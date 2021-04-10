« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 247 248 249 250 251 [252]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1172653 times)

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10040 on: April 10, 2021, 02:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on April 10, 2021, 01:27:55 pm
Ive been a massive Naby supporter and yes he cant choose to remain fit. But to stay in the squad at this pay level and status he needs to demonstrate he can stay fit and maintain a prolonged run in the team. Thats all Im saying. You cant build a team around crocks.
So Gomez, Chamberlain, Matip gone too ?
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10041 on: April 10, 2021, 02:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on April 10, 2021, 01:27:55 pm
Ive been a massive Naby supporter and yes he cant choose to remain fit. But to stay in the squad at this pay level and status he needs to demonstrate he can stay fit and maintain a prolonged run in the team. Thats all Im saying. You cant build a team around crocks.
You are still saying the same thing. Its not a case of demonstrating you are fit, you are either fit or you are not.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10042 on: Yesterday at 10:09:21 am »
I reckon there's a real possibility of him leaving this summer. If we're honest we all expected him to be one of the best midfielders in the league when he joined and i truly believe without injuries he would have been. His body isn't made for premier league football. Maybe time to let go of him and chamberlain and use the money to get a goal scoring midfielder in.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10043 on: Yesterday at 12:24:06 pm »
Do people believe the PL is that much more physical than Bundesliga?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,445
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10044 on: Yesterday at 12:40:09 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 12:24:06 pm
Do people believe the PL is that much more physical than Bundesliga?

I think certain challenges are more acceptable in England than in Germany, but the biggest difference is the pace of the game
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10045 on: Yesterday at 01:03:46 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 12:24:06 pm
Do people believe the PL is that much more physical than Bundesliga?
Werner & Havertz both have said the PL is a much tougher league to play in.
Both said they were surprised at the step up physically.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,903
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10046 on: Yesterday at 01:11:49 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:40:09 pm
I think certain challenges are more acceptable in England than in Germany, but the biggest difference is the pace of the game

I remember POP saying it wasn't necessarily the speed of the play, more that over here there's more transitions with the ball getting turned over constantly and some players struggle to adapt to that.  Don't think it's the case with Naby, though.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,485
  • Kop 306
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10047 on: Yesterday at 01:13:42 pm »
Quite an expensive flop really isn't he? Can't get it right all of the time though can we?

See what we can get for him in the summer, he's never going to be a success at us.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,084
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10048 on: Yesterday at 01:55:12 pm »
Injuries notwithstanding, it's unfair to blame him solely for the Real Madrid debacle. I know he was hooked earlier on, which probably fuels that narrative

Yes he hasn't performed as well as we would have liked, but if the lengthy timeout was intended for him to get 100%, then we need to give him another season to show us what he's capable of
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:57:24 pm by Machae »
Logged

Offline MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10049 on: Yesterday at 02:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:55:12 pm
Injuries notwithstanding, it's unfair to blame him solely for the Real Madrid debacle. I know he was hooked earlier on, which probably fuels that narrative

Yes he hasn't performed as well as we would have liked, but if the lengthy timeout was intended for him to get 100%, then we need to give him another season to show us what he's capable of

Yes people here need to remember that he is one of the few midfielder that we have that can beat a man and link up attack. When he is good, we are unstoppable. Hopefully his injury worries are over. If we are still square after 60 mins against Real, I sincerely hope he is brought on to run at their midfield, they did not look to cope with his running in the first leg.
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,485
  • Kop 306
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10050 on: Yesterday at 02:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:55:12 pm
Injuries notwithstanding, it's unfair to blame him solely for the Real Madrid debacle. I know he was hooked earlier on, which probably fuels that narrative

Yes he hasn't performed as well as we would have liked, but if the lengthy timeout was intended for him to get 100%, then we need to give him another season to show us what he's capable of
He's had three years - i'm basing my opinion on that not the match last week
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,084
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10051 on: Yesterday at 02:14:38 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 02:09:36 pm
He's had three years - i'm basing my opinion on that not the match last week

Blighted by injuries, if we have 'dealt' with the underlying issue, then it stands to reason he can perform to his potential. Selling him now (if anyone is buying him with his history and wages), would be a mistake. Obviously, in my opinion
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,485
  • Kop 306
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10052 on: Yesterday at 02:26:41 pm »
No doubt he's had a tough time and he's shown glimpses of what he can do. He's had enough opportunities though hasn't he?
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,022
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10053 on: Yesterday at 02:29:14 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 02:26:41 pm
No doubt he's had a tough time and he's shown glimpses of what he can do. He's had enough opportunities though hasn't he?

