Author Topic: Gay Footballers  (Read 28917 times)

Offline Port_vale_lad

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #320 on: May 16, 2022, 10:22:41 pm »
Good on him, but football largely is still in the dark ages.

Some engerlund fans with 6 pints of pre match stella with give him dogs abuse.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 12:35:11 am »
For anyone who hasn't watched his interview.
Massive kudos to the lad.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-B4ygBi9Bpc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-B4ygBi9Bpc</a>
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 12:36:37 am »
The fact that this is even a story tells us just how far football (and much of society) has yet to catch up with the 21st century.

I wish Jake all the best. He'll witness quite a few people outing themselves as bigoted gobshites from now on, but I hope he can take solace from the fact that the problems are all theirs, and he's more of a man than they'll ever be.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 12:40:35 am »
Madness that a fair few of the leading women's footballers like Megan Rapinoe and Samantha Kerr are openly gay and have been for a long time, but we still have this problem with male players coming forward like this young man.

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 12:41:47 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 16, 2022, 06:04:17 pm
Takes a hell of a lot of guts that

I hope were at the point where any abuse wont be on a large scale

I hope I live to see the day that being gay, bi, queer, trans doesnt matter and people are just allowed to live their lives.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 04:43:00 am »
What a well spoken kid.  All the best to him and his career. 
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 04:50:34 am »
Well Done Jake. Best of Luck to him in his career
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 06:10:16 am »
Fair play and good luck to him. Here's hoping at some point it won't be something that has to be hidden for fear of abuse.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 08:20:03 am »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on May 16, 2022, 10:22:41 pm
Good on him, but mens football largely is still in the dark ages.

Some engerlund fans with 6 pints of pre match stella with give him dogs abuse.

Fixed it. The womens game is doing fine in the 21st century.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 08:41:15 am »
Nice one lid. Best of luck to him.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 12:23:49 pm »
Fair play to the lad, he has bottle.

and  as JOB says
You don't choose to be gay, you do choose to be homophobic
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 01:26:06 pm »
Thomas Hitzlsperger was interviewed on BBC 5 Live this morning where he didnt sound optimistic that footballers feel comfortable coming out and he couldnt see that changing for the next 5 years.

I think he got a point there. These issues were discussed 10-15 years ago and still it doesnt seem to have much progress. Are they worried they would be banned from playing in countries with anti-gay laws like Serbia, China and Saudi Arabia? The issues could be bigger than that but there werent talked enough.

On a brighter note, I am very proud that our fans support gay footballers.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 02:42:43 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:20:03 am
Fixed it. The womens game is doing fine in the 21st century.

womens' football is lovely. full of warmth and nice family vibes. i hope LFC's womens' team continues to get growing support as it's a nice vibe and cheap.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #333 on: Today at 02:26:33 pm »
Idrissa Gueye outs himself as cuntish bigot, refusing to play in PSG's most recent game because he objected to them wearing a rainbow symbol to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (which the France FA support and ask teams to show their support for)

Cheikhou Kouyate tweeted a picture of him and Gueye with 'Real Man' caption, whilst Ismaila Sarr posted "100%"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61492696

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #334 on: Today at 02:57:04 pm »
Beyond me why society seems to feel that people are required to disclose their sexual preferences.

Fair play to the lad, not undermining what he's done.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #335 on: Today at 03:02:58 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 02:57:04 pm
Beyond me why society seems to feel that people are required to disclose their sexual preferences.

Fair play to the lad, not undermining what he's done.


Because gay people have been victimised, demonised, even criminalised for years and continue, in some quarters, to face discrimination and hate. People don't choose their sexuality. To have prominent sportspeople come out as gay helps to remove the remaining [ridiculous, illogical] stigmas.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #336 on: Today at 03:09:36 pm »
As Klopp said its mad it has to be a thing but alas the world we're in, good on anyone coming out
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #337 on: Today at 03:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:02:58 pm

Because gay people have been victimised, demonised, even criminalised for years and continue, in some quarters, to face discrimination and hate. People don't choose their sexuality. To have prominent sportspeople come out as gay helps to remove the remaining [ridiculous, illogical] stigmas.

Yeah, not sure that the improving attitudes to homosexuality or reducing discrimination requires people to publicly state whether they find men, women or both sexually attractive. Just seems an inherently outdated attitude itself. Who gives a shit what gender someone else likes screwing? People are, and should be free to love and fuck anyone they want to (with the usual, and vital, caveats of all parties being consenting adults) Don't see any need for a sportsperson, politician, CEO, celebrity to publicly 'come out'. You don't get people publicly 'coming out' as straight, and ultimately, what's the fucking difference? One person of gender loves, or enjoys fucking, another person of gender.

