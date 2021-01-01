Just saw Bruno Fernandes has 26 goals and 16 assists in 52 games this season, which works out to be 0.8 G+A per game. Should have got Fernandes in 19/20 to be honest. His stats in 18/19 were 32 goals and 18 assists in 50, which works out to be 1.0 G+A per game. Our midfield recruitment has been poor, with Keita, Ox, Shaq, all having negligible impact.



Keita's stats in 17/18 were 9 goals and 7 assists in 39 games, which works out to be 0.41 G+A per game. His last full season with us in 19/20 he got 4 goals and 3 assists in 27 games, which works out to be 0.26 G+A per game. Overall players from foreign leagues seem to drop their G+A by 0.15 - 0.2. I guess the harder the league they're coming from, the lesser the drop.



Overall I think we should aim for midfielders with a high G+A per game in the future.



Comparatively, with Thiago, his stats are like:

19/20: 3 goals 2 assists in 40 games = 0.12 G+A per game

18/19: 3 goals 8 assists in 42 games = 0.26 G+A per game

17/18: 7 goals 4 assists in 32 games = 0.34 G+A per game



Which averages to be 0.25 G+A per game before he came to us. To predict his performance with us, we subtract say 0.15 for transferring from the Bundesliga. Which results in 0.1 G+A per game. He currently is at 0 G+A per game with us, which is pretty close to the 0.1 G+A prediction. In that sense I think Thiago might have been a sort of wrong fit for us, in that he's not a high G+A per game midfielder (which we need), but a more dictate tempo type of player. He could still be useful in dictating midfield play for us, however I think we should really go for a high G+A per game midfielder in the summer.