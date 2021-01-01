« previous next »
Author Topic: Gay Footballers

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #360 on: Today at 08:25:18 pm »
Not similar but look ar
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:19:17 pm
I'm sure they would. Has anything like that ever happened?

All I can think of is James McClean refusing to wear a poppy and became public enemy number one with all of the Ingerlund wankers.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #361 on: Today at 08:41:28 pm »
Does Gueye have any rights in this case?

We are dropping lots of extreme words like hatred, bigot, and so on.

As far as I can tell he just doesnt want to be forced into celebrating or promoting something he disagrees with.

Are we at the point where, even if we disagree with his stance, we wont allow it?

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #362 on: Today at 08:44:21 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 08:41:28 pm
Does Gueye have any rights in this case?

We are dropping lots of extreme words like hatred, bigot, and so on.

As far as I can tell he just doesnt want to be forced into celebrating or promoting something he disagrees with.

Are we at the point where, even if we disagree with his stance, we wont allow it?

Your rights cannot impinge upon that of another person. Dismissing the rights of someone to lawfully practice their own sexuality is, unequivocally, bigotry.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #363 on: Today at 08:50:53 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:44:21 pm
Your rights cannot impinge upon that of another person. Dismissing the rights of someone to lawfully practice their own sexuality is, unequivocally, bigotry.

People can, and do, practice their sexuality in France, per the law of the land. Gueye isnt prohibiting that, nor campaigning to change it. He is not taking anyones rights away. Not that he has the authority to anyway.

Apparently (not that Ive talked with him!) he just doesnt want to celebrate and promote something he disagrees with.

Personally I think he has the right to do that, even if I disagree with his stance.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #364 on: Today at 08:55:41 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 08:41:28 pm
Does Gueye have any rights in this case?

We are dropping lots of extreme words like hatred, bigot, and so on.

As far as I can tell he just doesnt want to be forced into celebrating or promoting something he disagrees with.

Are we at the point where, even if we disagree with his stance, we wont allow it?


Do you think what he has done shows bigotry against gay people?
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #365 on: Today at 08:58:07 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 08:50:53 pm
People can, and do, practice their sexuality in France, per the law of the land. Gueye isnt prohibiting that, nor campaigning to change it. He is not taking anyones rights away. Not that he has the authority to anyway.

Apparently (not that Ive talked with him!) he just doesnt want to celebrate and promote something he disagrees with.

Personally I think he has the right to do that, even if I disagree with his stance.

The rainbow campaign is designed to promote LGBT equality. He doesn't want to promote LGBT equality. What reason could he have for that other than he doesn't believe LGBT people should not be treated equally? Accusations of bigotry are completely justified.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #366 on: Today at 09:12:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:55:41 pm
Do you think what he has done shows bigotry against gay people?

He may or may not be bigoted.

I see bigotry connected to hatred or disdain

Whilst people aren't born alcoholics

IF we had a Carlsberg event, Mane may not want to attend, this doesn't mean that perhaps Mane hates or has disdain for all drinkers, because he doesn't want to celebrate it. He may believe he is pleasing His God this way, by taking this stance, maybe we don't get to dictate how muslims should read the Koran, in this instance, maybe in other areas it would be different

 The lack of tolerance and snap conclusions from many people who might call themselves liberal is unfortunate
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #367 on: Today at 09:20:24 pm »
I havent got a clue about what Gueye thinks as I dont know the fella!

Still, from afar, his religion and the law of the land of his home country appear to be at odds with what he is being forced to promote and celebrate in France.

We seem to want an all or nothing approach in this situation. If you are not with us you are against us. That sort of thing. Perhaps it is more nuanced, and we are unnecessarily trying to make an example out of him?

Maybe hes just a fella who plays football, trains, earns money, and just wants a quiet life?
Maybe he doesnt see himself as an activist?
Maybe he feels manipulated into doing things he didnt sign up to do?
Maybe his stance is a quiet observation of his religion? Not personally imposing anything on anyone, but quietly being true to his own conscience?
Maybe he is thinking about the shit he might get back home in Senegal? It is culturally different to France!
Maybe he is thinking about how his family might be regarded back home and he is trying to protect them?
Maybe theres a homophobic Imam with a big club who is going to go round to his Mas house?

Like I say, I dont know the fella, but there might be lots of things he could be thinking. 

Serious comment: I support the right of a fella to not participate in something.