That's up to the manager.

He's only just turned 26 and has another two years on his contract, so I guess he's probably got about a year to either show he's worth a new contract or we just cut our losses.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,903
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10054 on: Yesterday at 02:32:48 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 02:03:25 pm
Yes people here need to remember that he is one of the few midfielder that we have that can beat a man and link up attack. When he is good, we are unstoppable.

You got any examples of matches where he's been good and made us an unstoppable team?  Because I can't remember any games that he's played a huge part in us winning.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,485
  • Kop 306
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10055 on: Yesterday at 02:33:05 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:29:14 pm
That's up to the manager.

He's only just turned 26 and has another two years on his contract, so I guess he's probably got about a year to either show he's worth a new contract or we just cut our losses.
I'd rather see Curtis Jones given the opportunities Keita has been or would be given....... and that is saying something isn't it!

Keita, for me, isn't going to be anything else other than what he has already been.... a let down - a VERY expensive one
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:34:38 pm by G a r y »
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,022
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10056 on: Yesterday at 02:39:01 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 02:33:05 pm
I'd rather see Curtis Jones given the opportunities Keita has been or would be given....... and that is saying something isn't it!

Keita, for me, isn't going to be anything else other than what he has already been.... a let down - a VERY expensive one

You understand we can give them both games though....right?
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10057 on: Yesterday at 02:39:19 pm »
Jurgen rates Naby very highly and rightly so as he is a fabulous player when fit and on form. I doubt there is a reasonably priced player out there as good as Naby can be, so it makes sense to keep him if Jurgen thinks he can mainatin his fitness. I reckon he will be here next season which will either be his last or the start of a decent Liverpool career. I hope it's the latter as he is great to watch - when we are able to watch him!
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,272
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10058 on: Yesterday at 02:53:44 pm »
Unless someone is offering us £40m+, Naby is here for the long term. Jurgen had enough faith to start him last week which means he is still highly rated.

The fast he failed last week shouldn't be held against him, I think Jurgen will know he probably got things wrong in many ways including the midfield trio.

I think the key is to get Naby match fitness and a run of games before throwing him into high pressure ones. Obviously a tough ask given his injury issues but it's the only reasonable target.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10059 on: Yesterday at 03:03:35 pm »
They were all shite last week. I dont see the need to single Keita out really.
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,485
  • Kop 306
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10060 on: Yesterday at 03:14:22 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:39:01 pm
You understand we can give them both games though....right?
Of course. Look, Keita has surely played close to 100 games for us? He's been afforded more opportunities than a lot that has come before him.

Time to stop pretending he's boss. He isn't. I won't be surprised to see him sold in the summer
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,334
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10061 on: Yesterday at 03:31:14 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 03:03:35 pm
They were all shite last week. I dont see the need to single Keita out really.

It's a very lazy and easy thing to blame it all on Keita with the early sub, and the majority in this thread have lapped it up, despite us not really playing much better with Thiago on.

Keita has been training well, and Klopp said he couldn't ignore him any longer. The idea was good, we did see him run at Real a couple of times and cause them problems, but overall it didn't work out and their midfield caused us more problems than ours did theirs.

The constant shouts to sell Keita are a bit boring. Gets it when he's injured, gets it when he's not. Some players fans just never warm to I guess. I remember Rafa saying something to the effect of "if you don't like Lucas Leiva, you don't understand football" and I see a lot of similarities when I hear people saying they've never seen Keita do anything good. Talk about his injuries for sure, but the talent is clear to see.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,022
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10062 on: Yesterday at 03:33:54 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 03:31:14 pm
It's a very lazy and easy thing to blame it all on Keita with the early sub, and the majority in this thread have lapped it up, despite us not really playing much better with Thiago on.

Keita has been training well, and Klopp said he couldn't ignore him any longer. The idea was good, we did see him run at Real a couple of times and cause them problems, but overall it didn't work out and their midfield caused us more problems than ours did theirs.

The constant shouts to sell Keita are a bit boring. Gets it when he's injured, gets it when he's not. Some players fans just never warm to I guess. I remember Rafa saying something to the effect of "if you don't like Lucas Leiva, you don't understand football" and I see a lot of similarities when I hear people saying they've never seen Keita do anything good. Talk about his injuries for sure, but the talent is clear to see.

People thought he was going to be amazing, me included.

