2021, 11:05:00 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 11, 2021, 03:42:48 pm
I think Keita is fantastic, I would pretty much take him being fit and available over another realistic midfield signing we could make.

But I don't think a debate of how good he is or people questioning how good he is should be a surprise. He has been here now 3 years and whilst he has put in some very good performances there isn't really a stand out, obvious game or a run of games he has had. He hasn't really come in and transformed the way we play or turned the game around (or even steadied it).

He has been in games where he has played well when we have played well (you could argue he is a reason we did play well), but we are still waiting for that breakout performance.

Hes our third most expensive signing ever, the bar for him is going to be very high but hes barely a decent squad player because hes so fragile, if he was a 6/10 but ever present then you could make a case for him but hes not able to play regularly for us, if we get half his fee back we should take it and move on, he will no doubt dazzle elsewhere but Hes not built for Klopp football
Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10401 on: May 17, 2021, 11:42:06 am »
Any official news on Keita. Yes I know water is wet, but havent had an update on his progress since being hauled off vs R Madrid.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,607
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10402 on: May 17, 2021, 11:43:56 am »
Quote from: Machae on May 17, 2021, 11:42:06 am
Any official news on Keita. Yes I know water is wet, but havent had an update on his progress since being hauled off vs R Madrid.

He was on the bench for a few matches after the Madrid game.
Offline kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10403 on: May 17, 2021, 11:47:02 am »
Quote from: Machae on May 17, 2021, 11:42:06 am
Any official news on Keita. Yes I know water is wet, but havent had an update on his progress since being hauled off vs R Madrid.

I think his head has probably gone after Madrid and we won't see him again this season. He either needs the break to maybe come back with a clean slate or if any sort of favourable deal can be done with him I'm sure he would be moved on. Even £30m would be a decent enough return and we're getting to the stage (unbelievably) where the time remaining on his contract will start to be an issue.
Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10404 on: May 17, 2021, 10:14:55 pm »
I would rather we kept Minamino, if we are looking to sell.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,044
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10405 on: May 18, 2021, 03:02:16 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on May 17, 2021, 10:14:55 pm
I would rather we kept Minamino, if we are looking to sell.

Minamino isn't good enough.

Keita has the ability but can't stay healthy consistently to impose himself on this team. Shame as he's got all the tools, but if we get a good offer for him, I can't see him staying.
Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,446
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10406 on: May 18, 2021, 09:22:47 am »
Very hypothetical but if selling Keita meant that we had the funds for a top CB (e.g. Konate if you believe papers saying we are after him) then would this be a good deal?
Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • Kop 306
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10407 on: May 18, 2021, 09:49:42 am »
Any deal we could make to sell Keita would be a good deal.
Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10408 on: May 18, 2021, 09:51:34 am »
The teams he's been linked with shows how far his stock has fallen.  But I'd still be amazed if he ended up at a mid-table team in the PL, surely a move to a team like Atletico would be the way to go.  There's a great player in there somewhere, just has to stay fit and find himself again.
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10409 on: May 18, 2021, 09:53:40 am »
I cannot think of a worse team to play for than Atletico for a player like Keita. He could get injured buttering toast, Simeones crew run themselves into the ground. I reckon he goes back to Germany. Dortmund, Leipzig or Leverkusen I reckon.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10410 on: May 18, 2021, 10:18:19 am »
There is no point keeping him. We need our squad players atm to ease the pressure on the first team and, as expected, he's injured.
Offline VVM

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10411 on: May 18, 2021, 10:22:41 am »
How much would we even realistically get? I could see him staying purely due to nobody offering a reasonable amount for him.
Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,989
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10412 on: May 18, 2021, 12:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on May  3, 2021, 02:03:46 am
I get the impression that Keita is great when given a free role to roam about and get involved when and where he likes. That's not to say he's a luxury player, he's incredibly hard-working, but maybe not disciplined/tactically minded enough to sit back and cover when he needs to.

Came across a quote from Nabys agent that is in line with the quote above:

Malick Kebe
@MalickKebe8
Le jour que lentraîneur Klopp va faire jouer Naby Keita à son poste de prédilection, vous verrez ce quil va apporté à Liverpool. Cest un meneur de jeu et non un récupérateur. À bon entendeur salut.

In summary Nabys a creator not a scavenger
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10413 on: May 19, 2021, 02:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 18, 2021, 09:53:40 am
I cannot think of a worse team to play for than Atletico for a player like Keita. He could get injured buttering toast, Simeones crew run themselves into the ground. I reckon he goes back to Germany. Dortmund, Leipzig or Leverkusen I reckon.

