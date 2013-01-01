Playing for Liverpool is completely different for him compared to playing for Leipzig. He is now up against 9/10 man close packed defences camped out blanketing their goal, there is not the open space he enjoyed in the Bundeslega. He has the ability to meet this challenge and I am looking forward to seeing him paired with Taki who spends his time on the move always looking for space and angles.



Adama Traore is an absolute boss at this - check his successful dribbles per 90 this season. I guess the difference is Keita relies more on his acceleration with the ball at his feet whereas Adama can use his strength too. Either way, I'd agree that if we're gonna see Keita at his Bundesliga best, he'll have to find a way to produce this drive in the premier league. Not that he doesn't have other things in his locker that make him a valuable player.