Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 955538 times)

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8360 on: Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Yesterday at 11:06:27 AM
Assuming he stays fit and continues in this fine form.

Who does he replace in our strongest XI?

I don't think it's like that with Klopp, we know he likes to rotate the midfield, plus we will have the odd injury - the challenge for him is to be ready when called upon, he could knock Gini out of there if kept his level up, it's a nice problem for Klopp
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8361 on: Yesterday at 01:46:53 PM »

Brilliant performance from Keita-

Is it a co-incidence that Fabinho wasn't playing? by that I mean; did Keita take up more responsibility because there was no Fabinho to mop up behind him or is he just getting back his rhythm

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8362 on: Yesterday at 01:56:34 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 01:46:53 PM
Brilliant performance from Keita-

Is it a co-incidence that Fabinho wasn't playing? by that I mean; did Keita take up more responsibility because there was no Fabinho to mop up behind him or is he just getting back his rhythm



I think it's a coincidence. Keita was our best player while on the pitch against Everton (with Fabinho), against City (Fabinho was at centre back), and against Villa (with Fabinho).

Also the Gent away game in the champions league, remembered for Chamberlain's great goals, was absolutely dominated by Keita. Like yesterday absolutely ran the game, looking effective popping up to help out in left back areas as effectively as he would playmake from the inside right. Fabinho was playing that game too
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8363 on: Yesterday at 02:11:35 PM »
So languid and then he explodes into life, incredibly press resistant, glides past players, pin point through balls and always looking for the cheeky one two through a packed defence.

Absolutely love watching him play football.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8364 on: Yesterday at 02:12:03 PM »
What's his contract situation?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8365 on: Yesterday at 02:14:46 PM »
Hello opposition centre mid. good day for it. Yep not doing anything with the ball really, just chilling in centre mid, probably about to pass it back to a defender.

A second later hes glided past 3 players.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8366 on: Yesterday at 02:17:24 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Yesterday at 02:12:03 PM
What's his contract situation?

3 years left.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8367 on: Yesterday at 02:18:53 PM »
Thats ideal, hell be 28 by then so we can fuck him off without allowing him to grow old on our pitch
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8368 on: Yesterday at 02:32:58 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:18:53 PM
Thats ideal, hell be 28 by then so we can fuck him off without allowing him to grow old on our pitch
What an odd thing to say ;)
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8369 on: Yesterday at 02:56:22 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 01:46:53 PM
Brilliant performance from Keita-

Is it a co-incidence that Fabinho wasn't playing? by that I mean; did Keita take up more responsibility because there was no Fabinho to mop up behind him or is he just getting back his rhythm

Don't think they're related at all.

He was excellent because Brighton play out from the back. That's when Keita thrives because it's what he's used to from Germany, and it's what suits his skill-set in terms of winning the ball back and dribbling past engaging midfielders.

Against a bus-parking team playing on the counter like Villa, he still looks a bit lost at times, but crucially he still found a way to influence the game which hasn't really happened much in the past. That's what he needs to do more often in games like that otherwise he'll continue to be in and out of the team.

I also think the lack of crowd is helping him settle down a bit.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8370 on: Yesterday at 03:21:24 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 01:46:53 PM
Brilliant performance from Keita-

Is it a co-incidence that Fabinho wasn't playing? by that I mean; did Keita take up more responsibility because there was no Fabinho to mop up behind him or is he just getting back his rhythm



I have always thought he plays best as a inside right no.8.  This position becomes available when fab is out and hendo can move to no.6
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8371 on: Yesterday at 03:23:56 PM »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 03:21:24 PM
I have always thought he plays best as a inside right no.8.  This position becomes available when fab is out and hendo can move to no.6

That's a fair point actually. His best performances for us have often come from that side. Him and Salah's natural movements and skill-set suit each other well, whereas him and Mané tend to get in each other's way a bit.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8372 on: Yesterday at 03:29:21 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 03:23:56 PM
That's a fair point actually. His best performances for us have often come from that side. Him and Salah's natural movements and skill-set suit each other well, whereas him and Mané tend to get in each other's way a bit.

I've also noticed him and Mane getting in each other's way.

His dribbling takes a bit of getting used to as well. Not often we sea play take up those positions and make it look so deceptively easy.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8373 on: Yesterday at 03:31:38 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:29:21 PM
I've also noticed him and Mane getting in each other's way.

His dribbling takes a bit of getting used to as well. Not often we sea play take up those positions and make it look so deceptively easy.

It really is impressive how he manages to maritime and space to best effect.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8374 on: Yesterday at 03:51:00 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:31:38 PM
It really is impressive how he manages to maritime and space to best effect.

