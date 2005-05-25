« previous next »
Online Morgana

« Reply #8960 on: Yesterday at 10:13:37 PM »
I wonder if he and Matip struggle with our training intensity and probably need a bespoke, less rigorous programme individually.
Offline slaphead

« Reply #8961 on: Yesterday at 10:14:00 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:07:34 PM
Muscle injury.

Might not be so bad then, hopefully
Offline deano2727

« Reply #8962 on: Yesterday at 10:19:18 PM »
Feel for Naby. You could see how frustrated he was by it.

It's just something we are probably going to have to learn to accept with Naby, unfortunately. Just can't seem to stay injury-free for any length of time.
Offline JC the Messiah

« Reply #8963 on: Yesterday at 10:23:51 PM »


Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:59:46 PM
Hindsight it might be, but we're fast running out of midfielders and unable to rest the ones we do have with a game every 3 days and Fabinho needed in defence for the season now. Naby might not have been risked tonight if we had other options. Look at the bench.

Thiago, Ox, Keita not known for their durability and Hendo has his fair share.

At this rate we'll need Grujic back in Jan.

No we won't.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Fordy

« Reply #8964 on: Yesterday at 10:31:05 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:59:46 PM
Hindsight it might be, but we're fast running out of midfielders and unable to rest the ones we do have with a game every 3 days and Fabinho needed in defence for the season now. Naby might not have been risked tonight if we had other options. Look at the bench.

Thiago, Ox, Keita not known for their durability and Hendo has his fair share.

At this rate we'll need Grujic back in Jan.

Cain and Clarkson are good players. I suggest more people watch the under 23's
Offline AndyMuller

« Reply #8965 on: Yesterday at 10:32:00 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:41:53 PM
He was playing well today. Gutted he was unlucky to pick up another injury. Hopefully, back soon so he can kick on. We'll need him this season.

I feel like Ive seen this exact post in this thread before.
Offline JC the Messiah

« Reply #8966 on: Yesterday at 10:36:06 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:32:00 PM
I feel like Ive seen this exact post in this thread before.
Possibly. Can a player not be unlucky on more than one occasion?
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline clinical

« Reply #8967 on: Yesterday at 10:38:32 PM »
Was out for while then played 2 full games in a row for his country
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline PEG2K

« Reply #8968 on: Yesterday at 10:59:12 PM »
To be fair, if you really think about it, this is his first injury since January.

He was fit before the first lockdown, had a run of good games after Project Restart, stayed injury-free during pre-season, carried his form into the first few games of this season, then got Covid19 during the first international break. Then he was supposedly negative but didn't feature because of a non-specific injury which I still think is Covid-related. Then came the next international break and this.

Guy is just so unlucky.
Offline farawayred

« Reply #8969 on: Yesterday at 11:09:22 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:36:06 PM
Possibly. Can a player not be unlucky on more than one occasion?
Apparently...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCaN59knUCk
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Fordy

« Reply #8970 on: Yesterday at 11:13:11 PM »
hamstring
Offline Machae

« Reply #8971 on: Yesterday at 11:14:32 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:30:48 PM
We should straight up tell Guinea to fuck off if they call him up again any time in the next 12 months. And he should be encouraged to turn down any call ups as it's putting his Liverpool career at risk. Every time he joins up with them he comes back fucked.

For the sake of his own career, he needs to start saying no to his international manager, if hes not feeling 100%. Seems like a nice lad though and I reckon hell play regardless.
Offline Suareznumber7

« Reply #8972 on: Yesterday at 11:15:53 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:13:11 PM
hamstring

You could tell how gutted he was when it happened. 
Online jckliew

« Reply #8973 on: Yesterday at 11:16:28 PM »
Unfortuately our sicknote. What was his injury record like at Leipzeg? 
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline JackWard33

« Reply #8974 on: Yesterday at 11:20:12 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:38:32 PM
Was out for while then played 2 full games in a row for his country

on terrible pitches no doubt
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

« Reply #8975 on: Yesterday at 11:48:20 PM »
Thought that was his most complete half in a LFC shirt today - such a shame he can never stay fit and kick on
Offline Lynndenberries

« Reply #8976 on: Today at 12:01:17 AM »
There is no doubt he is injury prone, but he has been horribly managed by the national team since he got here. They brought him back early after the 2019 season and missed the beginning of last season as a result... and then they have him play two full 90's after coming back from his most recent injury. Just really poor luck for him unfortunately.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Creg

« Reply #8977 on: Today at 12:04:54 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:48:20 PM
Thought that was his most complete half in a LFC shirt today - such a shame he can never stay fit and kick on

A midfield with Keita and Thiago would be obscene.

Just a shame the likelihood seems pretty distant at times.
Offline stockdam

« Reply #8978 on: Today at 12:06:49 AM »
He had a good game today and then just got unlucky again.
#JFT96

Offline Original

« Reply #8979 on: Today at 12:08:14 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:20:12 PM
on terrible pitches no doubt

Looked like Buckley Hill
Offline unknownuser

« Reply #8980 on: Today at 12:16:47 AM »
Pretty sure he is the biggest name in football Guinea has ever produced and I can understand why they would play him every minute.
Wish Matip would have a word with him about how to fuck internationals off.
Online xbugawugax

« Reply #8981 on: Today at 02:00:54 AM »
hell man. how rotten could his luck be

playing 3 games in quick succession doesn't do him any favours when his body is made of glass.

get well soonest naby! we kind of need you right now.
Online Redcap

« Reply #8982 on: Today at 03:23:44 AM »
Why didn't he have so many injuries at Leipzig? I thought they'd played a similar style with similar intensity?
