Love him as a player, really enjoy watching him and feel for him with all the niggles he's had. But, if he can't stay fit then he is of limited use to us. Also in international terms he is a big fish in a small pool, which means he's likely to play most of the time and unfortunately, he's picked up a few niggles in or around internationals.
Based on the above, if we could recoup a decent amount I would be tempted especially if we could reinvest in someone a bit more durable. That said, there was nothing to indicate he would be prone to knocks when he joined.
That's me being ultra pragmatic. There's nothing I'd like more than to see Naby become the player for us that we all thought we were signing.