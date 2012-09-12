« previous next »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 23, 2020, 01:53:39 PM
SimonBrundish
@SimonBrundish

Naby hadnt played for 5 weeks then his international manager decided to play him 95 mins twice
1:55 AM · Nov 23, 2020


Well likely be doing exactly this with Matip tonight - is klopp to blame if he gets re injured?

I have no idea why Keita keeps picking up knocks but its reductive to say its be had he played twice recently
Could be the reason, could be a lot of other reasons, could be an underlying problem, could be luck ...
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 25, 2020, 06:12:04 PM
Well likely be doing exactly this with Matip tonight - is klopp to blame if he gets re injured?

I have no idea why Keita keeps picking up knocks but its reductive to say its be had he played twice recently
Could be the reason, could be a lot of other reasons, could be an underlying problem, could be luck ...


Playing as a box to box midfield player is a bit different to playing as a centre back though to be fair. It is far easier to manage your way through a game at centre back than it is in central midfield. 
Quote from: Al 666 on November 25, 2020, 06:28:02 PM
Playing as a box to box midfield player is a bit different to playing as a centre back though to be fair. It is far easier to manage your way through a game at centre back than it is in central midfield. 

I mean maybe but each player is conditioned for their position so seems pretty moot
Also Matip might not get 90 tonight ... not the main point of my post which is that Keita got injured on our watch a decent amount of time after the international games seems simplistic and a tad unfair to point the finger on this occasion
Quote from: number 168 on November 25, 2020, 04:13:27 PM
Seems rather crass to have a discussion on whether we should sell one of our players.

Only if you're a precious numpty.

It's football, you buy and sell players. It's not personal
Quote from: Longwood NY on November 25, 2020, 07:05:22 PM
Only if you're a precious numpty.

It's football, you buy and sell players. It's not personal
You don't buy or sell anyone. The manager and his team of coaches and recruitment staff do. Thats their job. You're job is supposed to be to support, though I guess from your tone that you've eschewed that.
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 25, 2020, 07:03:32 PM
I mean maybe but each player is conditioned for their position so seems pretty moot
Also Matip might not get 90 tonight ... not the main point of my post which is that Keita got injured on our watch a decent amount of time after the international games seems simplistic and a tad unfair to point the finger on this occasion

Normally I would agree with you mate. However, I think Naby is a bit different. He is clearly a player who has stamina issues and very rarely plays the full 90. Personally I think the likelihood is that coming straight in and playing back to back 90 minute games with virtually no recovery time contributed to his injury.
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 25, 2020, 07:25:46 PM
You don't buy or sell anyone. The manager and his team of coaches and recruitment staff do. Thats their job. You're job is supposed to be to support, though I guess from your tone that you've eschewed that.

I do support. Why is discussing transfers = unsupportive? Can we talk about substitutions, or is that disrespectful to the players on the field.

Jesus wept
Quote from: Davidbowie on November 25, 2020, 01:24:49 PM
If Bayern Munich came in with a £65 million offer for Keita - would you do the deal?

If any club offered anything near that price for Naby, he should be put on the next flight with a doctor next to him to try and minimise the risk of him getting injured again.
Quote from: Longwood NY on November 25, 2020, 09:23:02 PM
I do support. Why is discussing transfers = unsupportive? Can we talk about substitutions, or is that disrespectful to the players on the field.

Jesus wept

Precious numpty, Jesus wept...

That's not support. That's snowflakery...
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on November 25, 2020, 09:44:00 PM
Precious numpty, Jesus wept...

That's not support. That's snowflakery...
You're not making much sense pal, sharpen up
Has got the potential and capability but for various reasons injuries are preventing him kicking on. Personally I'd cut our losses and get some money back. Too many midfielders that are injury prone.
Quote from: Longwood NY on November 25, 2020, 07:05:22 PM
Only if you're a precious numpty.

It's football, you buy and sell players. It's not personal

Precious numpty?  Not sure what that actually means. Of course buying and selling players is football, but the crass (I use the word advisedly) auctioning off of one of our players is uncalled for, and in my view disrespectful.
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 25, 2020, 07:25:46 PM
You don't buy or sell anyone. The manager and his team of coaches and recruitment staff do. Thats their job. You're job is supposed to be to support, though I guess from your tone that you've eschewed that.

