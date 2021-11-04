« previous next »
Author Topic: Gay Footballers  (Read 26898 times)

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #280 on: November 4, 2021, 06:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on November  4, 2021, 05:58:26 pm
Sorry to ask in here. There was a topic in the news forum about trans people. As 51 year old straight man i found interesting and educational. Was it deleted or moved ?

Seems to have been deleted. You can ask a mod https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337484.280
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #281 on: November 4, 2021, 06:08:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  4, 2021, 06:05:12 pm
Seems to have been deleted. You can ask a mod https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337484.280
Yeah thats what i thought. Possibly somebody acting like tit.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #282 on: November 26, 2021, 10:59:03 am »
Klopp and Meikayla Moore discussing the rainbow laces campaign.

https://mobile.twitter.com/LFC/status/1464156985130029056
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #283 on: November 26, 2021, 12:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on November 26, 2021, 10:59:03 am
Klopp and Meikayla Moore discussing the rainbow laces campaign.

https://mobile.twitter.com/LFC/status/1464156985130029056


for anyone who thinks we dont need pride festivals or promoting LGBTQ issues take a look at some of the comments, Ive reported them to twitter hopefully they get banned
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #284 on: November 26, 2021, 12:41:19 pm »
Love the way Klopp is. Wonder if any/ many other managers do things like this to support LBGTQ etc
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #285 on: November 26, 2021, 12:52:53 pm »
Klopp is just amazing. Not just a quick sound bite but a proper genuine interesting chat. Gonna go get some of those laces.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #286 on: November 26, 2021, 01:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 26, 2021, 12:18:14 pm
for anyone who thinks we dont need pride festivals or promoting LGBTQ issues take a look at some of the comments, Ive reported them to twitter hopefully they get banned

Disgusting isn't it.
Hopefully those who feel so disgusted by this go and follow a club more suited to their prejudices like say, Newcastle.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #287 on: November 26, 2021, 08:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 26, 2021, 12:18:14 pm

for anyone who thinks we dont need pride festivals or promoting LGBTQ issues take a look at some of the comments, Ive reported them to twitter hopefully they get banned

How incredibly sad some people are. Shameful behaviour from the homophobic fucks
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #288 on: November 27, 2021, 10:35:55 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on November 26, 2021, 12:52:53 pm
Klopp is just amazing. Not just a quick sound bite but a proper genuine interesting chat. Gonna go get some of those laces.

He is incredible in these situations, hes so attentive in these interviews, properly listening and engaged.

Like you say, not some little short promo, but sitting down and chatting and not needing an interviewer in the middle to conduct it.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #289 on: November 27, 2021, 10:54:46 am »
Obviously Klopp is fantastic, on every issue actually, but what an impressive person Meikayla is.  A real role model.  When she talks about education a lot of those Twitter users should take notice.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #290 on: Today at 05:39:21 pm »
Quote
Jake Daniels: Blackpool forward becomes UK's first active male professional footballer to come out publicly as gay

"I told my mum and my sister. The day after we played Accrington and I scored four, so it just shows how much of a weight off the shoulders it was and a massive relief."

Blackpool forward Jake Daniels speaks exclusively on becoming the UK's first male professional footballer to come out publicly as gay since Justin Fashanu.

Jake talks about coming out to his parents, his club, and his team-mates. On his desire to be honest and live his life without telling a lie. On the anxiety of wondering if his family and team-mates would be supportive and on how he hopes his actions can help others do the same.

This is his story:

Now is the right time to do it. I feel like I am ready to tell people my story. I want people to know the real me.

I have been thinking for a long time about how I want to do it, when I want to do it. I know now is the time. I am ready to be myself, be free and be confident with it all.

I can't really put a date on it, but I was probably five or six years old when I knew I was gay. So it's been a long time that I have been living with the lie.

At that age you don't really think that football and being gay doesn't mix. You just think, one day, when I'm older I'll get a girlfriend and I will change and it will be fine.

But as you get older you realise you can't just change. It doesn't work like that.

I did have girlfriends in the past, to try and make all my mates think I was straight, but it was just a massive cover-up. In school people even used to ask me: "Are you sure you aren't gay?". And I would reply, "no, I'm not".

