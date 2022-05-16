I will try to offer an alternate viewpoint with regard to Gueye.



I believe it is a day in France designated for people to be able to stand against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. In a modern, progressive democracy, like France, its all par for the course.



To my knowledge, Idrissa Gueye isnt going out of his way to be antagonistic. He hasnt set up any alternate rally, or marched for an alternate cause, or spoken out as an anti-gay activist. (If he has, I stand corrected).



It seems to me that he just doesnt want to be forced to do something that is against his will, against his religion (I think), and also against the law in his home country (I think).



Does he have any rights in this equation? Not rights to go against the law in France, as he lives there and cant do that, but rights to not participate in a celebration of something he doesnt support?



He is a footballer who presumably just wants to go about his business and train and play football (yes, for large sums of money). Is he obliged to show his support for something that he doesnt support?



I disagree with him, but calling him a cuntish bigot, and pro hate, just for not wanting to be involved in celebrating something that is against his cultural and religious grain, seems intolerant the other way! Why cant we just live and let live?







