Naby Keita Watch

Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 2, 2020, 06:10:15 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  2, 2020, 05:47:57 PM
Plus, as I have said before, he was bought (the deal agreed) before our functional midfield became a thing and the ''creativity from the fullbacks'' really took off. By the time he arrived, and by the time he was past his early injury issues the complexion of the team had changed and it was understandably difficult for him to break back in, even if he was fit. Not because he was a bad player, but because the incumbents were doing so well.

Which of that highly successful ball-breaker midfield, which was working so well, would be dropped to let a more tricksy ball carrying midfielder do his thing on a regular basis? That's not his fault, nor anyone's fault. Timing is always important in football and these things happen.

Now, however, with the coming of Thiago, and the potential exit of Gini, it seems like the style and tactics of the team are being tweaked again and there will be more of a role for him.

Have some patience; he may yet go on to have an excellent LFC career, though no thanks to those who just want to discard him.

The classic back 4 contains one offensive FB and one defensive FB, with the wide attacker ahead of them similarly staggered. Our current system is unusual in that it's symmetrical with the midfield providing shape.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 2, 2020, 07:37:04 PM
Disagree that he hasn't lived up to expectations performance wise - well actually I guess he has failed because most fans' expectations were far too high. But I have been generally happy with that. The injury record is sickening though. That game at the weekend and tomorrow night we could have really used him. Him and Matip not only have many injuries but they always seem to be at in-opportune times.
JimmyRust

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 2, 2020, 08:43:56 PM
Been here a few years and hasn't really kicked on either due to injuries or form. He's had some decent games, but he has never been mindblowing for us or had a good run of form. Disappointing signing; considering the hype.
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,648
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 2, 2020, 08:59:01 PM
Well, hype really was the killer. Better said, that year of waiting, during which the hype went into overdrive as every possible midfield problem was solved with imagined Keita - this omnipotent midfield force that would come in and sort everything.

Then it flipped into slight annoyance when we got this shy kid, struggling with language and ruthless tackling. He did find his feet fast, but almost instantly it felt like he was on borrowed time - yknow, we waited a fucking year, wheres this mythical hero we were promissed?

Then injuries, always nicely distributed so he seldom got a good long run going. And yet, almost always when hes fully fit - Klopp selects him. Because he is actually very, very good. Not as good as the apparition we saw during The age of waiting, but very good.

However, his fitness will determine how the story evolves and ends. And theres nothing we can do about that but hope he stays fit.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,039
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 2, 2020, 10:54:16 PM
Quote from: Sangria on November  2, 2020, 06:10:15 PM
The classic back 4 contains one offensive FB and one defensive FB, with the wide attacker ahead of them similarly staggered. Our current system is unusual in that it's symmetrical with the midfield providing shape.
Well, yes, but my point was that it wasn't really like that when we first went for Keita; when we made the initial ''buy now, arrive later'' deal. At that point we still had Coutinho and Lallana and Can as part of a more creative midfield and Trent and Robbo had not been established. It made sense to think that Keita would come straight in as a more creative and running midfielder.

And he did come in, straight after joining. Played a silky part in Mo's goal in the opening match, made that fantastic pass from the left back position which Mo just failed to convert, in the Palace game. And then soon after injuries struck, and by the time he was fully fit and available for a protracted period, the shape of the team had changed and a settled set of midfield choices were starting most games. These things happen.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 2, 2020, 11:01:43 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  2, 2020, 10:54:16 PM
Well, yes, but my point was that it wasn't really like that when we first went for Keita; when we made the initial ''buy now, arrive later'' deal. At that point we still had Coutinho and Lallana and Can as part of a more creative midfield and Trent and Robbo had not been established. It made sense to think that Keita would come straight in as a more creative and running midfielder.

And he did come in, straight after joining. Played a silky part in Mo's goal in the opening match, made that fantastic pass from the left back position which Mo just failed to convert, in the Palace game. And then soon after injuries struck, and by the time he was fully fit and available for a protracted period, the shape of the team had changed and a settled set of midfield choices were starting most games. These things happen.

I was supporting your point. The classic back 4 set up has 3 defensively minded defenders, so the number 8 is properly a box to box player. Our set up only has 2 defensive defenders, so we rely on all our CMs to provide cover. Rather than rely on Keita and formerly Ox to progress the ball, the principle role of our CMs on the ball is to circulate it until our FBs can find space. The ball progression which Keita and Ox have isn't called on as much.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,621
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 2, 2020, 11:05:10 PM
Quote from: Sangria on November  2, 2020, 11:01:43 PM
I was supporting your point. The classic back 4 set up has 3 defensively minded defenders, so the number 8 is properly a box to box player. Our set up only has 2 defensive defenders, so we rely on all our CMs to provide cover. Rather than rely on Keita and formerly Ox to progress the ball, the principle role of our CMs on the ball is to circulate it until our FBs can find space. The ball progression which Keita and Ox have isn't called on as much.

Exactly. A point that plenty have ignored or not understood when constantly calling for creative 8s or 10s in our midfield.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,039
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 2, 2020, 11:09:01 PM
Quote from: Sangria on November  2, 2020, 11:01:43 PM
I was supporting your point. The classic back 4 set up has 3 defensively minded defenders, so the number 8 is properly a box to box player. Our set up only has 2 defensive defenders, so we rely on all our CMs to provide cover. Rather than rely on Keita and formerly Ox to progress the ball, the principle role of our CMs on the ball is to circulate it until our FBs can find space. The ball progression which Keita and Ox have isn't called on as much.
Ah right, fair enough. I'm an idiot :)
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 2, 2020, 11:41:09 PM
Weve won everything since hes been in the squad and started a sizeable chunk of the games involved. Cant see how people find the energy to moan. Not every player can be Zidane reincarnate.
Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 2, 2020, 11:47:42 PM
Funnily enough, despite Keita being friends with Mane, it's Salah whom he combines almost telepathically well with.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Larse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 06:36:15 AM
I liked his cameo, looked smooth on the ball. Maybe this time it doesn't take him so long coming back from injury (was he even injured or did he have covid, i dont really know).
number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 10:16:42 AM
Quote from: Larse on Today at 06:36:15 AM
I liked his cameo, looked smooth on the ball. Maybe this time it doesn't take him so long coming back from injury (was he even injured or did he have covid, i dont really know).

Looking forward to see him in tandem with Thiago at some point, both very talented lads.
The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,049
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 03:58:15 PM
Did anyone think he looked much bigger? Looked to me like hes put on at least a stone of muscle. Didn't look like Naby from a distance...

christofu

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 07:46:44 PM
Quote from: The Test on Today at 03:58:15 PM
Did anyone think he looked much bigger? Looked to me like hes put on at least a stone of muscle. Didn't look like Naby from a distance...

apparently he was last in the changerooms and the XS kit was the only one left. and he had to borrow Hendo's spare shinnies...
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,429
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 08:10:50 PM
I still think he has a lot to show and will develop into a really good player. He can drift past players and is very direct. Give him a run of games and hell be fine.
#JFT96
