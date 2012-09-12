You don't buy or sell anyone. The manager and his team of coaches and recruitment staff do. Thats their job. You're job is supposed to be to support, though I guess from your tone that you've eschewed that.



Disagree with this. When we're at the game do we have a responsibility to sick with the players through thick and thin - definitely. Do we have a responsibility to be patient with our players and where appropriate give them the 'benefit of the doubt' - almost certainly. But in the end Keita was signed for a fee and a wage that fitted a key first team starter. If after 2 years he is still not managing to get anywhere near that level then I can't see how you can paint some kind of discussion of that as being somehow inappropriate.I think he's got an incredibly high ceiling if we could get him fit but so far as far as I am concerned he is in the Kewell/Aquilani bracket of players who had bags of talent but never properly got going rather than the Aurelio/Agger (perhaps Matip nowadays) kind of player who were never available anywhere near as much as we needed but who were consistently amongst our best players when they managed to get on the pitch.