There's definitely a general conversation to be had about midfield. We have a few players who seem to take turns being injured but we've generally always had Gini and Fabinho fit, with enough of the rest fit at any one time to manage. Fabinho moving into defence and then getting injured has really put the injury problems of other players into the spotlight, and it's potentially a long term issue if Gini goes, exacerbated by Jordan and Milner starting to reach the end of their careers (assuming Milner's ever does end).



Jones breaking through and getting better each game has been a big plus, but I think we could gain a lot by losing one or two injury prone players and replacing them with someone more robust, though again the Gini situation complicates things as we potentially need a couple of additions in that area and I doubt we'll be willing to spend big like that any time soon.



Keita isn't someone I'd consider moving on though, we get a lot out of him when he's on the pitch and his injury problems haven't been a constant throughout his career, so hopefully we can learn to manage his fitness better in future. AoC and Shaqiri are probably the most likely casualties if we do decide to bring someone new in beyond a Gini replacement, the only way I see us selling Keita is if we think he can raise us enough money for a more robust replacement, but as others have said his stock is probably quite low right now relative to what he's actually worth.



Midfield feels a lot like our attack did before Jota, lots of bodies available but a lot could be gained from having fewer players who can contribute on a more regular basis.