Got to wonder if his wages would be restrictive for the likes of RBL and Bayer L. Assume hed be the highest paid player at both these clubs. Potentially be a fair bit.
Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10414 on: May 19, 2021, 02:56:16 pm »
Quote from: VVM on May 18, 2021, 10:22:41 am
How much would we even realistically get? I could see him staying purely due to nobody offering a reasonable amount for him.

Finally commonsense detected!!

We are better off trying to rehab him the best we can and use him as a squad player for the next 2 yrs.

 Any club wanting him are likely to want a loan first, then we are likely to get aquilani'd down to tuppence as the contract wears down.  Sure he is a good player but if he goes on loan first, he is likely to get injured and we are back to square 1, may as well make square 1 work for us and use him in the only way that can likely work for us potentially ... in our squad

The idea of post pandemic clubs spending 20m+ and then  120k a week on keita, is fanciful with his injury record
Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10415 on: May 19, 2021, 03:17:26 pm »
Feels like we've been trying to rehab him and get him up and running for the past two years.  At what point do you just cut your losses and get his wages off the books.
Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10416 on: May 19, 2021, 03:30:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on May 19, 2021, 03:17:26 pm
Feels like we've been trying to rehab him and get him up and running for the past two years.  At what point do you just cut your losses and get his wages off the books.

What does cut your losses mean? selling him for 5m, maybe 10m?

 His injury record is poor, he is resembling Aqilani who we eventually sold for under 1m, and there was no global pandemic back then.  The market for injury prone, frail players who haven't had a proper run since 2018, (who are due to spend most of jan/feb at AFCON) is a bit bearish. We are likely going to keep him whether we want to or not, so better make the best of it, there is a real talent there, if my memory serves me right
« Last Edit: May 19, 2021, 03:34:12 pm by markmywords »
Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10417 on: Yesterday at 12:08:42 pm »
Is he fit for tomorrow!
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,880
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10418 on: Yesterday at 12:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 12:08:42 pm
Is he fit for tomorrow!

That's a good one  ;D
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10419 on: Yesterday at 12:23:51 pm »
I read on LFC Reddit yesterday that a Guinean Journo says he's suffered a hamstring injury. :butt
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,880
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10420 on: Yesterday at 12:32:04 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:23:51 pm
I read on LFC Reddit yesterday that a Guinean Journo says he's suffered a hamstring injury. :butt

Might as well just stick a fork in him.
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,879
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10421 on: Yesterday at 12:32:23 pm »
Doesnt matter - he wasnt going to play tomorrow anyway.

Hopefully he recovers soon.
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,104
  • SPQR
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10422 on: Yesterday at 05:11:21 pm »
There's just no point anymore. We have to try and recoup as much as we can for him and also free up wages and a place in the first team squad. The situation is beyond ridiculous.
Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10423 on: Yesterday at 05:43:47 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:23:51 pm
I read on LFC Reddit yesterday that a Guinean Journo says he's suffered a hamstring injury. :butt

Its not Naby lads fault.
Its the voodoo dolls that are linked to him, Matip and Ox. They ve got no chance.

Lallana, Sturridge were similar.
Offline Gaius Baltar

  • Carp's on a bit.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10424 on: Yesterday at 05:56:00 pm »
I remember the days when I couldnt wait to see the lad play.

Now I dont even check it hes in the squad or even notice if he isnt. Hes the physical embodiment of a shoulder shrug isnt he? He certainly doesnt play at a level on the pitch that makes you lament the fact hes been out even when he is available. Hes needs a fresh start for his own sake never mind ours.
Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,591
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10425 on: Yesterday at 06:42:40 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on May 18, 2021, 09:22:47 am
Very hypothetical but if selling Keita meant that we had the funds for a top CB (e.g. Konate if you believe papers saying we are after him) then would this be a good deal?
If he is sold then Id hope that funds went towards a midfielder. Weve been unlucky with injuries at CB this season but we have Virg, Gomez, Matip, Kabak?, Nat, Davies and Rhys for 2 positions. If we sold Naby (and Gini leaves) we have 6 midfielders for 3 positions. Milners 35? And Ox isnt famed for his always fit and available status!
Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,824
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10426 on: Yesterday at 07:07:08 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on May 18, 2021, 09:22:47 am
Very hypothetical but if selling Keita meant that we had the funds for a top CB (e.g. Konate if you believe papers saying we are after him) then would this be a good deal?

