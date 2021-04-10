They were all shite last week. I dont see the need to single Keita out really.



It's a very lazy and easy thing to blame it all on Keita with the early sub, and the majority in this thread have lapped it up, despite us not really playing much better with Thiago on.Keita has been training well, and Klopp said he couldn't ignore him any longer. The idea was good, we did see him run at Real a couple of times and cause them problems, but overall it didn't work out and their midfield caused us more problems than ours did theirs.The constant shouts to sell Keita are a bit boring. Gets it when he's injured, gets it when he's not. Some players fans just never warm to I guess. I remember Rafa saying something to the effect of "if you don't like Lucas Leiva, you don't understand football" and I see a lot of similarities when I hear people saying they've never seen Keita do anything good. Talk about his injuries for sure, but the talent is clear to see.