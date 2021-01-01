« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 244 245 246 247 248 [249]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1162826 times)

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,749
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9920 on: Today at 08:17:43 am »
It was a shit one from Klopp really. The game seemed set up for Thiago, his composure on the ball and experience in the competition would have been useful during the opening half hour. Dropping him for someone who has hardly played all season in such a big game against such capable opposition makes little sense. If he wanted to reward his displays in training, he should have left it for Aston Villa. Thiago could have played both legs instead.

I do feel for Naby. Hes never really got going.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,116
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9921 on: Today at 08:24:19 am »
Id sell him if only to stop that cringe Naby Lad meme.
Logged

Offline Red Dane

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 759
  • Probinate nobis similibusque
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9922 on: Today at 08:45:33 am »
Keita played in the front of Phillips and Trent. He should have protected that area. And where did the goals come from? 
Logged
Every power draws its ultimate consequences at every moment. Supposing that this also is only interpretation-and you will be eager enough to make this objection?-well, so much the better. (Nietzsche; Beyond Good & Evil, p. 30-31).

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,005
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9923 on: Today at 08:50:51 am »
I think he played quite well. He was the only player in midfield willing to take the ball forward. He created a couple of half decent chances.

For people saying he should have protected Trent and Phillips. How could he protect a ball a diagonal ball from Kroos from Gini's side?

He didn't play amazingly but was much better than Gini and Fabinho.

I think the main issue was not playing Firmino. which meant we had no one coming deep to help the midfield when we were on the ball and meant that Modric and Kroos had no one shutting them down from behind.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9924 on: Today at 08:56:33 am »
Poor decision to start him last night.

He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

It's just not working out for him here but he is a talented player for sure.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,413
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9925 on: Today at 09:14:48 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:24:19 am
Id sell him if only to stop that cringe Naby Lad meme.

Same.  ;D

You can see what he can bring to the side, but when you have a player who is only fit for around 25 games a season, time to reconsider his position in the squad. We have a few players who aren't good enough to start, and when we do need them, they aren't available or don't fit in. Interesting summer ahead.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9926 on: Today at 09:19:00 am »
It is game over for Naby Keita I believe now.

And, yes, a poor choice from Klopp to play him in this match, after the guy had I think only 42 mins in a Reds shirt in the last month.

Don't think Keita is going to make it at Liverpool as a starter, so it would probably be best to part ways in the summer.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,242
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9927 on: Today at 09:49:26 am »
So was he just hooked or is he injured?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,946
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9928 on: Today at 09:50:23 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:49:26 am
So was he just hooked or is he injured?

The gaffer said it was tactical
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,749
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9929 on: Today at 09:55:51 am »
Quote from: Red Dane on Today at 08:45:33 am
Keita played in the front of Phillips and Trent. He should have protected that area. And where did the goals come from?
In fairness, they were both long balls over midfield. The real issue was leaving Kroos with all the time in the world to find a pass and nobody being arsed about it while playing a high line. The equivalent of leaving a striker unmarked in the box really.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9930 on: Today at 09:56:24 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 08:50:51 am
I think he played quite well. He was the only player in midfield willing to take the ball forward. He created a couple of half decent chances.

For people saying he should have protected Trent and Phillips. How could he protect a ball a diagonal ball from Kroos from Gini's side?

He didn't play amazingly but was much better than Gini and Fabinho.

I think the main issue was not playing Firmino. which meant we had no one coming deep to help the midfield when we were on the ball and meant that Modric and Kroos had no one shutting them down from behind.

I agree with all that. He shouldn't have played in my opinion with so little game time under his belt, but Gini was terrible and stayed on to remain just a body on the pitch.
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,428
  • Belfast Red
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9931 on: Today at 10:01:36 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 09:56:24 am
I agree with all that. He shouldn't have played in my opinion with so little game time under his belt, but Gini was terrible and stayed on to remain just a body on the pitch.
You agree that he played quite well?FFS he was awful hence why he got hooked.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,513
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9932 on: Today at 10:06:11 am »
Was largely anonymous besides one good run with the ball. You can't be anonymous in a game of this magnitude.

