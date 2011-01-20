Brilliant performance from Keita-



Is it a co-incidence that Fabinho wasn't playing? by that I mean; did Keita take up more responsibility because there was no Fabinho to mop up behind him or is he just getting back his rhythm



Don't think they're related at all.He was excellent because Brighton play out from the back. That's when Keita thrives because it's what he's used to from Germany, and it's what suits his skill-set in terms of winning the ball back and dribbling past engaging midfielders.Against a bus-parking team playing on the counter like Villa, he still looks a bit lost at times, but crucially he still found a way to influence the game which hasn't really happened much in the past. That's what he needs to do more often in games like that otherwise he'll continue to be in and out of the team.I also think the lack of crowd is helping him settle down a bit.