If we do sell Keita this summer, it will be to finance the signing of a new 4th choice midfielder, behind Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, who will eventually take over the starting role from Henderson ...
Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10427 on: Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:07:08 pm
If we do sell Keita this summer, it will be to finance the signing of a new 4th choice midfielder, behind Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, who will eventually take over the starting role from Henderson ...

It may be the case that we sign one attacking midfielder to replace both Wijnaldum and Keita seeing that we have a number of central midfielders.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,515
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10428 on: Yesterday at 10:55:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:07:08 pm
If we do sell Keita this summer, it will be to finance the signing of a new 4th choice midfielder, behind Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, who will eventually take over the starting role from Henderson ...
Seems Alkmaars Koopmeiners is a name being bandied around. Doubt hed be coming as 4th choice, more likely to push for a starting place...stepping into Ginis grave so to speak.
Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,145
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10429 on: Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:07:08 pm
If we do sell Keita this summer, it will be to finance the signing of a new 4th choice midfielder, behind Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, who will eventually take over the starting role from Henderson ...

Jones
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,043
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10430 on: Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm »
Here's an idea.  Why not just keep him around? 

If, as many of you say, he's the 4th or 5th choice midfielder do we really need to sell him and bring someone else in to play the same amount of games as he will?  We won't find anyone as good as him to be 4th/5th choice and there's always the chance that he stays fit.  In which case, we've got one hell of a midfield. 
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10431 on: Yesterday at 11:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm
Here's an idea.  Why not just keep him around? 

If, as many of you say, he's the 4th or 5th choice midfielder do we really need to sell him and bring someone else in to play the same amount of games as he will?  We won't find anyone as good as him to be 4th/5th choice and there's always the chance that he stays fit.  In which case, we've got one hell of a midfield.

Yeah Id sell if we could as he is never fit and earns around £100k a week.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,824
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10432 on: Yesterday at 11:50:22 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm
Jones

Jones is too young and inexperienced to be our 4th choice midfielder next season. More likely the 5th choice next season, and a long-term successor for Thiago ...
Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,020
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10433 on: Yesterday at 11:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:33:41 pm
Yeah Id sell if we could as he is never fit and earns around £100k a week.

I think hes a talent but whats the point when hes injured all the time. Id sell him!
Disgusting the wages players are on and not even kicking a ball  ;D
Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,009
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10434 on: Yesterday at 11:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm
Here's an idea.  Why not just keep him around? 

If, as many of you say, he's the 4th or 5th choice midfielder do we really need to sell him and bring someone else in to play the same amount of games as he will?  We won't find anyone as good as him to be 4th/5th choice and there's always the chance that he stays fit.  In which case, we've got one hell of a midfield.

Hes not happy here, he wants to play a more creative role and theres no point keeping someone who isnt motivated

Bissouma + A quality creative midfielder leaves us stronger than Gini + Keita
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,854
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10435 on: Today at 12:33:37 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on May 18, 2021, 12:29:48 pm
Came across a quote from Nabys agent that is in line with the quote above:

Malick Kebe
@MalickKebe8
Le jour que lentraîneur Klopp va faire jouer Naby Keita à son poste de prédilection, vous verrez ce quil va apporté à Liverpool. Cest un meneur de jeu et non un récupérateur. À bon entendeur salut.

In summary Nabys a creator not a scavenger

Sounds about right but sucks to see it said by his agent, players can be creative in our system but they have to be willing to do the dirty work first.

Klopp's quote about Jones sounds relevant: "Defending like a soldier, attacking like a Scouser."

If Naby is really unhappy about not having a freer role for us then I think that probably spells the end of his time here.
Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,568
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10436 on: Today at 04:51:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:50:22 pm
Jones is too young and inexperienced to be our 4th choice midfielder next season. More likely the 5th choice next season, and a long-term successor for Thiago ...

I think Jones is why were letting Gini go. You can see it in how he is being asked to play and where.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10437 on: Today at 06:57:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:50:22 pm
Jones is too young and inexperienced to be our 4th choice midfielder next season. More likely the 5th choice next season, and a long-term successor for Thiago ...

Yet most on here think the like of Sancho (20), Tonali (21) or Foden (20) as game changers. Jones knows the system and is no different to Stevie G in starting his career.
Online Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,917
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10438 on: Today at 08:01:25 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 05:43:47 pm
Its not Naby lads fault.
Its the voodoo dolls that are linked to him, Matip and Ox. They ve got no chance.

Lallana, Sturridge were similar.
There seems to be a Harry Cool jinx on Naby Lad. You just know the talent is there, he even shows it in  spells. Just can't stay fit for a consistent performance. Too bad really. You just know there's a Rolls Royce of a player underneath. 
