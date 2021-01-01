The conversation got longer when you started to offer excuses for his actions
Whole thing is a storm in a teacup.
Still, I commented, perhaps from a good old fashioned sense of fair play, as I saw people jump in on a fella who simply chose to not celebrate or promote something he disagreed with. The language used was intolerant and hateful, which is ironic.
Now, if he actively campaigns against the LGBTQ community, and seeks to change the law in France, and curtail the freedoms of the LGBTQ community, then of course my sense of goodwill and understanding diminishes. But apart from him doing something like that, Im willing to live and let live.
On a personal note my wife and I have an LGBTQ child. Our love and support is without question. I live in the States these days, but still have a sense of Scouse justice running deep in my veins, and it is especially heightened if anyone picks on my kid. She is an amazing person. Our house routinely has her friends here from all sorts of backgrounds, including trans, and it is brilliant for it.
My personal views would be quite different to Idrissa Gueyes, but I cant stick the boot in on him as theres too much of that going on in this world. Im willing to allow him to live in the gap between his country of origin and the place where he now lives and works. The law in France is crystal clear, and thats the abiding authority. In time, the heart and mind will sync up even if he isnt quite there yet.