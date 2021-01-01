Setting aside the injury and availability issues for just a moment I think it's clear from basically every midfielders thread on this forum that all of them vacillate between amazing and shit during any one season, sometimes with multiple swings between the two. Is it because most of us grew up where the ideal modern midfielder was Gerrard or Lampard where they're all over the field while banging them in from 30 yards? No modern midfielder plays that way but do we compare them without acknowledging that?



As far as Keita, was he worth £50m? We'd have to go back to the summer we actually got him and see what the other options were, would they have come to LFC and would their team have sold them. There probably is a better deal there that could have been made. But I'd also so that has more to do with his availability than ability. When he's played he's been pretty good and if he was actually able to play 80% of the league minutes or so we probably would think he's pretty amazing. But since he's never really been consistently available then here we are.