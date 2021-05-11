« previous next »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 11, 2021, 03:42:48 pm
I think Keita is fantastic, I would pretty much take him being fit and available over another realistic midfield signing we could make.

But I don't think a debate of how good he is or people questioning how good he is should be a surprise. He has been here now 3 years and whilst he has put in some very good performances there isn't really a stand out, obvious game or a run of games he has had. He hasn't really come in and transformed the way we play or turned the game around (or even steadied it).

He has been in games where he has played well when we have played well (you could argue he is a reason we did play well), but we are still waiting for that breakout performance.

Hes our third most expensive signing ever, the bar for him is going to be very high but hes barely a decent squad player because hes so fragile, if he was a 6/10 but ever present then you could make a case for him but hes not able to play regularly for us, if we get half his fee back we should take it and move on, he will no doubt dazzle elsewhere but Hes not built for Klopp football
Any official news on Keita. Yes I know water is wet, but havent had an update on his progress since being hauled off vs R Madrid.
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:42:06 am
He was on the bench for a few matches after the Madrid game.
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:42:06 am
I think his head has probably gone after Madrid and we won't see him again this season. He either needs the break to maybe come back with a clean slate or if any sort of favourable deal can be done with him I'm sure he would be moved on. Even £30m would be a decent enough return and we're getting to the stage (unbelievably) where the time remaining on his contract will start to be an issue.
I would rather we kept Minamino, if we are looking to sell.
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm
I would rather we kept Minamino, if we are looking to sell.

Minamino isn't good enough.

Keita has the ability but can't stay healthy consistently to impose himself on this team. Shame as he's got all the tools, but if we get a good offer for him, I can't see him staying.
