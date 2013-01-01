« previous next »
The reason I say 10 starts in the league is due to rotation rather than unavailability.  You'd expect the captain to start the majority of league games he is available for (leadership). I'd expect Fabinho to start the majority of league game he is available for because it is inarguable he is our best (only) out and out holding midfielder. That would leave one position which potentially will be heavily rotated.

Absolutely, 10 league starts is what I meant. If we could get him starting 1/3 of the games and being involved in another 1/3, I would take that, although obviously you want all your players available as much as possible. Naby has a skillset that nobody else in the squad has and that is hard to find. He is the type of player who could miss a couple of months and then come back and turn a CL quarter final on it's head.

Fabinho for me is the only midfielder I would have starting every game he is available for. All our other midfielders I would rotate depending upon the type of game.
Absolutely, 10 league starts is what I meant. If we could get him starting 1/3 of the games and being involved in another 1/3, I would take that, although obviously you want all your players available as much as possible. Naby has a skillset that nobody else in the squad has and that is hard to find. He is the type of player who could miss a couple of months and then come back and turn a CL quarter final on it's head.

Fabinho for me is the only midfielder I would have starting every game he is available for. All our other midfielders I would rotate depending upon the type of game.

A fitness expert said in a podcast that given his age and accumulation of injuries we shouldn't be looking to play Henderson more than one game a week and if we make Europe (likely UEFA) I'd want that one game a week to be in the league. So you may see more Keita in Europe (if we qualify) than the league.
A fitness expert said in a podcast that given his age and accumulation of injuries we shouldn't be looking to play Henderson more than one game a week and if we make Europe (likely UEFA) I'd want that one game a week to be in the league. So you may see more Keita in Europe (if we qualify) than the league.

Keita and Thiago both seem more suited to Europe than the PL. If and when we get back in the CL I would love to see us start a big CL knockout game with Fabinho/Keita/Thiago in midfield, I would fancy our chances against anyone.
A fitness expert said in a podcast that given his age and accumulation of injuries we shouldn't be looking to play Henderson more than one game a week and if we make Europe (likely UEFA) I'd want that one game a week to be in the league. So you may see more Keita in Europe (if we qualify) than the league.

We should ideally have used that approach this season with Henderson. We were managing his minutes well early season but once Fabinho had to be used at the back it meant we needed Henderson more in midfield (and then at the back after more injuries). In a condensed schedule a muscle injury was inevitable.
