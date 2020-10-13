« previous next »
Knight

Reply #8840 on: October 13, 2020, 11:02:05 PM
Basically the test isnt very accurate given how often the players are tested. Perhaps 2.5% false positive rate. Statistically they are going to get false positives.
Dougle

Reply #8841 on: October 13, 2020, 11:36:39 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 13, 2020, 10:14:09 PM
So he's tested negatively in a positive direction, or positive in a negative direction...

That's probably an overly negative view of a situation that has positively negative positives ... possibly. Don't worry, Boris is at the wheel.
Guz-kop

Reply #8842 on: October 14, 2020, 07:58:51 AM
Quote from: Knight on October 13, 2020, 11:02:05 PM
Basically the test isnt very accurate given how often the players are tested. Perhaps 2.5% false positive rate. Statistically they are going to get false positives.

Much more likely to have a false negative than a false positive. And being where he is and who he's been around also a big influence.

Re testing after a positive result doesn't happen in any other situation unless someone is genuinely worried the samples were mixed up or something. Utterly wreckless if he hasn't done the full isolation period. But then again this whole international period  has been just that
Reeves

Reply #8843 on: October 14, 2020, 09:08:51 AM
Quote from: duvva on October 11, 2020, 08:29:56 PM
CL is different for me because the teams stay together with the same people they are with the rest of the time.

That's a good point
Bakez0151

Reply #8844 on: October 14, 2020, 12:18:28 PM
Quote from: Guz-kop on October 14, 2020, 07:58:51 AM
Much more likely to have a false negative than a false positive. And being where he is and who he's been around also a big influence.

Re testing after a positive result doesn't happen in any other situation unless someone is genuinely worried the samples were mixed up or something. Utterly wreckless if he hasn't done the full isolation period. But then again this whole international period  has been just that
We don't even know if he actually tested positive. Just rumours no?
deFacto please, you bastards

Reply #8845 on: October 16, 2020, 01:19:43 PM
Will not be involved tomorrow according to Klopp. he didn't say why, but did say that players returned healthy from the international duty.
Fordy

Reply #8846 on: October 16, 2020, 01:26:00 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 16, 2020, 01:19:43 PM
Will not be involved tomorrow according to Klopp. he didn't say why, but did say that players returned healthy from the international duty.

Says a fitness issue on main site.
fucking appalled

Reply #8847 on: October 16, 2020, 01:45:24 PM
Im guessing were probably being a bit cautious considering the fiasco with tests on international duty
Andy-oh-six

Reply #8848 on: October 16, 2020, 03:18:08 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on October 16, 2020, 01:45:24 PM
Im guessing were probably being a bit cautious considering the fiasco with tests on international duty

I suspect that is the case. He has probably been Kept away from the squad pending confirmed testing outcome so not being considered. But then again a test can be turned around quickly and if it came back negative then he would surely then be involved on the bench at least.
christofu

Reply #8849 on: October 16, 2020, 10:37:08 PM
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on October 16, 2020, 03:18:08 PM
I suspect that is the case. He has probably been Kept away from the squad pending confirmed testing outcome so not being considered. But then again a test can be turned around quickly and if it came back negative then he would surely then be involved on the bench at least.
I believe players have the right not to release the outcome of their covid tests, so there could also be the possibility he tested positive.
deFacto please, you bastards

Reply #8850 on: October 19, 2020, 03:12:20 PM
Was back in training yesterday, per Kloppo, he wasn; tinvolved as we waited for him to be tested apparently and he tested negative for Covid. Could feature on Wednesday, Kloppo expects that he will, if nothing goes wrong in the coming days.
a treeless whopper

Reply #8851 on: October 19, 2020, 03:25:20 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 19, 2020, 03:12:20 PM
Was back in training yesterday, per Kloppo, he wasn; tinvolved as we waited for him to be tested apparently and he tested negative for Covid. Could feature on Wednesday, Kloppo expects that he will, if nothing goes wrong in the coming days.

Good to hear, was concerned he had a muscle injury again.
SMASHerano

Reply #8852 on: October 22, 2020, 01:15:20 AM
Is he injured again?
unknownuser

Reply #8853 on: October 22, 2020, 01:22:59 AM
Did not travel due to precaution. Could be due to his recent Covid results.
kaesarsosei

Reply #8854 on: Today at 10:40:09 AM
If he has Covid, then fair enough but as a long time supporter of Keita, if it's another mysterious injury then enough is enough. Him, Matip and AOC all need shipping out in January/Summer.
PeterTheRed

Reply #8855 on: Today at 10:50:17 AM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:40:09 AM
If he has Covid, then fair enough but as a long time supporter of Keita, if it's another mysterious injury then enough is enough. Him, Matip and AOC all need shipping out in January/Summer.

Can we please stop with this nonsense? We have competent people in charge who are making the decisions who stays, and who is sold. A lot of people were screaming for Shaqiri to be sold in the summer, yet these people were nowhere to be seen last night ...
Yorkykopite

Reply #8856 on: Today at 10:51:17 AM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:40:09 AM
If he has Covid, then fair enough but as a long time supporter of Keita, if it's another mysterious injury then enough is enough. Him, Matip and AOC all need shipping out in January/Summer.
I agree. Along with the Greek lad, Shaqiri, Fabinho and Alisson.  We've got to be ruthless with these guys who are always needing the doctors. I'd be tempted to get rid of Virgil too. He's a good player, but a whole season out? Too much.
Fromola

Reply #8857 on: Today at 11:24:50 AM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:40:09 AM
If he has Covid, then fair enough but as a long time supporter of Keita, if it's another mysterious injury then enough is enough. Him, Matip and AOC all need shipping out in January/Summer.

Seems to have disappeared since he was hauled off at half time against Villa and then the subsequent international break. Not even an update from the club that i've seen. Maybe it is just Covid related because surely the club would just say if he was injured.
