Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10120 on: Today at 10:08:53 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:38:47 am
I really doubt hell be going anywhere.

We wouldnt get anything reflective of his level of ability and Michael Edwards is not going to sell a player like Keita for a low fee just to get him off the books. Wijnaldum looks certain to be off, I think theres a chance Oxlade-Chamberlain could go, possibly on loan, but Im not expecting anyone else in the midfield to be moved on.

For every ten games, he spends 6 on the treatment table, 3 out-of form and has a 1 very good game(usually against "smaller" clubs).

To be honest, he's a flop and we should get rid as he's had enough opportunities.
Online Oskar

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10121 on: Today at 10:10:52 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:08:53 am
For every ten games, he spends 6 on the treatment table, 3 out-of form and has a 1 very good game(usually against "smaller" clubs).

To be honest, he's a flop and we should get rid as he's had enough opportunities.

I dont think we should, or that we will.

But well see what Klopp and Edwards do in the summer.
Online Fromola

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10122 on: Today at 10:15:29 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:57:31 am
I think Keita gets sold in the summer. The manager clearly doesn't trust him. Was given precious few minutes since returning from his injury. Flung in in the most important match of the season. Hasn't been seen since. I feel sorry for the player but if the manager doesn't want to play him there is little point in him being here. Get as much money for him and move on.

It's weird why if he doesn't trust him he threw him in for our biggest game of the season while dropping the player he fought so hard to sign last summer.

Wijnaldum can stink the place out and stay on for 90 minutes and never got dropped. Keita will always be hauled off. At Villa Park even it was Keita hauled off at half time (same midfield as Madrid).
Online Fromola

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10123 on: Today at 10:18:08 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:02:30 am
Maybe its different for certain people? Different backgrounds? Different education and upbringing? It seems to be a very British thing to criticise people for struggling to learn English. Same with Bobby, you know nothing of their past so to start slating them for not learning English easily seems pretty OTT

A lot of British players who go abroad could barely string a sentence together in that language.
Offline Agent99

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10124 on: Today at 10:20:50 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:18:08 am
A lot of British players who go abroad could barely string a sentence together in that language.
Joey Barton and Steve McClaren did just fine.
Offline groove

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10125 on: Today at 10:33:39 am »
You can't really ignore the statistics that has him as one of the league leaders in so many important categories for his position. Pressing, pass progression, carry progression for a midfielder, final third creation. All the things you need for a player in that position. Then give him 41 minutes against one of the best teams in the world and decide he isn't good enough. Just bizarre.
Online Fromola

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10126 on: Today at 10:35:26 am »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:33:39 am
You can't really ignore the statistics that has him as one of the league leaders in so many important categories for his position. Pressing, pass progression, carry progression for a midfielder, final third creation. All the things you need for a player in that position. Then give him 41 minutes against one of the best teams in the world and decide he isn't good enough. Just bizarre.

After being injured for several months.
Online Stubbins

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10127 on: Today at 10:41:17 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:18:08 am
A lot of British players who go abroad could barely string a sentence together in that language.

Wasn't it Rushy who allegedly said of his time in Italy, that it was like living in a foreign country?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10128 on: Today at 10:44:32 am »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:33:39 am
You can't really ignore the statistics that has him as one of the league leaders in so many important categories for his position. Pressing, pass progression, carry progression for a midfielder, final third creation. All the things you need for a player in that position. Then give him 41 minutes against one of the best teams in the world and decide he isn't good enough. Just bizarre.

If thats all was needed then we would be golden.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10129 on: Today at 10:46:16 am »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:33:39 am
You can't really ignore the statistics that has him as one of the league leaders in so many important categories for his position. Pressing, pass progression, carry progression for a midfielder, final third creation. All the things you need for a player in that position. Then give him 41 minutes against one of the best teams in the world and decide he isn't good enough. Just bizarre.
Stats are useful, but players are judged by eye, and I feel too many Liverpool fans are blinded by the stats and have stopped actually WATCHING football.

Keita has flattered to deceive since day one, he's never single handedly taken a game by the scruff of the neck and bossed it, he's always been on the periphery.

