One thing that's surprised me about Keita is that he doesn't carry the ball as much as I thought he would when we signed him. When he receives the ball he has the tendency to hesitate, look for a killer pass, and when it's not on, pass it backwards. Sometimes I just want him to give us a bit of drive, take it forward himself, try and engineer a situation where he's in a better position for a pass.Or maybe I'm talking shite, I really don't know.
Playing for Liverpool is completely different for him compared to playing for Leipzig. He is now up against 9/10 man close packed defences camped out blanketing their goal, there is not the open space he enjoyed in the Bundeslega. He has the ability to meet this challenge and I am looking forward to seeing him paired with Taki who spends his time on the move always looking for space and angles.
