Seems to have disappeared since he was hauled off at half time against Villa and then the subsequent international break. Not even an update from the club that i've seen. Maybe it is just Covid related because surely the club would just say if he was injured.



You really are desperately trying to create a controversy where there isn't any, aren't you? Such shitty attitudes among the fanbase is always depressing to see.To all those moaning: It's possible that Keita is injured and it's quite possible that Keita may have had covid or a covid scare. Try and get this into your head: you have no right to know anything about it if he has. No one is obliged to keep you updated, even if you whine like a pylon. He'll be back when the people in charge deem him ready, and in the meantime it's nothing to do with you. So give it a bloody rest.