So he's tested negatively in a positive direction, or positive in a negative direction...
Basically the test isnt very accurate given how often the players are tested. Perhaps 2.5% false positive rate. Statistically they are going to get false positives.
CL is different for me because the teams stay together with the same people they are with the rest of the time.
Much more likely to have a false negative than a false positive. And being where he is and who he's been around also a big influence. Re testing after a positive result doesn't happen in any other situation unless someone is genuinely worried the samples were mixed up or something. Utterly wreckless if he hasn't done the full isolation period. But then again this whole international period has been just that
Will not be involved tomorrow according to Klopp. he didn't say why, but did say that players returned healthy from the international duty.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Im guessing were probably being a bit cautious considering the fiasco with tests on international duty
I suspect that is the case. He has probably been Kept away from the squad pending confirmed testing outcome so not being considered. But then again a test can be turned around quickly and if it came back negative then he would surely then be involved on the bench at least.
Was back in training yesterday, per Kloppo, he wasn; tinvolved as we waited for him to be tested apparently and he tested negative for Covid. Could feature on Wednesday, Kloppo expects that he will, if nothing goes wrong in the coming days.
If he has Covid, then fair enough but as a long time supporter of Keita, if it's another mysterious injury then enough is enough. Him, Matip and AOC all need shipping out in January/Summer.
