I know that this is an important subject but on one hand it really shouldn't be. We shouldn't care about somebody's sexuality and they shouldn't have to "come out".

I don't know, nor care who is gay where I work and I don't expect them to stand up in front of everyone and say so.



To answer Sarge's questions.....



1. Why do they not come out?



I don't see that they need to. It's none of our business.

Yes it would help other gay players but they can probably support each other if needed privately. However I would hope that other players would help them no matter what and they shouldn't need to form a support group. I would hope that our senior players would help any of the other players facing any issues, no matter what they are. I think Henderson would be one of the first to offer his support.

I would also guess that they don't come out because of the possible problems they may face. There will always be one asshole who thinks it is cool to smack them in the teeth at a nightclub.



2. Would they get the fan support.



In general terms yes they would. I think our fans would applaud any player who has just come out.

However, it's not that long ago that we used the term "rent boys" for Chelsea.......so why would any gay player feel comfortable at Anfield? I hope that we never hear that chant again. Wasn't it some of our fans who shouted abuse at Billy Gilmour at the start of this season so it wasn't just aimed at the whole of the Chelsea team but against one of them on loan to Norwich. Ok so this wasn't aimed at a gay footballer but it would concern me if I was gay.



The main problem is that some fans or some clubs would use it against them and shout vile comments at them. Imagine taking a throw in and listening to grown men shouting abuse at you. Best not to take the risk and not to come out.



Also imagine being a top player like Salah.........do you think he would get applauded by the opposition fans?



Or an international player at a stadium in Poland, Hungary, Russia or other country who have little respect for gay people.



3. Are Clubs doing enough to help them.



I really don't know. I would like to think that most clubs would especially the larger clubs.



4. Are FIFA and associations doing the same.



No. They say that they have zero tolerance yet they allow matches to go ahead when there has been a history of homophobic chants, flags etc.