I think Klopp will struggle to trust him again to start in a big game unless injuries force his hand.
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,860
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9933 on: Today at 10:09:47 am »
Starting him over Thiago was mind boggling to say the least. I've stuck by Keita for a long time now and you can clearly see the potential, but if a good offer comes in the summer I would get rid.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9934 on: Today at 10:11:59 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 10:09:47 am
Starting him over Thiago was mind boggling to say the least. I've stuck by Keita for a long time now and you can clearly see the potential, but if a good offer comes in the summer I would get rid.

Starting over Milner was just as mind boggling.

We needed leadership last night.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,781
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9935 on: Today at 10:13:05 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 09:56:24 am
I agree with all that. He shouldn't have played in my opinion with so little game time under his belt, but Gini was terrible and stayed on to remain just a body on the pitch.

Keita was no worse than most of the players on the pitch in that 1st 45 minutes. However, he was far from good as well.

I actually thought Wijnaldum improved massively 2nd half and him and Thiago got us a bit of a foothold in the game. Thought Fabinho was the midfielder who struggled the most over the entire game. It's unusual for him but positionally he didn't seem right and he hardly provided any protection for the centre backs. The 3rd goal he has to take some blame for also. Modirc side steps him way too easily, though others are culpable too (Phillips and Alisson).

It'll be intretsing to see what Klopp does with Keita. Klopp rehabilitated Lovren under similar circumstance post Spurs in 2017. However, he needed Lovren at that point since we had 3 senior centre backs (Lovren, Matip and Klavan) in the squad and were 2 months off the transfer window opening up. Klopp doesn't necessarily have the same need to rehabilitate Keita if he doesn't think he's part of his long term plans. If Keita doesn't start in the next few games then I think the writing is on the wall for him. I think Klopp still likes him and he'll start against Villa though.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9936 on: Today at 10:14:11 am »
Such a shame it's not worked out for him here but I don't really see any coming back for him now. He's shown what he can do in fits and starts but that's about it, I'm absolutely gutted as he looked the image of what klopp would want from a midfielder but he's never fit long enough to put a run of form together and last night really does feel like Klopp washing his hands with him. Reckon he'll end up having a decent career in germany or italy.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline pathetic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,860
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9937 on: Today at 10:18:54 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:11:59 am
Starting over Milner was just as mind boggling.

We needed leadership last night.

I like Milner but starting him yesterday would have been a bit of a gamble. Not sure he has the legs to start two games in three days, especially against Real Madrid.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,946
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9938 on: Today at 10:24:31 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 10:09:47 am
Starting him over Thiago was mind boggling to say the least. I've stuck by Keita for a long time now and you can clearly see the potential, but if a good offer comes in the summer I would get rid.

Its so easy in hindsight isn't it.

With Naby and Diogo starting it looked like we'd be a bit more direct, heavy metal but clearly that just didnt happen.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,136
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9939 on: Today at 10:25:48 am »
Honestly I think he was subbed because Fab and Gini are more reliable and fit, rather than his level was much below them or something.

Klopp wanted Thiago in but not take the risk that Naby might get injured during the match, so he would need to make another substitution.

Just my opinion of course...
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9940 on: Today at 10:27:05 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 10:18:54 am
I like Milner but starting him yesterday would have been a bit of a gamble. Not sure he has the legs to start two games in three days, especially against Real Madrid.

Milner is one of the fittest players in the squad mate.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9941 on: Today at 10:29:12 am »
Think all his injuries have taken something away from him. This is not the player we bought from Leipzig. He's had his good moments when he's had a run in the team. But then he breaks down. I think it's time to sell.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9942 on: Today at 10:29:23 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:11:59 am
Starting over Milner was just as mind boggling.

We needed leadership last night.

Milner would have been passed around by them for fun.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9943 on: Today at 10:30:26 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:29:12 am
Think all his injuries have taken something away from him. This is not the player we bought from Leipzig. He's had his good moments when he's had a run in the team. But then he breaks down. I think it's time to sell.

He also looks incredibly slow these days. Looked a lot more mobile and explosive at Leipzig. He looks like hes running through mud here.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,005
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9944 on: Today at 10:31:12 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 10:01:36 am
You agree that he played quite well?FFS he was awful hence why he got hooked.
He was hooked because he wanted Thiago playing and didn't want to take off Gini or Fab. Gini played much worse than him yesterday. I have never seen him give the ball away so much.

