Any official news on Keita. Yes I know water is wet, but havent had an update on his progress since being hauled off vs R Madrid.



I think his head has probably gone after Madrid and we won't see him again this season. He either needs the break to maybe come back with a clean slate or if any sort of favourable deal can be done with him I'm sure he would be moved on. Even £30m would be a decent enough return and we're getting to the stage (unbelievably) where the time remaining on his contract will start to be an issue.