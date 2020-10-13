« previous next »
Offline Knight

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8840 on: October 13, 2020, 11:02:05 PM »
Basically the test isnt very accurate given how often the players are tested. Perhaps 2.5% false positive rate. Statistically they are going to get false positives.
Offline Dougle

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8841 on: October 13, 2020, 11:36:39 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 13, 2020, 10:14:09 PM
So he's tested negatively in a positive direction, or positive in a negative direction...

That's probably an overly negative view of a situation that has positively negative positives ... possibly. Don't worry, Boris is at the wheel.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8842 on: October 14, 2020, 07:58:51 AM »
Quote from: Knight on October 13, 2020, 11:02:05 PM
Basically the test isnt very accurate given how often the players are tested. Perhaps 2.5% false positive rate. Statistically they are going to get false positives.

Much more likely to have a false negative than a false positive. And being where he is and who he's been around also a big influence.

Re testing after a positive result doesn't happen in any other situation unless someone is genuinely worried the samples were mixed up or something. Utterly wreckless if he hasn't done the full isolation period. But then again this whole international period  has been just that
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Reeves

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8843 on: October 14, 2020, 09:08:51 AM »
Quote from: duvva on October 11, 2020, 08:29:56 PM
CL is different for me because the teams stay together with the same people they are with the rest of the time.

That's a good point
Online Bakez0151

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8844 on: October 14, 2020, 12:18:28 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on October 14, 2020, 07:58:51 AM
Much more likely to have a false negative than a false positive. And being where he is and who he's been around also a big influence.

Re testing after a positive result doesn't happen in any other situation unless someone is genuinely worried the samples were mixed up or something. Utterly wreckless if he hasn't done the full isolation period. But then again this whole international period  has been just that
We don't even know if he actually tested positive. Just rumours no?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8845 on: October 16, 2020, 01:19:43 PM »
Will not be involved tomorrow according to Klopp. he didn't say why, but did say that players returned healthy from the international duty.
Offline Fordy

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8846 on: October 16, 2020, 01:26:00 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 16, 2020, 01:19:43 PM
Will not be involved tomorrow according to Klopp. he didn't say why, but did say that players returned healthy from the international duty.

Says a fitness issue on main site.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8847 on: October 16, 2020, 01:45:24 PM »
Im guessing were probably being a bit cautious considering the fiasco with tests on international duty
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Andy-oh-six

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8848 on: October 16, 2020, 03:18:08 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on October 16, 2020, 01:45:24 PM
Im guessing were probably being a bit cautious considering the fiasco with tests on international duty

I suspect that is the case. He has probably been Kept away from the squad pending confirmed testing outcome so not being considered. But then again a test can be turned around quickly and if it came back negative then he would surely then be involved on the bench at least.
Offline christofu

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8849 on: October 16, 2020, 10:37:08 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on October 16, 2020, 03:18:08 PM
I suspect that is the case. He has probably been Kept away from the squad pending confirmed testing outcome so not being considered. But then again a test can be turned around quickly and if it came back negative then he would surely then be involved on the bench at least.
I believe players have the right not to release the outcome of their covid tests, so there could also be the possibility he tested positive.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8850 on: October 19, 2020, 03:12:20 PM »
Was back in training yesterday, per Kloppo, he wasn; tinvolved as we waited for him to be tested apparently and he tested negative for Covid. Could feature on Wednesday, Kloppo expects that he will, if nothing goes wrong in the coming days.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8851 on: October 19, 2020, 03:25:20 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 19, 2020, 03:12:20 PM
Was back in training yesterday, per Kloppo, he wasn; tinvolved as we waited for him to be tested apparently and he tested negative for Covid. Could feature on Wednesday, Kloppo expects that he will, if nothing goes wrong in the coming days.

Good to hear, was concerned he had a muscle injury again.
Offline SMASHerano

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8852 on: October 22, 2020, 01:15:20 AM »
Is he injured again?
Offline unknownuser

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8853 on: October 22, 2020, 01:22:59 AM »
Did not travel due to precaution. Could be due to his recent Covid results.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8854 on: Yesterday at 10:40:09 AM »
If he has Covid, then fair enough but as a long time supporter of Keita, if it's another mysterious injury then enough is enough. Him, Matip and AOC all need shipping out in January/Summer.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8855 on: Yesterday at 10:50:17 AM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:40:09 AM
If he has Covid, then fair enough but as a long time supporter of Keita, if it's another mysterious injury then enough is enough. Him, Matip and AOC all need shipping out in January/Summer.