He is not campaigning to change the law in France or take anyones rights away. Its a storm in a teacup, but my observation is the level of tolerance directed toward Idrissa Gueye is minimal.



Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #368 on: Today at 09:23:37 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 06:58:36 pm

It seems to me that he just doesnt want to be forced to do something that is against his will, against his religion (I think), and also against the law in his home country (I think).

Does he have any rights in this equation? Not rights to go against the law in France, as he lives there and cant do that, but rights to not participate in a celebration of something he doesnt support? 


My knowledge of French law is very limited. However, like every time something like this happens, yes - I would imagine he does have rights. He will not be arrested. He will not be breaking any laws. He will be revealing a deep, despicable (and at this point - boring) lack of insight and a prejudice that many won't be comfortable with. If people disagree with that - why shouldn't they?
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #369 on: Today at 09:27:33 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:24:52 pm
Nah. It's superstitious bigotry. Religious beliefs cannot ever trump the basic human rights of a person. A gay person is gay from birth, it isn't something they decided upon or were indoctrinated with. It's not something they can abandon or change.

And you can have distaste for Islam without being islamophobic. I hold it in the same regard to all religions, to be honest.

 :thumbup
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #370 on: Today at 09:32:10 pm »
Fast forward 70 years and maybe Senegal will look like France with regard to this issue?

I cant help but think about what the British government did to Alan Turing, within living memory.

Gueye straddles two worlds, if you like.

He doesnt have the right to impose his way on anyone in France. The law has seen to that, and rightly so. But culturally he comes from a place that is catching up. I dont feel the need to stick the boot in on him.

Now if he grabs a megaphone, and hits the campaign trail and starts attacking the LGBTQ community, I would change my view.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #371 on: Today at 09:36:54 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 09:12:12 pm
He may or may not be bigoted.

I see bigotry connected to hatred or disdain

Whilst people aren't born alcoholics

IF we had a Carlsberg event, Mane may not want to attend, this doesn't mean that perhaps Mane hates or has disdain for all drinkers, because he doesn't want to celebrate it. He may believe he is pleasing His God this way, by taking this stance, maybe we don't get to dictate how muslims should read the Koran, in this instance, maybe in other areas it would be different

 The lack of tolerance and snap conclusions from many people who might call themselves liberal is unfortunate

Sorry, but thats a wretched and misguided analogy. Not wanting to promote alcohol is not equivalent to not wanting to promote equal human rights.

You can believe alcohol is wrong. That its evil and should be banned. That doesnt affect anyones human rights. Drinking alcohol is a choice.

If you believe homosexuality is wrong. If you dont support equal human rights for gay people, you are a bigot. Being gay is not a choice.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #372 on: Today at 09:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 08:25:18 pm
All I can think of is James McClean refusing to wear a poppy and became public enemy number one with all of the Ingerlund wankers.

QED.

Of course, standing up for your religious beliefs is OK - especially if your religious beliefs are outmoded and homophobic - but daring to show disrespect to The Establishment gets you a front page on the Daily Mail.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #373 on: Today at 09:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 08:25:18 pm
Not similar but look ar
All I can think of is James McClean refusing to wear a poppy and became public enemy number one with all of the Ingerlund wankers.

Its perfectly fine to choose not to wear a poppy. It doesnt affect anyones human rights to do so.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #374 on: Today at 09:44:24 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 09:32:10 pm


Its vital for societal progression that poor behaviour is no longer excused on religious grounds. Religion is bollocks, if someone wants to believe it, then fine, but it can NEVER be used as an excuse for being a c*nt. If religions stops you being a good person, then its time to look at the shite you believe.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #375 on: Today at 09:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 09:23:37 pm
My knowledge of French law is very limited. However, like every time something like this happens, yes - I would imagine he does have rights. He will not be arrested. He will not be breaking any laws. He will be revealing a deep, despicable (and at this point - boring) lack of insight and a prejudice that many won't be comfortable with. If people disagree with that - why shouldn't they?

Well said.
 
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 09:20:24 pm
Still, from afar, his religion and the law of the land of his home country appear to be at odds with what he is being forced to promote and celebrate in France.

