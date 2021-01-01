Keita obviously wasn't great last night, but I don't think that he was any worse than Gini in the first half. Ultimately I think that Klopp just got his selection wrong starting Keita and Jota in the same side. For me if you wanted to play Keita then you also play Firmino and drop one of Jota or Mane, as Keita seems to always be best when he has a striker dropping deeper that he can link with and run beyond. All 3 of the strikers last night wanted to play on the turn or make forward runs, so Thiago would have been the better midfield option to play those passes into feet. Ultimately I think going with the same line-up as against Arsenal with the exception of Gini for Milner was the best option, and keeping Jota and Keita as options off the bench in the second half, but that's easy to say with hindsight, and I was actually excited when I first saw the line-up posted.