Disagree with this. When we're at the game do we have a responsibility to sick with the players through thick and thin - definitely. Do we have a responsibility to be patient with our players and where appropriate give them the 'benefit of the doubt' - almost certainly. But in the end Keita was signed for a fee and a wage that fitted a key first team starter. If after 2 years he is still not managing to get anywhere near that level then I can't see how you can paint some kind of discussion of that as being somehow inappropriate.

I think he's got an incredibly high ceiling if we could get him fit but so far as far as I am concerned he is in the Kewell/Aquilani bracket of players who had bags of talent but never properly got going rather than the Aurelio/Agger (perhaps Matip nowadays) kind of player who were never available anywhere near as much as we needed but who were consistently amongst our best players when they managed to get on the pitch.
Quote from: Amatt on November 25, 2020, 09:42:16 PM
If any club offered anything near that price for Naby, he should be put on the next flight with a doctor next to him to try and minimise the risk of him getting injured again.

Wait, how did this float back up ;D
Origi up top and Milner in midfield instead of Naby I think undermined our pressing, really slowed us down. We seemed to give them an awful lot of time on the ball. We also missed his ball carrying, although given the challenges the ref was waving on Naby probably would have ended up injured.
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on November 25, 2020, 11:32:45 PM
Disagree with this. When we're at the game do we have a responsibility to sick with the players through thick and thin - definitely. Do we have a responsibility to be patient with our players and where appropriate give them the 'benefit of the doubt' - almost certainly. But in the end Keita was signed for a fee and a wage that fitted a key first team starter. If after 2 years he is still not managing to get anywhere near that level then I can't see how you can paint some kind of discussion of that as being somehow inappropriate.
I can do it very easily, and will continue to do so.

It's like it's not enoiugh for some fans to pretend they are scouts and coaches, they also seem to have morphed into journalists - no, actually pundits. And like almost all punditry...
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:30:05 AM
I can do it very easily, and will continue to do so.

It's like it's not enoiugh for some fans to pretend they are scouts and coaches, they also seem to have morphed into journalists - no, actually pundits. And like almost all punditry...
Thank fuck you're not the arbiter of what we can talk about then.

Must be a very miserable existence getting wound up about other people talking about benign subjects. Have a Horlicks and a lie down mate
Quote from: Longwood NY on Yesterday at 04:40:03 AM
Thank fuck you're not the arbiter of what we can talk about then.
:lmao

Behold the oppression inherent in the system

Quote
Must be a very miserable existence supporting our players, esp. when they are playing well but have got injured in a season where injuries are becoming rife, and not constantly trying to sell them off.
Not really, no. I'd say it was a pretty good position to hold

Quote
I'm talking a load of Horlicks
I should cocoa
Quote from: fucking appalled on November 25, 2020, 11:34:25 PM
Wait, how did this float back up ;D

And a very good morning to you too 👍
It would have been a different game with Milner at RB and Naby in CM. Probably the first time this season that injuries have cost us points, and it was probably our latest injury that done it.
Any news on his injury and possible return to training?
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:41:43 AM
Any news on his injury and possible return to training?

No, im assuming its a standard groin strain, which is what 4 weeks?

I know someone with a PhD in groin strains is going to say there is no such thing as standard strain but ill Wager thats how long he will be out give or take a week
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 10:54:29 AM
No, im assuming its a standard groin strain, which is what 4 weeks?

I know someone with a PhD in groin strains is going to say there is no such thing as standard strain but ill Wager thats how long he will be out give or take a week

No expert in groin strains, but I'm pretty sure the reports were that it was a hamstring issue not a groin issue? That being said, I think the 4 week estimate probably still applies, possibly longer. Poor Naby lad can't seem to catch a break with a decent run of fitness.
Yep sorry I said Groin, but I did mean Hammy. (I havent got any qualification in either  ;D)
To put into context the transfer question - no it's not because I don't like Keita, not because I don't think he's a skilled player, not because I'm not supporting our players..

It was a question of seeing what the general consensus was in terms of - is Keita a player with far too much value to Liverpool (despite his injury problems) to consider an offer in the near future should one ever come in -

Or, do people feel that he's been given enough time and enough chances and would take the money whilst he's at his most valuable (age and profile).

