Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9680 on: Today at 09:41:58 pm »
Injected some real quality in the last ten minutes.

I'd 100% start him against Chelsea, before he dismantles again.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9681 on: Today at 09:45:40 pm »
Naby, just stay fit for fuck sake mate
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9682 on: Today at 09:52:05 pm »
We've missed him. He offers what Thiago does but with more forward thrust and pace. His touch and ability to beat a man are real assets.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9683 on: Today at 09:54:20 pm »
Was like watching Thiago on steroids for that all too brief few minutes.

Please Naby. Just stay fit.

C'mon Naby Laaaad  :scarf
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9684 on: Today at 09:59:48 pm »
Nice touch with the goal dedication to Alisson