I dont know if its an embarrassment thing, and they all told their mates thinking they'd look smart. Or if its just lashing out in disappointment. But its a really odd reaction to a Liverpool player because he's been injured a fair bit so not fulfilled his potential.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10063 on: Yesterday at 05:28:23 pm »
Seems like the Mel Reddy article stirred up the hornets nest again. Think this horse has been beat to death but one thing I think does need to be explored more by the club is why our "squad" players have all just cratered this year.  Yes the structure of the side has been a wreck due to the CB injuries but should that then mean that everyone but the ideal starting XI has just complete shit years to boot?  I'd say only Jones has taken any type of step forward with the rest being mediocre to awful.  In the match thread someone mentioned Origi and honestly if he was in any type of form you'd want a big body in there with Nacho tossing him around.  But it would be laughable if he started let alone saw the field.
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,160
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10064 on: Yesterday at 07:48:50 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 02:33:05 pm
I'd rather see Curtis Jones given the opportunities Keita has been or would be given....... and that is saying something isn't it!

Keita, for me, isn't going to be anything else other than what he has already been.... a let down - a VERY expensive one
I trust the manager. If he thinks Keita should get that game time, than he should. It's not like opportunities has been sparse for Jones this season.

I don't get the obsession with selling Keita in the summer. He's not going to fetch us lots of money, so what's the point really? When he's available, he's more often than not doing a good job, so have him as a backup or rotation option at best. Just don't build the midfield around him but we have 3 other midfielders who are excellent first team choices.

If anything, a loan would make more sense.
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,485
  • Kop 306
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10065 on: Yesterday at 08:28:26 pm »
Apparently he's got two years left on his contract?

If so, a loan makes zero sense. What's the point in keeping hold of him if we agree he's not really up to it? It's like the conversation around Wilson and Gruijic that's gone on for years. If they aren't good enough then why bother?
Logged

Offline AmSeeker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10066 on: Yesterday at 08:45:08 pm »
He just can't keep fit to get a sustained run of games to show his talents.

Doubt anyone will touch him with the wages he will be on, transfer fee wise.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,472
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10067 on: Yesterday at 10:00:39 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 08:28:26 pm
Apparently he's got two years left on his contract?

If so, a loan makes zero sense. What's the point in keeping hold of him if we agree he's not really up to it? It's like the conversation around Wilson and Gruijic that's gone on for years. If they aren't good enough then why bother?

No one agrees hes  not up to it
No idea why youre posting so much about a player you think is shite
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10068 on: Yesterday at 10:51:17 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:33:54 pm
People thought he was going to be amazing, me included.

I dont know if its an embarrassment thing, and they all told their mates thinking they'd look smart. Or if its just lashing out in disappointment. But its a really odd reaction to a Liverpool player because he's been injured a fair bit so not fulfilled his potential.

I think a lot of it has to do with the hype he had around him when he signed and the fee we signed him for. Third most expensive player in club history and he's had a largely forgettable three seasons here (to be kind), from an individual contributor's standpoint. A lot that has to certainly do with injuries but the transformation to our midfield that he was supposed to bring just hasn't really been there.

The glimpses of his talent have been tantalizing which also adds to fans' frustration. Sucky situation all around.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10069 on: Yesterday at 11:03:25 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:03:46 pm
Werner & Havertz both have said the PL is a much tougher league to play in.
Both said they were surprised at the step up physically.
They were both shite when they came to the league, so of course they're going to go with a narrative that gives them an excuse for that shiteness.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline darragh85

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10070 on: Yesterday at 11:04:18 pm »
he is a talented player no doubt. we saw glimpses of that. i just have doubts over his mentality and stepping up to the pressure of playing for us. may be one of these players that has to be a big fish in a small pond. seems a bit soft which is strange because i thought he was a tough player at Leipzig.

Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,485
  • Kop 306
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10071 on: Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:04:18 pm
he is a talented player no doubt. we saw glimpses of that. i just have doubts over his mentality and stepping up to the pressure of playing for us. may be one of these players that has to be a big fish in a small pond. seems a bit soft which is strange because i thought he was a tough player at Leipzig.


In terms of 'mentality' let's not even discuss the amount of time it took the lad to learn English either. That hasn't helped him one little bit
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10072 on: Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm
In terms of 'mentality' let's not even discuss the amount of time it took the lad to learn English either. That hasn't helped him one little bit

At least for me you're just a bastion of bad takes.
Logged

Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10073 on: Today at 12:46:30 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm
In terms of 'mentality' let's not even discuss the amount of time it took the lad to learn English either. That hasn't helped him one little bit
Do you think if he learns English soon he will play better?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 247 248 249 250 251 [252]   Go Up
« previous next »
 