I wasn't ready and it was a struggle but I just don't want to lie any more.

For a long time I've thought I would have to hide my truth because I wanted to be, and now I am, a professional footballer. I asked myself if I should wait until I've retired to come out. No other player in the professional game here is out.

However, I knew that would lead to a long time of lying and not being able to be myself or lead the life that I want to.

Since I've come out to my family, my club and my team-mates, that period of overthinking everything and the stress it created has gone. It was impacting my mental heath. Now I am just confident and happy to be myself finally.

I first told my mum and my sister, who I live with. "Yeah, we already knew," was how they reacted.

Then we told my whole family and at this point I was quite scared because I didn't know how the older generation might react.

I needn't have worried. I've had so many messages saying, "we are proud and we are supportive." It's been amazing. I couldn't have wished for it to go better.

The day after I told my mum and sister, we played Accrington [in an under-18s fixture] and I scored four goals, so it just shows how much of a weight off the shoulders and what a massive relief it was.

And Blackpool have been absolutely amazing too. I am with them every day and I felt safe. My team-mates have all been so supportive about it and everyone has had my back. They've been asking tons of questions, they have all been intrigued and their reaction has been brilliant. It's the best thing I could have asked for.

Of course, everyone was kind of shocked in a way and they were asking why I didn't tell them earlier. That was a great reaction because it showed how much they cared.

The captain was one of the main people I told and he also asked me loads of questions. In the end he just said, "I'm just so proud of you". It meant so much.

I like it when people ask questions. I just want to get it all out and for people to hear my story.

It's been quite a crazy year. I'm 17. I've signed a professional contract. I've scored 30 goals this season and I've just made my first team debut in the Championship, coming off the bench against Peterborough.

And now I have decided to come out.

Everything has happened at once but it feels right. When this season started, I just wanted to prove myself as a player. I think I have. So this was the one last thing in my head that I knew I needed to do. Now it's out, and people know. Now I can just live my life how I want to and you know what? It's been incredible.

The subject of being gay, or bi or queer in men's football is still a taboo. I think it comes down to how a lot of footballers want to be known for their masculinity. And people see being gay as being weak, something you can be picked on for on the football field.

Of course I am aware that there will be a reaction to this and some of it will be homophobic, maybe in a stadium and on social media.

It's an easy thing for people to target. The way I see it is that I am playing football and they are shouting stuff at me, but they are paying to watch me play football and I am living my life and making money from it. So shout what you want, it's not going to make a difference.

I won't stop people from saying that stuff, I just need to learn how to not let it affect me.

I am hoping that by coming out, I can be a role model, to help others come out if they want to. I am only 17 but I am clear that this is what I want to do and if, by me coming out, other people look at me and feel maybe they can do it as well, that would be brilliant.

If they think this kid is brave enough do this, I will be able to do it too.

I hate knowing people are in the same situation I was in. I think if a Premier League footballer does come out that would just be amazing. I feel like I would have done my job and inspired someone else to do that. I just want it to go up from here. We shouldn't be where we are right now.

I know that every situation is different and that there are a lot of different factors for other people to consider that will scare them a lot, especially in football.

And if you think you are ready, then speak to people. I know that's such a hard thing to do, it was a hard thing for me to do, but just speak to the closest people around you, you are going to get support you need.

Jake Daniels posted an open letter on Blackpool's website.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12614531/jake-daniels-blackpool-forward-becomes-uks-first-active-male-professional-footballer-to-come-out-publicly-as-gay
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #291 on: Today at 05:40:05 pm »
If you're thinking of posting "but why does he need to tell everyone tho", do us all a favour and just don't. Ta.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #292 on: Today at 05:42:05 pm »
Well done Jake. Hopefully others follow suit and don't have to hide who they are because of a few scumbags  :wellin :wellin
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #293 on: Today at 05:42:47 pm »
Good luck to him  :wave
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #294 on: Today at 05:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 05:40:05 pm
If you're thinking of posting "but why does he need to tell everyone tho", do us all a favour and just don't. Ta.