Can we please stop with this nonsense? We have competent people in charge who are making the decisions who stays, and who is sold. A lot of people were screaming for Shaqiri to be sold in the summer, yet these people were nowhere to be seen last night ...
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8856 on: Yesterday at 10:51:17 AM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:40:09 AM
If he has Covid, then fair enough but as a long time supporter of Keita, if it's another mysterious injury then enough is enough. Him, Matip and AOC all need shipping out in January/Summer.
I agree. Along with the Greek lad, Shaqiri, Fabinho and Alisson.  We've got to be ruthless with these guys who are always needing the doctors. I'd be tempted to get rid of Virgil too. He's a good player, but a whole season out? Too much.
Offline Fromola

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8857 on: Yesterday at 11:24:50 AM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:40:09 AM
If he has Covid, then fair enough but as a long time supporter of Keita, if it's another mysterious injury then enough is enough. Him, Matip and AOC all need shipping out in January/Summer.

Seems to have disappeared since he was hauled off at half time against Villa and then the subsequent international break. Not even an update from the club that i've seen. Maybe it is just Covid related because surely the club would just say if he was injured.
Online Redondos Barber

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8858 on: Yesterday at 11:31:37 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:24:50 AM
Seems to have disappeared since he was hauled off at half time against Villa and then the subsequent international break. Not even an update from the club that i've seen. Maybe it is just Covid related because surely the club would just say if he was injured.
It's frustrating with Naby because it's obvious he has real quality and you'd love to see what he could do with an extended run in the side. It's clear Klopp has faith in him anyway.
Offline Redcap

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8859 on: Yesterday at 11:33:09 AM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:40:09 AM
If he has Covid, then fair enough but as a long time supporter of Keita, if it's another mysterious injury then enough is enough. Him, Matip and AOC all need shipping out in January/Summer.

How much in wages do we save if we ship you out? Can we hang onto Naby then?
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8860 on: Yesterday at 12:54:50 PM »
Can I ask what have wages got to do with it?
Offline newterp

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8861 on: Yesterday at 12:59:52 PM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 12:54:50 PM
Can I ask what have wages got to do with it?

Same thing that love does.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8862 on: Yesterday at 01:57:15 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:24:50 AM
Seems to have disappeared since he was hauled off at half time against Villa and then the subsequent international break. Not even an update from the club that i've seen. Maybe it is just Covid related because surely the club would just say if he was injured.

Fuck me you're tedious with this same narrative that you've been spouting repeatedly since then. Klopp has stated that he's injured/knock has an issue whatever you want to call it, several times already, including this last presser against West Ham.

The notion that he isn't involved because he got taken off against Aston Villa, is utter horseshit that you keep repeatedly spouting on here as some fact. Especially considering the injuries we have, he isn't being ''punished'' for the performance against Villa. He isn't the only player to be taken off at half-time under Klopp.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8863 on: Yesterday at 03:12:25 PM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:40:09 AM
If he has Covid, then fair enough but as a long time supporter of Keita, if it's another mysterious injury then enough is enough. Him, Matip and AOC all need shipping out in January/Summer.
And here we go again. What the fuck has it got to do with you? You're in no position to decide that ''enough is enough'', and thank goodness for that. So kindly fuck off with that shite.

I swear there are some so-called fans who exist only to try and get rid of as many players as possible; that's all they seem to be interested in, selling players. It rather sounds as if you are not a football fan, but a fan of transfer activity.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8864 on: Yesterday at 03:18:26 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:24:50 AM
Seems to have disappeared since he was hauled off at half time against Villa and then the subsequent international break. Not even an update from the club that i've seen. Maybe it is just Covid related because surely the club would just say if he was injured.
You really are desperately trying to create a controversy where there isn't any, aren't you? Such shitty attitudes among the fanbase is always depressing to see.

