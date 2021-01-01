The most consistent performers in those two number 8 slots under Klopp have been Henderson and Wijnaldum, two players who run all day, are tactically disciplined and don't contribute much to our attacking play. Thiago hasn't really lit up the league, Keita has struggled, Ox did ok for a spell but is in and out, Jones has had to curtail his more attacking instincts and play within himself, and Milner hasn't got the legs for it anymore.
It's the current system, it doesn't really suit forward-thinking, progressive midfielders. If we're going to persist with this playstyle, then we should be looking for midfielders with great engines and tactical nous. Being good dribblers or passers doesn't really count for a huge amount in our set up as it is.