Thought he was our best midfield player in the post lockdown matches. Has been not quite as good so far this season but as others have said opponents seem to have by-passed the midfield somewhat. He usually tends to come off first so there are obviously still concerns about his fitness. Was poor on Sunday along with most of the rest of the team but wasn't helped by the fact that our pressing of Villa's defence was also very sub optimal throughout the team. Think we will see more of a double pivot this season, with 2 of Thiago/Fab/Hendo playing deeper and one of Naby/Gini/Ox/Jim/Jones playing further forward. Think this will help him as so far for us, IMO he has been more effective in a more advanced role, linking up with the front 3, than in a deeper midfield position. Thiago becoming established will help him too probably.



Would be very surprised if we are considering selling him next summer. He has been a bit inconsistent but he is still potentially one of the best midfield players in the world. We'd be mad to try and replace him when Gini and possibly Milner could leave and Hendo heads deeper into his 30s.