I started reading that thinking his name was Jack Daniels (which would also be absolutely ok  ;D ).

I think its great, just the mere fact he says what a weight off his shoulders it is makes it a wonderful thing.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #295 on: Today at 05:43:55 pm »
Impressive statement from him given how young he is. Good luck to him.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #296 on: Today at 05:55:20 pm »
Good on him and great statement, totally defuses the issue.  No doubt somebodyll end up fucking it up, but I really cant imagine him getting a hard time over this, people especially of his age have moved on long ago afaict.  Cant stand all the handwringing about how awful football fans are, like were a different species.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #297 on: Today at 05:57:45 pm »
Wow, big news and only 17 as well. Best of luck to him.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #298 on: Today at 06:01:08 pm »
Well done to the lad. This is such a brave thing to do. He and his family should be proud. 
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #299 on: Today at 06:04:17 pm »
Takes a hell of a lot of guts that

I hope were at the point where any abuse wont be on a large scale
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #300 on: Today at 06:08:51 pm »
Brave boy, cant be easy coming out even with a normal life nevermind in the world of professional football, he deserves all our support. Hopefully this gives strength to others worried about coming out.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #301 on: Today at 06:15:15 pm »
Wish him and - acknowledging their support of him - Blackpool well for the future. Representation is crucial, but it must take so much to put yourself out there and I'm sure none of us would begrudge any the reasons for choosing not to do so.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #302 on: Today at 06:22:03 pm »
Fair play to him. Hopefully starts a trend as no need for discrimination of any kind in this day and age.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #303 on: Today at 06:28:24 pm »
Shouldnt even be a news story. Good on him for coming out.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #304 on: Today at 06:31:59 pm »
Best of luck to the kid.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #305 on: Today at 06:35:24 pm »
So very proud of him. He's still a child and willing to take on a sometimes very cruel world. I hope his strength enables others to do the same.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #306 on: Today at 06:38:01 pm »
Fair play to the lad, takes a lot of bravery to come out, never mind coming out as a gay man while a professional footballer, the gammons at away grounds will try to wind him up, but they're shithouses anyway.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #307 on: Today at 06:38:28 pm »
A very mature young man, it's a really impressive statement from him. I hope it works out for him and he gets any support should he need it.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #308 on: Today at 06:41:30 pm »
Shocked that it's someone so young, starting his career, really brave move.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #309 on: Today at 06:44:25 pm »
It could only be someone so young. This generation has no time for bullshit and living in fear all their life.

Well done.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #310 on: Today at 06:44:51 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:28:24 pm
Shouldnt even be a news story. Good on him for coming out.
We still have a long way to go as a species, am afraid, but people like this lad will hopefully change how we treat each other. At the end of the day self-acceptance is key.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #311 on: Today at 06:53:38 pm »
Good one there mate. Wishing you the best of everything.

Ignore the inbreds. People will love you for what you do on the pitch.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #312 on: Today at 07:17:28 pm »
Honestly I think it's great that it's news.

I mean if the lad has only came out because of the fear of being exposed and not being able to live life how he wants, then yes it's sad he feels he has to announce it if he would rather not reveal himself to the world like that.

But if he's came out because he's happy to be an inspiration and is proud of who he is, it's a brilliant news story. I will always be happy to see something in the news like this that can inspire others and make them more comfortable being themselves.

Something like sexuality as well, I feel like you could theoretically live in the most open and progressive society in the world with no homophobia, and it could still be a very difficult and confusing thing to go through just in your own head. So to say it out loud, to be heard, will always be very empowering to yourself and others.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #313 on: Today at 07:21:05 pm »
Really courageous thing to do at 17.

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #314 on: Today at 07:23:51 pm »
Its about time someone finally came out in football, but that it was a 17 year old that did it is just so brave! Maybe I am thinking wrong, young people today grow up with a different view and level of acceptancy than in the past so maybe it had to be someone from his generation. Either way, so happy for the lad not having to live a lie and so happy for the support from his family, teammates and club! Made me a bit emotional this, that football can still be about something wonderful and not just money or imagewashing.

He will surely face gobshites, but those who arent will have to shut them up!

YNWA!!