I used Bayern as an example because they apparently wanted him when he was at Leipzig and also £65 million because Liverpool payed apparently £59 million due to Leipzig gaining CL qualification.
Love him as a player, really enjoy watching him and feel for him with all the niggles he's had. But, if he can't stay fit then he is of limited use to us. Also in international terms he is a big fish in a small pool, which means he's likely to play most of the time and unfortunately, he's picked up a few niggles in or around internationals.

Based on the above, if we could recoup a decent amount I would be tempted especially if we could reinvest in someone a bit more durable. That said, there was nothing to indicate he would be prone to knocks when he joined.

That's me being ultra pragmatic. There's nothing I'd like more than to see Naby become the player for us that we all thought we were signing.
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 04:49:39 PM
To put into context the transfer question - no it's not because I don't like Keita, not because I don't think he's a skilled player, not because I'm not supporting our players..

It was a question of seeing what the general consensus was in terms of - is Keita a player with far too much value to Liverpool (despite his injury problems) to consider an offer in the near future should one ever come in -

Or, do people feel that he's been given enough time and enough chances and would take the money whilst he's at his most valuable (age and profile).

I used Bayern as an example because they apparently wanted him when he was at Leipzig and also £65 million because Liverpool payed apparently £59 million due to Leipzig gaining CL qualification.

They're not going to pay that money for a player with injuries like he has frequently. They also aren't in a need for a midfielder currently.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 04:57:06 PM
Love him as a player, really enjoy watching him and feel for him with all the niggles he's had. But, if he can't stay fit then he is of limited use to us. Also in international terms he is a big fish in a small pool, which means he's likely to play most of the time and unfortunately, he's picked up a few niggles in or around internationals.

Based on the above, if we could recoup a decent amount I would be tempted especially if we could reinvest in someone a bit more durable. That said, there was nothing to indicate he would be prone to knocks when he joined.

That's me being ultra pragmatic. There's nothing I'd like more than to see Naby become the player for us that we all thought we were signing.

Selling an asset at a low isn't pragmatic - at the moment he's probably significantly under valued
The only reason to sell him is if we think there's an underlying problem that will never be solved - i.e. he's going to struggle to play top level football going forwards - and you can convince the world there isn't based on his rep (i.e. Torres to Chelsea)
Absent this the most pragmatic thing to do is to keep him and play him when fit.
He's proven to be one of the best high pressers in the league - can't really see any reason to lose him because he's had a difficult year with injuries.. as I say unless there's some problem we're not aware of
Made of Biscuits
Why would a fan of a team would want a player sold is beyond me (unless personal reasons are involved). It's not like we haven't signed players because he's here - we signed a world class midfielder this summer.

Better off just supporting the lad. Even if he isn't what we hoped he would be, when he does play he is good so why not accept that we can't build our team on him but we can use him when we he's available.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:12:42 PM
Selling an asset at a low isn't pragmatic - at the moment he's probably significantly under valued
The only reason to sell him is if we think there's an underlying problem that will never be solved - i.e. he's going to struggle to play top level football going forwards - and you can convince the world there isn't based on his rep (i.e. Torres to Chelsea)
Absent this the most pragmatic thing to do is to keep him and play him when fit.
He's proven to be one of the best high pressers in the league - can't really see any reason to lose him because he's had a difficult year with injuries.. as I say unless there's some problem we're not aware of

Its not just this season to be fair. There was a hope that a nice rest during lockdown would have resolved any issue but thus far it hasn't.

I wouldn't want to lose him but he won't have much left on his contract after this season and there will be questions as to how many midfielders we have and their availability. Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain both have pretty dodgy records and then you wonder whether Henderson may have more going forward and whether Thiago has more based on his injury history.

I think we are unlikely to sell him. He is young and we cannot afford to lose top level young players from this squad considering how many of our main players are in and around the 30 mark.
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 05:16:51 PM
Why would a fan of a team would want a player sold is beyond me (unless personal reasons are involved). It's not like we haven't signed players because he's here - we signed a world class midfielder this summer.

Better off just supporting the lad. Even if he isn't what we hoped he would be, when he does play he is good so why not accept that we can't build our team on him but we can use him when we he's available.

Thats the problem. He isn't always available and if there are other players who can stay fit and do the same job you would be foolish to not improve that area. Lallana is the classic example.

Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 05:52:48 PM
Thats the problem. He isn't always available and if there are other players who can stay fit and do the same job you would be foolish to not improve that area. Lallana is the classic example.
As I said, we shouldn't build on Keita. Doesn't mean we should pine for his departure from the club.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:17:02 PM
Its not just this season to be fair. There was a hope that a nice rest during lockdown would have resolved any issue but thus far it hasn't.



Well I think this is the key point here. He's been unavailable quite regularly ever since he's joined us and we've had quite a few false dawns in regards to his fitness. I already think he's not the same physically as he was in Germany, and that is a worry considering the pace of play isn't significantly different here. We signed him partly because of his experience playing in a high press so adapting shouldn't have been difficult.

I know, as Jack has pointed out before, that his numbers with pressing are very good but the lad just can't stay fit and I know some of it hasn't been his fault and bad luck is involved when it comes to international football, but I don't think its unfair to ask about his long-term place in the team mainly due to durability and reliability.
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 07:56:29 PM
Well I think this is the key point here. He's been unavailable quite regularly ever since he's joined us and we've had quite a few false dawns in regards to his fitness. I already think he's not the same physically as he was in Germany, and that is a worry considering the pace of play isn't significantly different here. We signed him partly because of his experience playing in a high press so adapting shouldn't have been difficult.

I know, as Jack has pointed out before, that his numbers with pressing are very good but the lad just can't stay fit and I know some of it hasn't been his fault and bad luck is involved when it comes to international football, but I don't think its unfair to ask about his long-term place in the team mainly due to durability and reliability.
Has he been unavailable as much as is claimed or were there  times when he was available but just not selected for all the reasons we have outlined in this thread countless times already?

While it's true he has had more time off injured than we would like or expect, I think some false myths have grown up around this as well. Not all the times that he has not been playing are due to injury. He also found it understandably hard to break into a very strong selection of midfield choices who were on a mission and winning every game and therefore undroppable. That is not a reflection upon him as a player.
Safe to say we need a set of robust midfielders. Even more so when Wijnaldum leaves next summer. Keita and Ox need to put a decent run together this year, or a scenario whereby one of them becomes expendable isnt unrealistic.



Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:42:40 AM
Has he been unavailable as much as is claimed or were there  times when he was available but just not selected for all the reasons we have outlined in this thread countless times already?

While it's true he has had more time off injured than we would like or expect, I think some false myths have grown up around this as well. Not all the times that he has not been playing are due to injury. He also found it understandably hard to break into a very strong selection of midfield choices who were on a mission and winning every game and therefore undroppable. That is not a reflection upon him as a player.
Surely Klopp would have used the luxury of rotation, given the number of games? Is undroppable really a thing in modern football? Your post is a bit of an indictment, in suggesting he either isn't fit enough or isn't good enough when fit. At 59 million plus the wages that go with that, a player at prime age with his skill set should be owning the midfield.

Maybe he got crocked in the loan season. Maybe he's been unlucky. Maybe he has bad genes, but a players availability / durability is a reflection on a player. As unfair as it is.

I'm neither for nor against selling Naby, and this is the first time I've bothered to post in a player thread. My frustration is that given the injury crisis at present, neither of our big star midfielders are available when really needed. Broken Ferrari's.
There's definitely a general conversation to be had about midfield. We have a few players who seem to take turns being injured but we've generally always had Gini and Fabinho fit, with enough of the rest fit at any one time to manage. Fabinho moving into defence and then getting injured has really put the injury problems of other players into the spotlight, and it's potentially a long term issue if Gini goes, exacerbated by Jordan and Milner starting to reach the end of their careers (assuming Milner's ever does end).

Jones breaking through and getting better each game has been a big plus, but I think we could gain a lot by losing one or two injury prone players and replacing them with someone more robust, though again the Gini situation complicates things as we potentially need a couple of additions in that area and I doubt we'll be willing to spend big like that any time soon.

Keita isn't someone I'd consider moving on though, we get a lot out of him when he's on the pitch and his injury problems haven't been a constant throughout his career, so hopefully we can learn to manage his fitness better in future. AoC and Shaqiri are probably the most likely casualties if we do decide to bring someone new in beyond a Gini replacement, the only way I see us selling Keita is if we think he can raise us enough money for a more robust replacement, but as others have said his stock is probably quite low right now relative to what he's actually worth.

Midfield feels a lot like our attack did before Jota, lots of bodies available but a lot could be gained from having fewer players who can contribute on a more regular basis.
