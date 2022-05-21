https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paradox_of_tolerance
Basically we have to be intolerant of intolerance or society will descend into an intolerant hellscape.
I personally struggle with anybody who (for example) campaigns for "western" LGBT tolerance.....on the one hand.....but who also tries to advocate tolerance for Islam and the "rights" of its adherents.
These two things are diametrically opposed.
It is my belief that the LGBT community know that western homophobes are also likely to be xenophobes...but are concerned about adopting any position which may look like they are (partly) in critical alliance with homophobes....albeit for totally different
reasons.
The xenophobic stance being: "Bloody foreigners and their violent, unwholesome religions..."
The LGBT stance being: " Let's welcome one and all...but yes...this religion IS very problematic and intolerant.."
I think your average xenophobe knows just what an enemy of LGBT...Islam really is....and some of the more hardcore xenophobes out there are reluctant to hear LGBT "tolerance" lectures which basically just target the low-hanging-fruit....namely....the Christianised west. Christianity being a long ago "subdued" religion which no longer offers any large-scale (influential) threat or obstacle to LGBT acceptance.
Picture your typical Alf Garnett type xenophobe saying:" We're all fine with the LGBT community nowadays..it's your muslims who are your real problem, you wanna start goin after them and giving them both barrels because they're your real problem..."
And yes....there may actually be more than a grain of truth in this fictitious xenophobic rant, but Islam is a culturally solidified, powerful collective in the extreme....especially within it's own lands.
How do LGBT groups even "begin" to tackle this?
But more pertinently....should your typical Alf Garnett type xenophobe at least expect LGBT groups to be just as vocally critical of Islam's intolerances as they are of the western "home-grown" intolerances they encounter?
Should Islam get a "pass" just because its a different culture which operates in a different part of the world?
Should it get a pass because it appears to be a culture which is easy to inflame and incite towards an extremely violent response....when criticised?
Is Islamic thought...so entrenched and non-malleable....that it just needs to be ring-fenced as an honourable "exception" whenever it permeates or collides with western sensibilities?
As seems to be the case with this footballer....and his refusal to adorn himself with emblems which contradict his fundamental beliefs?
Answers on a postcard.....