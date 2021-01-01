I havent got a clue about what Gueye thinks as I dont know the fella!



Still, from afar, his religion and the law of the land of his home country appear to be at odds with what he is being forced to promote and celebrate in France.



We seem to want an all or nothing approach in this situation. If you are not with us you are against us. That sort of thing. Perhaps it is more nuanced, and we are unnecessarily trying to make an example out of him?



Maybe hes just a fella who plays football, trains, earns money, and just wants a quiet life?

Maybe he doesnt see himself as an activist?

Maybe he feels manipulated into doing things he didnt sign up to do?

Maybe his stance is a quiet observation of his religion? Not personally imposing anything on anyone, but quietly being true to his own conscience?

Maybe he is thinking about the shit he might get back home in Senegal? It is culturally different to France!

Maybe he is thinking about how his family might be regarded back home and he is trying to protect them?

Maybe theres a homophobic Imam with a big club who is going to go round to his Mas house?



Like I say, I dont know the fella, but there might be lots of things he could be thinking.



Serious comment: I support the right of a fella to not participate in something.



He is not campaigning to change the law in France or take anyones rights away. Its a storm in a teacup, but my observation is the level of tolerance directed toward Idrissa Gueye is minimal.