76 games and 7 goals in 3 years, that simply isn't good enough. He's not deserving of a new contract so get some cash now from a Leipzig / Wolfsburg and invest it in a durable replacement.
Offline ...

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10130 on: Today at 10:48:16 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:35:26 am
After being injured for several months.

He's injured most of the time.
Offline Legs

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10131 on: Today at 10:49:20 am »
I think he is done here Klopp just doesnt trust him anymore.

I think it is best for all if he gets a fresh start elsewhere like Ings did.

He is a good player but its not happening for him here for whatever reason.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10132 on: Today at 11:07:17 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:46:16 am
Stats are useful, but players are judged by eye, and I feel too many Liverpool fans are blinded by the stats and have stopped actually WATCHING football.

Keita has flattered to deceive since day one, he's never single handedly taken a game by the scruff of the neck and bossed it, he's always been on the periphery.

76 games and 7 goals in 3 years, that simply isn't good enough. He's not deserving of a new contract so get some cash now from a Leipzig / Wolfsburg and invest it in a durable replacement.

The midfield's primary function isn't to score goals. How many goals does Gini have in 3 years? Or Henderson?
Offline JackWard33

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10133 on: Today at 11:07:36 am »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:33:39 am
You can't really ignore the statistics that has him as one of the league leaders in so many important categories for his position. Pressing, pass progression, carry progression for a midfielder, final third creation. All the things you need for a player in that position. Then give him 41 minutes against one of the best teams in the world and decide he isn't good enough. Just bizarre.

Hes been done dirty basically, no real idea why.
Not bringing him on vs Leeds and Newcastle when we clearly needs legs in midfield is obviously a terrible sign for him here but also self defeating from the manager.
Offline groove

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10134 on: Today at 11:07:59 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:46:16 am
Stats are useful, but players are judged by eye, and I feel too many Liverpool fans are blinded by the stats and have stopped actually WATCHING football.

But don't you agree that the attributes I listed for Keita above are the most important attributes for an 8? And if we accept that player and ball tracking is enough for us to accurately prove that Keita is one of the best in the world at those things then the question is: why aren't "eyes" picking those up?
Offline number 168

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10135 on: Today at 11:33:34 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:02:30 am
Maybe its different for certain people? Different backgrounds? Different education and upbringing? It seems to be a very British thing to criticise people for struggling to learn English. Same with Bobby, you know nothing of their past so to start slating them for not learning English easily seems pretty OTT
Perfectly true. Learning a new complex skill is different depending on the individual, so to criticise somebody without knowing how much time and effort they put in is somewhat unfair.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10136 on: Today at 11:38:19 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:46:16 am
Stats are useful, but players are judged by eye, and I feel too many Liverpool fans are blinded by the stats and have stopped actually WATCHING football.

Keita has flattered to deceive since day one, he's never single handedly taken a game by the scruff of the neck and bossed it, he's always been on the periphery.

76 games and 7 goals in 3 years, that simply isn't good enough. He's not deserving of a new contract so get some cash now from a Leipzig / Wolfsburg and invest it in a durable replacement.

We are Liverpool for crying out loud. We'll struggle to meet our objectives if we retain players that are not good enough. Personally, I've been very underwhelmed by him, even last season.

Not surprised people are defending him because they also defended Adrián and Minamino. They are also currently defending Bobby
Offline Knight

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10137 on: Today at 03:53:41 pm »
I dont understand Klopps management of his midfield options at all.
Offline redmark

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10138 on: Today at 03:59:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:07:36 am
Hes been done dirty basically, no real idea why.
Not bringing him on vs Leeds and Newcastle when we clearly needs legs in midfield is obviously a terrible sign for him here but also self defeating from the manager.
On the face of it, yes. But essentially over 3 seasons, he's played fewer games each season, not more. It's not worked out. Something hasn't clicked into place between him and the manager; it happens.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,349
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10139 on: Today at 04:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Today at 10:41:17 am
Wasn't it Rushy who allegedly said of his time in Italy, that it was like living in a foreign country?