Youve set this thread adrift for sure.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8375 on: Yesterday at 03:53:12 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:31:38 PM
It really is impressive how he manages to maritime and space to best effect.

Navy Keita
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8376 on: Yesterday at 04:27:38 PM »
Brilliant last night.

Do we really need Thiago, if he stays fit (touch wood) he can be our midfield maestro.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8377 on: Yesterday at 05:47:07 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 02:56:22 PM
Don't think they're related at all.

He was excellent because Brighton play out from the back. That's when Keita thrives because it's what he's used to from Germany, and it's what suits his skill-set in terms of winning the ball back and dribbling past engaging midfielders.

Against a bus-parking team playing on the counter like Villa, he still looks a bit lost at times, but crucially he still found a way to influence the game which hasn't really happened much in the past. That's what he needs to do more often in games like that otherwise he'll continue to be in and out of the team.

I also think the lack of crowd is helping him settle down a bit.

Our CMs rarely make stuff happen against bus parking teams and Naby often looks the most likely when he plays.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8378 on: Yesterday at 06:18:42 PM »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 03:53:12 PM
Navy Keita
We should call him Henry, as in Henry the NabyKeita. He is, for me, becoming one of our best players to watch - doesn't just beat players, they can't even seem to lay a glove on him. He has them beat before they are within two yards of him. Great to watch, in a team full of players that are great to watch he is beginning to stand out.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8379 on: Yesterday at 07:05:24 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 04:27:38 PM
Brilliant last night.

Do we really need Thiago, if he stays fit (touch wood) he can be our midfield maestro.

One of our biggest issues at times is a disconnect between our defence and attack. We lack someone capable of dropping in as a six and playing vertical passes in to our attacking players. When teams compress the space Bobby likes to drop off in to we also lack an 8 who is comfortable taking the ball in tight spaces.

Personally I would love to see both Thiago and Naby in the same side. I think they could strike up the kind of relationship Alonso and Gerrard had in 08/09. With a deep lying playmaker in Thiago feeding the likes of Bobby, Naby and Minamino.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8380 on: Yesterday at 07:09:50 PM »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Yesterday at 11:06:27 AM
Assuming he stays fit and continues in this fine form.

Who does he replace in our strongest XI?
No one.

We'll have more than one strongest XI
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8381 on: Yesterday at 07:13:12 PM »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 03:53:12 PM
Navy Keita
There's a song for him, right there (Pogues)
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8382 on: Yesterday at 09:29:53 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:13:12 PM
There's a song for him, right there (Pogues)

Page 79 of this thread. Though the words might need a tweak.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8383 on: Yesterday at 10:15:51 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:47:15 AM
STAY FIT.
This, a thousand times. To be honest, I don't think he's always been great for us even when he's been fit, and sometimes seems to be on the periphery of games a bit, but that's probably to be expected as a youngish player coming into a side as well-oiled as we are, together with his injury record. When he plays well though, Christ he can be good. He definitely gives us something none of our other midfielders can.

https://streamable.com/yjavq8
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8384 on: Yesterday at 10:28:19 PM »
Great pressing from Naby got us those two goals. That little run was almost perfect, and Mo would've converted had the angle not been too tight.

Just waiting for him to produce that same run and bang it into the top corner (or bottom will do) - when he does that we'll know he's arrived and his game will go up a notch. Just needs to keep himself fit and he will improve every game.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8385 on: Today at 01:19:22 AM »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 09:29:53 PM
Page 79 of this thread. Though the words might need a tweak.
:thumbup

Great minds think alike
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8386 on: Today at 01:32:07 AM »
That back heel when he had no way out deep in our own half being pressed by two BHA players was very classy.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8387 on: Today at 03:27:11 AM »
TBF he has got great vision and passing skill.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8388 on: Today at 10:16:10 AM »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 03:27:11 AM
TBF he has got great vision and passing skill.

So we're going to have a midfield of TAA and VVD next season  ;D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8389 on: Today at 11:19:46 AM »
Just. Stay. Fit. Naby. Lad!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8390 on: Today at 11:35:38 AM »
I hope Keita can finally show his quality next season and fulfil his potential of being one of the best midfielders in the world so that Liverpool can be elevated to a higher level still.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8391 on: Today at 01:41:22 PM »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 10:15:51 PM
This, a thousand times. To be honest, I don't think he's always been great for us even when he's been fit, and sometimes seems to be on the periphery of games a bit, but that's probably to be expected as a youngish player coming into a side as well-oiled as we are, together with his injury record. When he plays well though, Christ he can be good. He definitely gives us something none of our other midfielders can.

https://streamable.com/yjavq8
that link is a fantastic showcase for what Naby brings to the team :wellin
Should have had at minimum, two more assists from the really high quality chances he created for Mo
