Well, to be fair, it's hard to disagree that he hasn't lived up to expectation (people were expecting a hybrid of Iniesta and prime Kante if you recall the hype at the time)... whether it's through injury or only showing glimpses of what we saw at RBL - there is no doubt in my mind he hasn't lived up to expectations. At least to mine.
That's not to say he has been a failure, but no doubt about it, he has to kick on. The first (and biggest) step to doing that will be staying fit for a couple of months. He clearly has the talent, let's hope his body supports it.