Honestly I think it's great that it's news.



I mean if the lad has only came out because of the fear of being exposed and not being able to live life how he wants, then yes it's sad he feels he has to announce it if he would rather not reveal himself to the world like that.



But if he's came out because he's happy to be an inspiration and is proud of who he is, it's a brilliant news story. I will always be happy to see something in the news like this that can inspire others and make them more comfortable being themselves.



Something like sexuality as well, I feel like you could theoretically live in the most open and progressive society in the world with no homophobia, and it could still be a very difficult and confusing thing to go through just in your own head. So to say it out loud, to be heard, will always be very empowering to yourself and others.