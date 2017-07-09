Tell Klopp that.







I personally think Bruno is in sort of a purple patch with United with Penalties padding his numbers to such a brilliant level. At some point they will dry up and then we'll see if he maintains that same level of confidence. There's lots of players who need those numbers behind them to feel like they are the best in the world, and when those numbers take a dip, it affects performances far too adversely. Bruno is yet to see that kind of phase through. I like Bruno as a player, but I think we look for a different profile in our midfielders and our price range would be different as well. His cost would have been highly prohibitive to the deal even though it is said we were interested.