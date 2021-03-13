The reason I say 10 starts in the league is due to rotation rather than unavailability. You'd expect the captain to start the majority of league games he is available for (leadership). I'd expect Fabinho to start the majority of league game he is available for because it is inarguable he is our best (only) out and out holding midfielder. That would leave one position which potentially will be heavily rotated.
Absolutely, 10 league starts is what I meant. If we could get him starting 1/3 of the games and being involved in another 1/3, I would take that, although obviously you want all your players available as much as possible. Naby has a skillset that nobody else in the squad has and that is hard to find. He is the type of player who could miss a couple of months and then come back and turn a CL quarter final on it's head. Fabinho for me is the only midfielder I would have starting every game he is available for. All our other midfielders I would rotate depending upon the type of game.
A fitness expert said in a podcast that given his age and accumulation of injuries we shouldn't be looking to play Henderson more than one game a week and if we make Europe (likely UEFA) I'd want that one game a week to be in the league. So you may see more Keita in Europe (if we qualify) than the league.
The Test is obviously right
Always tries the forward pass. Very direct. Something we've missed during our dismal run.
he needs to start.
I'm glad it sounds like Keita is going to be held back from joining his international team. I think a lot of Keita's injury problems can be attributed to his international team disregarding Keita just returning from injury to overplay him making the injury worse.
Fantastic news if true.His current and previous national team managers are from the Hodgson "I'm going to test his resolve" coaching school.
Keita has the potential to be the best midfielder at this club, would certainly want him st eating more than 10 games in the league in an ideal world, even if those games come at the cost of our captain or another midfielder.
So he's going for just long enough to get injured. Tremendous news.