Wasn't that a joke Kenny made?
Online johnj147

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10140 on: Today at 06:56:25 pm »
Think he' is a goner ..
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10141 on: Today at 07:07:06 pm »
Cant see him going anywhere. He will continue to have a bit-part role like Oxlade-Chamberlain and Shaqiri have done. I can see the latter two being auctioned off this summer, and Naby next summer if he doesnt pick up.

Its a shame, so far. Our three signings that were supposed to give us some creativity in midfield havent worked out. Oxlade-Chamberlain started off well, but injuries ruined him. Shaqiri has always seemed best suited as an impact sub, and Keita has had niggling injuries, and when he has featured it seems like hes struggled to express himself properly in this system.

Some goals and assists from midfield would be great. Only Henderson seems capable of doing that.
Offline Adeemo

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10142 on: Today at 07:12:11 pm »
Someone please correct me if Im wrong but wasnt he a bit of a nasty bastard in Germany, picking up a few red cards? Hes just never really come out of shell since joining, meaning weve yet to see the real Naby. Its so frustrating because hes an incredible midfielder.
Offline rubber soul

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10143 on: Today at 07:25:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:38:19 am
We are Liverpool for crying out loud. We'll struggle to meet our objectives if we retain players that are not good enough. Personally, I've been very underwhelmed by him, even last season.

Not surprised people are defending him because they also defended Adrián and Minamino. They are also currently defending Bobby
You probably shouldn't be surprised that people on a Liverpool forum are defending Liverpool players, you know?

How many have you got on your hit list? You've just named four for starters, I guess there's plenty more.
Online smig

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10144 on: Today at 08:44:34 pm »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:33:39 am
You can't really ignore the statistics that has him as one of the league leaders in so many important categories for his position. Pressing, pass progression, carry progression for a midfielder, final third creation. All the things you need for a player in that position. Then give him 41 minutes against one of the best teams in the world and decide he isn't good enough. Just bizarre.
He's had three years to show he's good enough. He isn't and his fitness record is laughable. Klopp has given him more than enough chances.
Online Kopstar

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10145 on: Today at 09:15:00 pm »
Some right nasty and entitled people in these player threads. It was a squad that brought us success these last few seasons. Each and every player contributed and he likes of Keita and Gini don't deserve the abuse.
Offline Fruity

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10146 on: Today at 09:25:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:07:36 am
Hes been done dirty basically, no real idea why.
Not bringing him on vs Leeds and Newcastle when we clearly needs legs in midfield is obviously a terrible sign for him here but also self defeating from the manager.

But if he is getting rid then he probably doesn't want to risk him getting injured again and why not give time to Curtis as a young player who needs game time.

I think Naby is going.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10147 on: Today at 09:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Kopstar on Today at 09:15:00 pm
Some right nasty and entitled people in these player threads. It was a squad that brought us success these last few seasons. Each and every player contributed and he likes of Keita and Gini don't deserve the abuse.
Sharing opinions that someone's not good enough is hardly 'abuse'.

To stay at the top you need to constantly replace your under performing players with better ones, something we haven't done for a while. The result is we're currently stuck with a pile of players either not good enough or not compatible with what we're trying to do. We need to cut our losses with them as soon as we can and start constructing the new team that Jurgen will hand over to someone else when his contract ends.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10148 on: Today at 09:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 09:25:20 pm
I think Naby is going.
Naby plus a bit of cash for Konate wouldn't be the worst idea.
Online smig

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10149 on: Today at 09:53:44 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:35:23 pm
Naby plus a bit of cash for Konate wouldn't be the worst idea.
Genuinely think this would be worth exploring. We need to cut our losses.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10150 on: Today at 10:04:04 pm »
Quote from: smig on Today at 09:53:44 pm
Genuinely think this would be worth exploring. We need to cut our losses.

Do we?
Online smig

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10151 on: Today at 10:19:31 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:04:04 pm
Do we?
Of course we do. He's had three years at the club and been massively disappointing. There's a reason he can't even get a look in now.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10152 on: Today at 10:21:12 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:04:04 pm
Do we?
Unless there's a dramatic upturn in his form and durability I can't see a reason why we'd give him a new contract, so admit that it hasn't worked out, wish him well and put the cash towards a midfielder Klopp trusts.
