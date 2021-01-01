I agree with all that. He shouldn't have played in my opinion with so little game time under his belt, but Gini was terrible and stayed on to remain just a body on the pitch.



Keita was no worse than most of the players on the pitch in that 1st 45 minutes. However, he was far from good as well.I actually thought Wijnaldum improved massively 2nd half and him and Thiago got us a bit of a foothold in the game. Thought Fabinho was the midfielder who struggled the most over the entire game. It's unusual for him but positionally he didn't seem right and he hardly provided any protection for the centre backs. The 3rd goal he has to take some blame for also. Modirc side steps him way too easily, though others are culpable too (Phillips and Alisson).It'll be intretsing to see what Klopp does with Keita. Klopp rehabilitated Lovren under similar circumstance post Spurs in 2017. However, he needed Lovren at that point since we had 3 senior centre backs (Lovren, Matip and Klavan) in the squad and were 2 months off the transfer window opening up. Klopp doesn't necessarily have the same need to rehabilitate Keita if he doesn't think he's part of his long term plans. If Keita doesn't start in the next few games then I think the writing is on the wall for him. I think Klopp still likes him and he'll start against Villa though.