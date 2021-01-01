« previous next »
Naby Keita Watch

Flaccid Bobby Fowler

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9960 on: Today at 12:17:02 pm
Should never have started ahead of Thiago. Thats on Klopp. That whole midfield looked shite. Wijnaldum shite again also. What must the others be thinking seeing him going at the end of a season and he gets the armband for a huge game like this and turns in another shite performance.

Wish he had of went with Thiago, Fab and bobby with the front three ahead. and bring Wijnaldum or Keita in on the 60/70. min mark.  Return leg will almost 100% have all four on the pitch.
MPowerYNWA

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9961 on: Today at 01:08:33 pm
Bottom line is that a team/squad with talent, over a prolonged period, will perform better than a team which needs to be at it for every single game. We dont have the required depth of talent and Klopp is doing the best with what he has - we have been exceptional in retaining intensity, but it is impossible to keep it going season after season, especially when major trophies have been won (there is a difference in motivation between winners and serial winners).

FSG invested on the basis of financial fair play rules being enforced, but they probably realise now that the rules are nonsense - Man City funded by a country, Chelsea by an oligarch and at the height of a global pandemic and no crowds, Real Madrid can somehow able to undertake a £500m stadium facelift (a bit of government support no doubt).

Hence I think FSG will be at a cross roads now - they need to decide to either invest and challenge for the top honours now, or just accept that we battle to get into the top 4 every season and perhaps the odd cup along the way.  I suspect they will do some light investment and hope we can turn coal into diamonds on the transfer front.

If we genuinely want to be in the elite of football we need to move to having 2 quality players for each position - but that is far easier to say than do - commercially you have to pay high salaries to keep a quality player in the squad and perhaps not playing.

This transfer window coming up will give us a good steer on what we will be challenging for over the next few years - of course with VVD back well be stronger, but we cannot have a whole club performance across a season dictated to by the absence or not of one player - that is madness.

In terms of immediate thoughts on the game :

1) I was proud of Phillips and Kabak - they did what they could given their experience and ability- not fair for them to be judged in any other way.

2) Naby was an unusual shambles - he didnt want to run or make himself available and for the 2nd goal couldnt even be bothered to put pressure on the midfielder who played the ball.  Ive not see that with him before.  Dont be surprised if we dont see him again as a starter, if LFC can offload him for £40m or so they will (I suspect)

3) Salah put more effort in closing down than I have seen in years, I hope it was for the right reasons than a pseudo audition to Zindane imho.

4) Trent defending was worse than it has been in a while, hopefully he can learn to keep his concentration as his attacking play is immense - maybe there is a case to be made to put someone like Trent into the right hand side of midfield

5) Gini did what he could - always puts in 100%


Be nice to have a clear out of some of the deadwood in the squad and instead have a bench of individuals who can actually change a game...
HomesickRed

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9962 on: Today at 01:18:21 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:00:54 am
He is a fantastic player but the fact is he cannot stay injury free for long enough. But even then, when is the last time that Keita actually helped in turning a game around for us? Great when the team is playing well and of course he is an important part of that, but not somebody who has shown an ability to dig us out.



He's a decent player when fit and used to score around 1 in 10 for us. He was never a game changer though.
I'm reluctantly starting to fear Thiago is in a similar category.
So excited when both arrived but between them this season they have 37 appearances but no goals and no assists.
B0151?

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9963 on: Today at 01:56:55 pm
Disgusted to hear about the racial abuse him and Trent have been subject to
Rhi

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9964 on: Today at 03:00:01 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:56:55 pm
Disgusted to hear about the racial abuse him and Trent have been subject to

An all too common occurrence in sport generally at the moment. The social media platforms MUST do more. Disgusting that these scum can get away with it.
Fordy

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9965 on: Today at 03:07:34 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:56:55 pm
Disgusted to hear about the racial abuse him and Trent have been subject to

Makes me sick.
Mighty_Red

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9966 on: Today at 03:29:09 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 03:00:01 pm
An all too common occurrence in sport generally at the moment. The social media platforms MUST do more. Disgusting that these scum can get away with it.
they'll do fuck all but give it lip service. Until there is a concerted effort to swith off from the platforms, nothing will be done.

If every player, club and other famous people quit instagram (or twitter)for a month, I bet things would happen pretty quick.
Zlen

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9967 on: Today at 03:37:28 pm
I see no obvious way for him to become what we hoped for.
It's either timid Naby or injured Naby, with few rare standout performances in-between.
I couldn't give many fucks about his peaks, if he reaches them once in a blue moon.
We're basically wasting valuable minutes for Curtis Jones.
Dave McCoy

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9968 on: Today at 03:42:05 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 03:29:09 pm
they'll do fuck all but give it lip service. Until there is a concerted effort to swith off from the platforms, nothing will be done.

If every player, club and other famous people quit instagram (or twitter)for a month, I bet things would happen pretty quick.

The social media companies could stop it in a heart beat.  Pretty sure there is an article from a couple of years ago about how if Facebook did stamp out the racism and extreme views on the platform it would mainly affect Republicans and therefore it wasnt worth it.  Could imagine the same being true in the UK for the Tories.  Basically theyre more afraid of political backlash than their platforms being used for ill purposes.
Studgotelli

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9969 on: Today at 03:50:48 pm
Racial abuse is not on
