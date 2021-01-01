« previous next »
Yes, didn't think so anyway - I just went the long way around clarifying it!

"Mid-ground" - as mentioned in a previous post, I found it dead weird that people were talking about Thiago having been "dropped" pre-match too.  World of extremes, I suppose...!

I'm sure Sky were saying that him and Firmino had been dropped. Obviously the concept of rotation doesn't mean anything to them.
Can see him starting with Fab and Thiago against Villa. If he's that good to start against Madrid then he should start against Villa if he's fit. There were others just as bad if not worse and he shouldn't have been put in the situation in the first place. Give him the chance at home against Villa and see what his reaction is. Play Thiago and Fab with him.
Quote from: Davidbowie on January  4, 2021, 02:52:23 pm
Any talk of 'selling' Keita in the January window genuinely makes me laugh for just how inconceivable it is. No club would pay the £40-50 million in January for a player who has spent 3 years consistently injured.

However, thinking longer term - I think it's pretty obvious Keita won't be at the club, 18-24 months from now.

It's easy to jump on the bandwagon with him - but I was never fully convinced, not simply because he can't stay fit but also his form, which has been up and down on those rare occasions when he has stayed fit for a few weeks.

When we eventually signed him I thought we were getting an elite midfielder of the same bracket as Thiago - obviously not at that level, but someone who within a season or two could become one of the top 5 or 6 in the world in his position.

Not actually sure if there'd be interest from clubs abroad who could actually afford him - but I would bite their hand off for an offer in the £40-50 million region and go for someone a bit more robust who plays every week.

I posted this about Keita 3 months ago - I feel exactly the same today as I did then.
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 01:47:08 pm
Can see him starting with Fab and Thiago against Villa. If he's that good to start against Madrid then he should start against Villa if he's fit. There were others just as bad if not worse and he shouldn't have been put in the situation in the first place. Give him the chance at home against Villa and see what his reaction is. Play Thiago and Fab with him.

Its the midfield Id go for. Wijnaldum was the worst of the lot on Tuesday.

Post match I admit I was very much pointing the finger at Naby. But with things settled, its not his fault - just seems a natural consequence of his inconsistent Liverpool career so far due to bad luck with injuries. He reminds me of Kewell starting in Istanbul - a massively talented player, getting injured and booed by the fans for things ultimately beyond his control. Its a shame about Naby, all eyes were on him for replacing Thiago which wasnt his fault. And if his performances in training are to be believed, then he merited a place in the line up - thats nothing out of the ordinary for Klopp to reward.

But you cant expect a stop-start injury prone player to have consistency. Maybe after six months constantly in the starting line up, but I cant ever remember him being in the line up for more than a few weeks at a time.

And the reality is, hes mostly done fine when hes in the team. Not amazing, but always kept things ticking over.

Worth the fans sticking by him these next few weeks in the run in rather than throwing him under the bus and having less options.
Think as has been said, I and many others really bought into the hype of him.
This also stemmed from managers (Schalke's I think) saying he is like being against 2 players.

I think compared to a lot of clubs supporters we have been extremely patient, with the return from every set back I've thought now is your chance to prove yourself. But I dont think we can wait any longer than 2 and a half years

But being brought off early signals the end of his LFC career to me.

I dont see what reason he would get brought off in the 41st minute as opposed to at half time
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:13:56 am
Arguably not his fault, though - he was a bit of a 'hipsters' player' back in that 2016-'18 period, which allowed some hype to build, and (I think I'm right in saying) he was playing a different role in that RBL side...?  From what I've seen he appeared to have a lot more attacking freedom, whereas our midfielders are expected to have a lot more functional responsibility.

Availability issues are of course a concern, but I don't recall many occasions where he's stood out as poor (I know that's not the level we're looking for) in our team.  People have pointed at him a common presence in first-halves against both Villa & Real this season, but much of the season overall has been a shit-show and I think that two game sample is too small from which to decide that he was a causal factor in those performances.

Personally, I think that the substitution on Tuesday was one where excessive reading into it is just an inevitable & unfortunately side-effect, and I hope to see him back on the pitch in the next couple of games - possibly a start against Newcastle next weekend.

-----

Caveats about small samples apply here, too, but this cropped up a few weeks ago*:



https://twitter.com/topimpacat/status/1375847469968461824

*Edited this to be separate to the prior comments.  I should have posted as two separate ones really - the last line and graphic were very specifically a response to "producing so little".  It's some, limited evidence that seems to support the idea that it's his availability rather than his ability that is holding him back and is why patience is wearing thin.

Good to see Harrison Reed progressing well in this analysis.

Hopefully we finally get his transfer across the line this summer after coming close to getting him in the last few transfer windows. Would be a good addition in midfield and much cheaper than Bissouma or Ndidi.
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 01:47:08 pm
Can see him starting with Fab and Thiago against Villa. If he's that good to start against Madrid then he should start against Villa if he's fit. There were others just as bad if not worse and he shouldn't have been put in the situation in the first place. Give him the chance at home against Villa and see what his reaction is. Play Thiago and Fab with him.

