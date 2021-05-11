I think Keita is fantastic, I would pretty much take him being fit and available over another realistic midfield signing we could make.
But I don't think a debate of how good he is or people questioning how good he is should be a surprise. He has been here now 3 years and whilst he has put in some very good performances there isn't really a stand out, obvious game or a run of games he has had. He hasn't really come in and transformed the way we play or turned the game around (or even steadied it).
He has been in games where he has played well when we have played well (you could argue he is a reason we did play well), but we are still waiting for that breakout performance.
Hes our third most expensive signing ever, the bar for him is going to be very high but hes barely a decent squad player because hes so fragile, if he was a 6/10 but ever present then you could make a case for him but hes not able to play regularly for us, if we get half his fee back we should take it and move on, he will no doubt dazzle elsewhere but Hes not built for Klopp football