To all those moaning: It's possible that Keita is injured and it's quite possible that Keita may have had covid or a covid scare. Try and get this into your head: you have no right to know anything about it if he has. No one is obliged to keep you updated, even if you whine like a pylon. He'll be back when the people in charge deem him ready, and in the meantime it's nothing to do with you. So give it a bloody rest.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8865 on: Yesterday at 03:23:36 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:18:26 PM
You really are desperately trying to create a controversy where there isn't any, aren't you? Such shitty attitudes among the fanbase is always depressing to see.

To all those moaning: It's possible that Keita is injured and it's quite possible that Keita may have had covid or a covid scare. Try and get this into your head: you have no right to know anything about it if he has. No one is obliged to keep you updated, even if you whine like a pylon. He'll be back when the people in charge deem him ready, and in the meantime it's nothing to do with you. So give it a bloody rest.

Fromola? Never. Colour me surprised.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8866 on: Yesterday at 03:36:44 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:23:36 PM
Fromola? Never. Colour me surprised.

He could well work for a tabloid at this rate
Offline duvva

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8867 on: Today at 11:36:06 AM »
I guess Jurgen has finally forgiven him for causing the 7-2 loss to Villa as hes allowed him back into full training
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8868 on: Today at 11:37:32 AM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:36:06 AM
I guess Jurgen has finally forgiven him for causing the 7-2 loss to Villa as hes allowed him back into full training

 ;D ;D
Online Ghost Town

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8869 on: Today at 03:47:23 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:36:06 AM
I guess Jurgen has finally forgiven him for causing the 7-2 loss to Villa as hes allowed him back into full training
You mean when he hauled him off, dragged him off, dumped him out and unceremoniously extracted, abstracted and ejected him from the field? (Have I missed any Fromola?)
Online nayia2002

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8870 on: Today at 03:58:12 PM »
I think it's safe to say his signing hasn't "worked" out as we hoped as it's been over 2 years he's a liverpool player and has missed over half the games through injury!
In the majority of games he has played he didn't play/perform as expected!
Online Ghost Town

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8871 on: Today at 03:59:29 PM »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 03:58:12 PM
I think it's safe to say his signing hasn't "worked" out as we hoped as it's been over 2 years he's a liverpool player and has missed over half the games through injury!
In the majority of games he has played he didn't play/perform as expected!
Don't put words in others' mouths. Just because you're impatient and flighty...
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8872 on: Today at 04:18:13 PM »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 03:58:12 PM
I think it's safe to say his signing hasn't "worked" out as we hoped as it's been over 2 years he's a liverpool player and has missed over half the games through injury!
In the majority of games he has played he didn't play/perform as expected!

That's a load of nonsense.
Online aw1991

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8873 on: Today at 04:23:50 PM »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 03:58:12 PM
I think it's safe to say his signing hasn't "worked" out as we hoped as it's been over 2 years he's a liverpool player and has missed over half the games through injury!
In the majority of games he has played he didn't play/perform as expected!
The first part is kinda true. I think most of us expected him to be a key player by now and he hasn't really because of injuries.

But when he played he was absolutely phenomenal. Couldn't asked for much more from this guy.
Online deano2727

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8874 on: Today at 04:27:04 PM »
Well, to be fair, it's hard to disagree that he hasn't lived up to expectation (people were expecting a hybrid of Iniesta and prime Kante if you recall the hype at the time)... whether it's through injury or only showing glimpses of what we saw at RBL - there is no doubt in my mind he hasn't lived up to expectations. At least to mine.

That's not to say he has been a failure, but no doubt about it, he has to kick on. The first (and biggest) step to doing that will be staying fit for a couple of months. He clearly has the talent, let's hope his body supports it.
Online OOS

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8875 on: Today at 04:30:30 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 04:23:50 PM
The first part is kinda true. I think most of us expected him to be a key player by now and he hasn't really because of injuries.

But when he played he was absolutely phenomenal. Couldn't asked for much more from this guy.

Wouldn't say he's been phenomenal. He's got a specific skillset which is needed throughout the season. He's had some moments of excellence, however he's had an average time here.