It was ridiculous to throw Naby into this came when he has 30 minutes under his belt in the last few months.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,794
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9945 on: Today at 10:31:41 am »
I genuinely think any of them could have been hooked but I can understand why it was him. He felt like a weak point. So far the good hasn't outweighed the bad with Naby. A lot of them were poor last night and the cog definitely wasn't spinning properly, and he probably suffers as a result - same with the defence.

Hard to see how his LFC career kicks on with Klopp. He can't stay fit enough to put a run of games together and he can't take the opportunities when he gets them.

Hindsight is great but I was one of the ones a bit surprised but also excited by last night's team. I think the inclusion of Naby gave us all the impression that we would try and leg them all over, press them high and get Jota, Mane and Salah in dangerous areas, but it just didn't happen. It's not his fault. But he feels further and further away from making his time at LFC a success. I wouldn't be surprised if we cashed in on Naby.
Logged
JFT96.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,513
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9946 on: Today at 10:33:27 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:27:05 am
Milner is one of the fittest players in the squad mate.

Not if he has to play 2 games every week he isn't. He was picking injuries up more frequently when he was having to play too often.

Age has finally caught up with him.
Logged

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 266
  • ******
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9947 on: Today at 10:39:40 am »
Keita obviously wasn't great last night, but I don't think that he was any worse than Gini in the first half.  Ultimately I think that Klopp just got his selection wrong starting Keita and Jota in the same side.  For me if you wanted to play Keita then you also play Firmino and drop one of Jota or Mane, as Keita seems to always be best when he has a striker dropping deeper that he can link with and run beyond.  All 3 of the strikers last night wanted to play on the turn or make forward runs, so Thiago would have been the better midfield option to play those passes into feet.  Ultimately I think going with the same line-up as against Arsenal with the exception of Gini for Milner was the best option, and keeping Jota and Keita as options off the bench in the second half, but that's easy to say with hindsight, and I was actually excited when I first saw the line-up posted.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,187
  • JFT96.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9948 on: Today at 10:55:42 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:47:33 am
Done nothing to warrant a start yet he starts our biggest match of the season.

He didnt look bothered.

I think this is the main issue I have. Klopp put a huge amount of trust in him in a massive game and he didn't remotely look interested. You didn't have to be a body language expert to see it. No urgency, walking around the pitch, not covering Trent, no intensity in his play aside from one decent dribble.


Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9949 on: Today at 10:58:30 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:33:27 am
Not if he has to play 2 games every week he isn't. He was picking injuries up more frequently when he was having to play too often.

Age has finally caught up with him.

Would have rather him started over Keita in a massive game like last night.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,599
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9950 on: Today at 11:00:54 am »
He is a fantastic player but the fact is he cannot stay injury free for long enough. But even then, when is the last time that Keita actually helped in turning a game around for us? Great when the team is playing well and of course he is an important part of that, but not somebody who has shown an ability to dig us out.

Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,513
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9951 on: Today at 11:11:47 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:58:30 am
Would have rather him started over Keita in a massive game like last night.

Hindsight is great and I'm sure Klopp would not start Naby given what happened, but I very much doubt he's thinking Milner was the answer.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,891
  • Truthiness
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9952 on: Today at 11:12:25 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:00:54 am
He is a fantastic player but the fact is he cannot stay injury free for long enough. But even then, when is the last time that Keita actually helped in turning a game around for us? Great when the team is playing well and of course he is an important part of that, but not somebody who has shown an ability to dig us out.


Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,172
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9953 on: Today at 11:20:27 am »
For the first 12 minutes I thought we might be playing a 4-2-3-1 with Naby right side of the 3, but it turns out he was just wildly out of position and showed no desire or even willingness to get back into position. Maybe he didn't know what his position was supposed to be in the first place? I don't think it should come as a big surprise - it's not the first, nor even the 10th time that the midfield has been completely over-run once Naby is parachuted in. It was a weird decision to play him, and it has cost us dearly. Upgrade in the summer, please.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 244 245 246 247 248 [249]   Go Up
« previous next »
 