He's not been forced to do anything. He chose not to wear the jersey, and his manager chose not to select him to play as a result.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #376 on: Today at 09:49:58 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 09:12:12 pm
IF we had a Carlsberg event, Mane may not want to attend, this doesn't mean that perhaps Mane hates or has disdain for all drinkers, because he doesn't want to celebrate it. He may believe he is pleasing His God this way, by taking this stance, maybe we don't get to dictate how muslims should read the Koran, in this instance, maybe in other areas it would be different

You're just inventing hypothetical situations and drawing your own conclusions from them. That proves absolutely nothing.

What would be more pertinent is if Sadio Mané has tweeted support of Gueye. Has he?

Quote
The lack of tolerance and snap conclusions from many people who might call themselves liberal is unfortunate

I 100% tolerate Idrissa Gueye and support his right to make himself look like a complete bellend.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #377 on: Today at 09:56:39 pm »
Interesting conversation.

Gueye didnt want to do it. The manager therefore sat him out.

Im not sure it deserves this much bandwidth?
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #378 on: Today at 10:06:24 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 09:32:10 pm
Fast forward 70 years and maybe Senegal will look like France with regard to this issue?


Off topic, but I'd be amazed if Senegal is habitable in 70 years.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #379 on: Today at 10:06:42 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 09:56:39 pm
Interesting conversation.

Gueye didnt want to do it. The manager therefore sat him out.

Im not sure it deserves this much bandwidth?

The conversation got longer when you started to offer excuses for his actions
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #380 on: Today at 10:19:26 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 09:12:12 pm
He may or may not be bigoted.

I see bigotry connected to hatred or disdain

Whilst people aren't born alcoholics

IF we had a Carlsberg event, Mane may not want to attend, this doesn't mean that perhaps Mane hates or has disdain for all drinkers, because he doesn't want to celebrate it. He may believe he is pleasing His God this way, by taking this stance, maybe we don't get to dictate how muslims should read the Koran, in this instance, maybe in other areas it would be different

 The lack of tolerance and snap conclusions from many people who might call themselves liberal is unfortunate
An alcoholic drink is not in any way an analogy for a group of people.

A group in society who have been beaten, bullied, repressed and murdered .

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #381 on: Today at 10:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 09:23:37 pm
My knowledge of French law is very limited. However, like every time something like this happens, yes - I would imagine he does have rights. He will not be arrested. He will not be breaking any laws. He will be revealing a deep, despicable (and at this point - boring) lack of insight and a prejudice that many won't be comfortable with. If people disagree with that - why shouldn't they?


Exactly this.

Nobody is forcing him to wear the rainbow shirt and he chose to not wear it and miss the game.

That is his right.

Just as it is our right to judge his actions, conclude that it is bigotry determining his actions, and say so accordingly.

We're veering into the realm of the 'conservative fallacy' where they demand freedom of expression [to promote anti-equality opinions] but don't want other people with opposing opinions be able to similarly have freedom of expression.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #382 on: Today at 10:31:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:19:26 pm
An alcoholic drink is not in any way an analogy for a group of people.

A group in society who have been beaten, bullied, repressed and murdered .


Spot on.

People can change their sexuality as much as people can change their race.

If there was an anti-racism day, and a footballer refused to wear a shirt with an anti-racism symbol on the grounds that they supported racism, would some people on here be as quick to support the racist?
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #383 on: Today at 10:31:19 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:36:54 pm
Sorry, but thats a wretched and misguided analogy. Not wanting to promote alcohol is not equivalent to not wanting to promote equal human rights.

You can believe alcohol is wrong. That its evil and should be banned. That doesnt affect anyones human rights. Drinking alcohol is a choice.

If you believe homosexuality is wrong. If you dont support equal human rights for gay people, you are a bigot. Being gay is not a choice.

I understand this is an emotive subject, this may affect people, I'm sorry if this conversation is antagonising you

The issue was if you choose not to want to celebrate something that his religion calls a sin, it  automatically doesn't mean that you hate or have disdain for this group, if muslim people in our squad wouldn't go to a beer festival it doesn't mean they hate people that drink beer.  Me saying this, does not say choosing to drink is like choosing to be gay.  Not wanting to wear betting logos, doesn't mean you hate people who bet
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #384 on: Today at 10:39:59 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 10:31:19 pm
I understand this is an emotive subject, this may affect people, I'm sorry if this conversation is antagonising you

The issue was if you choose not to want to celebrate something that his religion calls a sin, it  automatically doesn't mean that you hate or have disdain for this group, if muslim people in our squad wouldn't go to a beer festival it doesn't mean that hate people that drink beer.  Me saying this, does not say choosing to drink is like choosing to be gay.  Not wanting to wear betting logos, doesn't mean you hate people who bet

It is an emotive subject, but it's not emotive to point out that there's no equivalency between social attitudes towards betting/drinking and homosexuality. The former doesn't get you killed in some countries, the latter is not a lifestyle choice.

