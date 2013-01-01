Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Naby Keita Watch
Author
Topic: Naby Keita Watch
JonnyCigarettes®
Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
Believer
Posts: 7,068
Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Naby Keita Watch
«
Reply #9680 on:
Today
at 09:41:58 pm »
Injected some real quality in the last ten minutes.
I'd 100% start him against Chelsea, before he dismantles again.
Original
Believer
Posts: 1,560
Sound
Re: Naby Keita Watch
«
Reply #9681 on:
Today
at 09:45:40 pm »
Naby, just stay fit for fuck sake mate
MonsLibpool
Main Stander
Posts: 182
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
«
Reply #9682 on:
Today
at 09:52:05 pm »
We've missed him. He offers what Thiago does but with more forward thrust and pace. His touch and ability to beat a man are real assets.
SinceSixtyFive
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 1,187
We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
«
Reply #9683 on:
Today
at 09:54:20 pm »
Was like watching Thiago on steroids for that all too brief few minutes.
Please Naby. Just stay fit.
C'mon Naby Laaaad
kavah
the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 16,743
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
«
Reply #9684 on:
Today
at 09:59:48 pm »
Nice touch with the goal dedication to Alisson