I hope he doesn't pick the same three in midfield again from the other night, given the time they played before that was the Villa 7-2.
He definitely wasn't the sole issue against Real, but his performance was so incredibly lacking of any real drive, motivation, or commitment. Really quite strange. I appreciate he's been in and out a lot, but still, the basics of being a midfielder for our team just weren't there and he had a huge opportunity to showcase his talent.

It's also on Klopp, though, for introducing him in such an important game. Keita must have been incredible in training for Thiago to be dropped.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:49:42 pm
He definitely wasn't the sole issue against Real, but his performance was so incredibly lacking of any real drive, motivation, or commitment. Really quite strange. I appreciate he's been in and out a lot, but still, the basics of being a midfielder for our team just weren't there and he had a huge opportunity to showcase his talent.

It's also on Klopp, though, for introducing him in such an important game. Keita must have been incredible in training for Thiago to be dropped.

he was, he mentioned it after and before Arsenal game [about keita doing really well], and I had no qualms with the decision before the match. Keita was supposed to help press and he's done it well when he's played well. Obviously it didn't pan out that way.


His performance was poor, and so was our team performance where we couldn't' complete simple things in the game [in that first half]
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:52:30 pm
he was, he mentioned it after and before Arsenal game [about keita doing really well], and I had no qualms with the decision before the match. Keita was supposed to help press and he's done it well when he's played well. Obviously it didn't pan out that way.


His performance was poor, and so was our team performance where we couldn't' complete simple things in the game [in that first half]

I genuinely don't think I saw any effective pressing or even any running at all from Naby. In fact I'm almost struggling to remember him running in any of his recent cameos. Our midfield depends on hard yards and eh, he doesn't seem to add anything so far.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:54:42 pm
I genuinely don't think I saw any effective pressing or even any running at all from Naby. In fact I'm almost struggling to remember him running in any of his recent cameos. Our midfield depends on hard yards and eh, he doesn't seem to add anything so far.

He probably produced our best moment of attacking intention in the 1st half, when he dribbled past 2 Madrid players in midfield, only to find no available player to pass to. The entire team was terrible in that half and he certainly wasnt the worst.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:54:42 pm
I genuinely don't think I saw any effective pressing or even any running at all from Naby. In fact I'm almost struggling to remember him running in any of his recent cameos. Our midfield depends on hard yards and eh, he doesn't seem to add anything so far.

I'd recommend to watch his games back or look at his stats when it comes to pressing to save time. When he plays well, he progresses the ball well in the final third, he presses well and wins the ball efficiently. Obviously none of that happened on the nigth
Setting aside the injury and availability issues for just a moment I think it's clear from basically every midfielders thread on this forum that all of them vacillate between amazing and shit during any one season, sometimes with multiple swings between the two.  Is it because most of us grew up where the ideal modern midfielder was Gerrard or Lampard where they're all over the field while banging them in from 30 yards?  No modern midfielder plays that way but do we compare them without acknowledging that? 

As far as Keita, was he worth £50m?  We'd have to go back to the summer we actually got him and see what the other options were, would they have come to LFC and would their team have sold them.  There probably is a better deal there that could have been made.  But I'd also so that has more to do with his availability than ability.  When he's played he's been pretty good and if he was actually able to play 80% of the league minutes or so we probably would think he's pretty amazing.  But since he's never really been consistently available then here we are. 
The most consistent performers in those two number 8 slots under Klopp have been Henderson and Wijnaldum, two players who run all day, are tactically disciplined and don't contribute much to our attacking play.  Thiago hasn't really lit up the league, Keita has struggled, Ox did ok for a spell but is in and out, Jones has had to curtail his more attacking instincts and play within himself, and Milner hasn't got the legs for it anymore.

It's the current system, it doesn't really suit forward-thinking, progressive midfielders.  If we're going to persist with this playstyle, then we should be looking for midfielders with great engines and tactical nous.  Being good dribblers or passers doesn't really count for a huge amount in our set up as it is.
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 05:28:19 pm
The most consistent performers in those two number 8 slots under Klopp have been Henderson and Wijnaldum, two players who run all day, are tactically disciplined and don't contribute much to our attacking play.  Thiago hasn't really lit up the league, Keita has struggled, Ox did ok for a spell but is in and out, Jones has had to curtail his more attacking instincts and play within himself, and Milner hasn't got the legs for it anymore.

It's the current system, it doesn't really suit forward-thinking, progressive midfielders.  If we're going to persist with this playstyle, then we should be looking for midfielders with great engines and tactical nous.  Being good dribblers or passers doesn't really count for a huge amount in our set up as it is.

I disagree. The problem for Keita on the night wasn't because he is a dribbler, it's because he couldn't' do the basics right. The other issue is his availability.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:34:17 pm
I disagree. The problem for Keita on the night wasn't because he is a dribbler, it's because he couldn't' do the basics right. The other issue is his availability.