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #385 on: Today at 10:48:57 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:44:17 pm
Its perfectly fine to choose not to wear a poppy. It doesnt affect anyones human rights to do so.

I was replying to the poster asking if anyone has done something like refuse to wear a sponsor or refuse to wear something.

McClean is in no way similar to this instance though. Hes the only player I can think of who refused to have something on his shirt (as the poster asked) and got dogs abuse for it.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #386 on: Today at 10:58:18 pm »
Quote from: bravoco on Today at 10:39:59 pm
It is an emotive subject, but it's not emotive to point out that there's no equivalency between social attitudes towards betting/drinking and homosexuality. The former doesn't get you killed in some countries, the latter is not a lifestyle choice.

The equivalency is that they (I think) are all sins within islam. Therefore a muslim might not want to celebrate them.

 I'm sure Gueye will issue a statement to clarify his position, we will know more then.  I don't think every  conservative, observant muslim is a hater of LGTQ people, although some might be
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #387 on: Today at 11:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:48:57 pm
I was replying to the poster asking if anyone has done something like refuse to wear a sponsor or refuse to wear something.

McClean is in no way similar to this instance though. Hes the only player I can think of who refused to have something on his shirt (as the poster asked) and got dogs abuse for it.

Exactly. And it was a good example, so thank you for sharing that.

Of course, refusing to wear the poppy is very different to refusing to wear rainbow stripes. But it's clear that when players opt out of taking part in these groupthink exercises, they do get criticised for it. We're all expected to toe the party line on everything, but being allowed to express dissent is an important part of living in a democracy. Fair play to Idrissa Gueye for sticking up for what he believes in, even if it makes him look like a knuckle-dragging moron.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #388 on: Today at 11:12:58 pm »
Quote from: bravoco on Today at 10:39:59 pm
It is an emotive subject, but it's not emotive to point out that there's no equivalency between social attitudes towards betting/drinking and homosexuality. The former doesn't get you killed in some countries, the latter is not a lifestyle choice.

And this is something a lot of people still dont understand. Having spoken to gay people that I know, not one of them would choose to be gay given the amount of times theyve been abused, threatened or just generally being treated like a second-class citizen. Much like ones skin colour, one doesnt get to choose their sexuality.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #389 on: Today at 11:20:00 pm »
Good luck to Jake and well done to the lad , takes some balls that ( no pun intended).

And Gueye? Fuck being tolerant of his intolerant views, he's a c*nt as far as I'm concerned .
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #390 on: Today at 11:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:06:42 pm
The conversation got longer when you started to offer excuses for his actions

Whole thing is a storm in a teacup.

Still, I commented, perhaps from a good old fashioned sense of fair play, as I saw people jump in on a fella who simply chose to not celebrate or promote something he disagreed with. The language used was intolerant and hateful, which is ironic.

Now, if he actively campaigns against the LGBTQ community, and seeks to change the law in France, and curtail the freedoms of the LGBTQ community, then of course my sense of goodwill and understanding diminishes. But apart from him doing something like that, Im willing to live and let live.

On a personal note my wife and I have an LGBTQ child. Our love and support is without question. I live in the States these days, but still have a sense of Scouse justice running deep in my veins, and it is especially heightened if anyone picks on my kid. She is an amazing person. Our house routinely has her friends here from all sorts of backgrounds, including trans, and it is brilliant for it.

My personal views would be quite different to Idrissa Gueyes, but I cant stick the boot in on him as theres too much of that going on in this world. Im willing to allow him to live in the gap between his country of origin and the place where he now lives and works. The law in France is crystal clear, and thats the abiding authority. In time, the heart and mind will sync up even if he isnt quite there yet.


Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #391 on: Today at 11:34:53 pm »
Incredible how some people can so persistently and consistently miss the point.

Religion is a choice and does not excuse bigotry.

Disapproval of alcohol and gambling are not equivalent to homophobia.

Refusing to wear a poppy is not equivalent to refusing to wear the rainbow. Not even in the same ballpark.

To be in denial of gay rights, for any reason, be it sky fairies or just general dislike, is bigotry and absolutely abhorrent.
