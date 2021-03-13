The reason I say 10 starts in the league is due to rotation rather than unavailability. You'd expect the captain to start the majority of league games he is available for (leadership). I'd expect Fabinho to start the majority of league game he is available for because it is inarguable he is our best (only) out and out holding midfielder. That would leave one position which potentially will be heavily rotated.



Absolutely, 10 league starts is what I meant. If we could get him starting 1/3 of the games and being involved in another 1/3, I would take that, although obviously you want all your players available as much as possible. Naby has a skillset that nobody else in the squad has and that is hard to find. He is the type of player who could miss a couple of months and then come back and turn a CL quarter final on it's head.Fabinho for me is the only midfielder I would have starting every game he is available for. All our other midfielders I would rotate depending upon the type of game.