Don't disagree.  I was all in on Keita when we were first linked, and for the first couple of seasons, but despite throwing up good numbers he's rarely available and I cannot think of a single game where he's been the difference maker.  I wouldn't be at all surprised to see him move on this summer.
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 05:28:19 pm
It's the current system, it doesn't really suit forward-thinking, progressive midfielders.  If we're going to persist with this playstyle, then we should be looking for midfielders with great engines and tactical nous.  Being good dribblers or passers doesn't really count for a huge amount in our set up as it is.
I think the plan this season was maybe for the midfield to be a bit more ambitious.  The whole "attacking the title" talk and seeming adoption early on this season of the Bayern style of swamping/overwhelming the opposition.

Two things probably killed that plan off to varying degrees; shipping seven goals to Villa in a game where we didn't track a midfield runner all game and then losing VVD and Gomez in the space of a couple of weeks.

The plan now just seems to be for the midfield to regain and retain possession and never risk exposing our makeshift defence.  With three out-and-out forwards and two very attack-minded full backs it's not unreasonable that we can't also accommodate an attack-minded central midfielder.  The onus on creating/scoring is very much on those five players.

It leaves Keita and Ox as square pegs in round holes and Curtis having to adapt his game to fit in.

I've sometimes watched us recently and wished we had less possession, a less aggressive press and a deeper defensive line so that we could hit teams on the break a bit more.  Even if Klopp/Ljinders were thinking the same though (which they're probably not!) I'd expect that's a difficult thing to adopt mid-season with such little time between games.
Wil Naby kick on to be that world beater or will he end up being another Aquilani who just didn't cut it after the very high expectations when they arrived here.
There is a difference..after x amount of games you could see Aquilani just wasn't gonna cut it, Naby..fucks sake you can see a  real player who has it all & is so frustrating to see all the quality he possesses but for whatever reason fitness, injuries, form etc..it's just not happening..regularly at least.
It seemed to me on Tuesday Klopp gave Naby that trust he has got with Fabinho, Gini, Milner, Hendo when called on.
Naby was one of quite a few who could have been hooked when he did on Tuesday, Gini was just as bad & Fabinho not far from those two too.
I do hope Naby can kick on..Tuesday was the first time I questioned whether he will progress or is this how Naby is, fits & starts..good & bad with no consistency.
Will the real Naby Keita please stand up!
UCL Final 2021

Man City 0-1 Liverpool
         
                    Keita 90+4

We can dream......
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:49:42 pm
He definitely wasn't the sole issue against Real, but his performance was so incredibly lacking of any real drive, motivation, or commitment. Really quite strange. I appreciate he's been in and out a lot, but still, the basics of being a midfielder for our team just weren't there and he had a huge opportunity to showcase his talent.

It's also on Klopp, though, for introducing him in such an important game. Keita must have been incredible in training for Thiago to be dropped.

I thought in the first half hje was the only player in the middle who was trying to take the ball forward, to beat players and create something - I remember a good 3/4 times he beat players, got to about 25 yards out and then was unable to make the final pass.  He was no worse than Fab in that period at that part, and measurably better than Gini - Thiago coming on didn't alter things at all in the middle either.  I can see why he wanted a "bull dozer" in the middle, someone who could try and run with the ball rather than just pass - none of the other 3 (especially Thiago) are capable of that (Henderson at his best is, Fab is ok at it), but after weeks of not trusting him it kinda backfired. 
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:58:36 pm
I thought in the first half hje was the only player in the middle who was trying to take the ball forward, to beat players and create something - I remember a good 3/4 times he beat players, got to about 25 yards out and then was unable to make the final pass.  He was no worse than Fab in that period at that part, and measurably better than Gini - Thiago coming on didn't alter things at all in the middle either.  I can see why he wanted a "bull dozer" in the middle, someone who could try and run with the ball rather than just pass - none of the other 3 (especially Thiago) are capable of that (Henderson at his best is, Fab is ok at it), but after weeks of not trusting him it kinda backfired. 

Your right with that.  Almost like Naby was the only player given license to be positive. 
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:58:36 pm
I thought in the first half hje was the only player in the middle who was trying to take the ball forward, to beat players and create something - I remember a good 3/4 times he beat players, got to about 25 yards out and then was unable to make the final pass.  He was no worse than Fab in that period at that part, and measurably better than Gini - Thiago coming on didn't alter things at all in the middle either.  I can see why he wanted a "bull dozer" in the middle, someone who could try and run with the ball rather than just pass - none of the other 3 (especially Thiago) are capable of that (Henderson at his best is, Fab is ok at it), but after weeks of not trusting him it kinda backfired. 

Yeah - I largely agree. He wasn't great but he was positive when on the ball.. and the rest of the midfield was horrendous too.
He had a nightmare off the ball ... but I suspect he was given a conflicting brief press high and keep shape/help out at right full back, thats what it looked like  - it was a strange set up that did nothing to stop Kroos having days on the ball or our inside right channel being constantly exposed. Impossible to know if the fault lies in the way it was drawn up or the execution or both.

Happy to hold my hands up that I was excited by the team pre match and thought we could have a go at them however not playing Firmino was probably the bigger error over the midfield line up given how important it is to either a) disrupt them high up the pitch or b) play them on the counter...

I do think Klopp did him dirty to drop him in to a game like that with no minutes and then yank him before the end of the half... I also suspect he knows that and it won't be the last game he starts in the near future. Some of the takes about him post match have been predictably melodramatic
