Bloody Jurgen Klopp the prick and his opinion on the importance of language: https://www.thisisanfield.com/2019/10/naby-keita-much-better-after-big-step-with-language/



Mane: He just needs to improve his English to be understood more by everyone, but to be able to count on a true friend in the group, thats priceless. Its even calming at times.



It's about fitting in and feeling at home. If you can't see how that may affect a young lad in a foreign country in his everyday life....



So we agree. It is an issue. Thanks for clearing that up.



I'm not using it as a stick to beat him with, all i'm saying is it hasn't helped his integration.



In terms of 'mentality' let's not even discuss the amount of time it took the lad to learn English either. That hasn't helped him one little bit



See the thing is G a r y, that's not what you said is it? I hope you see the irony in the bolded bitAs with a lot of your criticism of Liverpool players (and lets be fair, you've got a quickly growing repertoire), you say something pretty nasty and then seem to begrudge people calling you out on it. Naby seems to be your target this week. In the match thread, you called him shite and then got a warning from the Mods for calling him shite because its not something you do on RAWK. And you seemed to take umbrage at not being able to call him shite....so just did it againHere, you didn't say 'its important that he can communicate with his team-mates'. You didn't stress the importance of language. You questioned his mentality in how long it took him to learn English, with absolutely no regard to him as a person or how difficult it can be for some people to learn another language. You know nothing of his education, his upbringing, what sort of environment he was taught in etc. As ever G a r y, you just launch into pretty nasty comments about Liverpool players with very little comprehension of what you're actually criticising.No?That seems quite stick beaty