All just seems so medieval. 
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #338 on: Today at 04:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:26:33 pm
Idrissa Gueye outs himself as cuntish bigot, refusing to play in PSG's most recent game because he objected to them wearing a rainbow symbol to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (which the France FA support and ask teams to show their support for)

Cheikhou Kouyate tweeted a picture of him and Gueye with 'Real Man' caption, whilst Ismaila Sarr posted "100%"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61492696



There's a twitter hashtag from his fellow homophobes #WeAreAllIdrissa

I assume they decided not to go with #WeAreAllGueye for some reason.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #339 on: Today at 04:13:18 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:05:38 pm
There's a twitter hashtag from his fellow homophobes #WeAreAllIdrissa

I assume they decided not to go with #WeAreAllGueye for some reason.

#WeAreAllCunts would also work.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #340 on: Today at 04:18:37 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:05:38 pm
There's a twitter hashtag from his fellow homophobes #WeAreAllIdrissa

I assume they decided not to go with #WeAreAllGueye for some reason.

I know its not really funny because its an absolutely inhuman, vile opinion to have.....but his name being pronounced Gay is still a bit funny :D
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #341 on: Today at 05:09:02 pm »
Best of luck to lad, applaud his bravery. Should never be an issue but until we wean our species off shite like the abrahamic death cults then things wont change.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #342 on: Today at 05:40:33 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:05:38 pm
There's a twitter hashtag from his fellow homophobes #WeAreAllIdrissa

I assume they decided not to go with #WeAreAllGueye for some reason.

Pretty incredible (if not surprising) that someone can be seen as a spiritual hero for taking a pro-hate stand.

That being said, I hope LFC don't try making any gestures like this. I do not want to see which of our players does what Gueye did.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #343 on: Today at 05:44:17 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 03:56:34 pm
Yeah, not sure that the improving attitudes to homosexuality or reducing discrimination requires people to publicly state whether they find men, women or both sexually attractive. Just seems an inherently outdated attitude itself. Who gives a shit what gender someone else likes screwing? People are, and should be free to love and fuck anyone they want to (with the usual, and vital, caveats of all parties being consenting adults) Don't see any need for a sportsperson, politician, CEO, celebrity to publicly 'come out'. You don't get people publicly 'coming out' as straight, and ultimately, what's the fucking difference? One person of gender loves, or enjoys fucking, another person of gender.

All just seems so medieval.


Because it is assumed that every male footballer in the world is straight. That out of the hundreds of thousands of men who have been professional footballers there are none that are gay. That is impossible so it means lots of professional footballers hide a massive part of their existence because of fear, they are forced into hiding who they are not because they want to but because of the consequences of being themselves. This young lad has bravely chosen to break that chain to show that there are gay footballers and they can be themselves without having to hide a massive part of who they are as human beings.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #344 on: Today at 06:18:10 pm »
How depressing that Gueye story is.. how utterly depressing .
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #345 on: Today at 06:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:35:11 am
For anyone who hasn't watched his interview.
Massive kudos to the lad.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-B4ygBi9Bpc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-B4ygBi9Bpc</a>

Best of luck kid. Hope you have great success.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #346 on: Today at 06:55:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:05:38 pm
I assume they decided not to go with #WeAreAllGueye for some reason.

:lmao

I didn't realise when the story about Jake Daniels first came out that he's only 17. Fucking hell, that's especially brave at that age, with his whole career still ahead of him. Bloody good luck to him. I really hope he is able to succeed and reach the level he deserves (no idea if he's any good as a player, mind).
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #347 on: Today at 06:58:36 pm »
I will try to offer an alternate viewpoint with regard to Gueye.

I believe it is a day in France designated for people to be able to stand against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. In a modern, progressive democracy, like France, its all par for the course.

To my knowledge, Idrissa Gueye isnt going out of his way to be antagonistic. He hasnt set up any alternate rally, or marched for an alternate cause, or spoken out as an anti-gay activist. (If he has, I stand corrected).

It seems to me that he just doesnt want to be forced to do something that is against his will, against his religion (I think), and also against the law in his home country (I think).

Does he have any rights in this equation? Not rights to go against the law in France, as he lives there and cant do that, but rights to not participate in a celebration of something he doesnt support? 

He is a footballer who presumably just wants to go about his business and train and play football (yes, for large sums of money). Is he obliged to show his support for something that he doesnt support?

I disagree with him, but calling him a cuntish bigot, and pro hate, just for not wanting to be involved in celebrating something that is against his cultural and religious grain, seems intolerant the other way! Why cant we just live and let live?



