Preview of the new Serie A season. 14 new managers at the 20 clubsInter look well placed to win again given upheaval everywhere. Big window for Juve which could set them in a number of directions over the next few years. Napoli have Conte and no European football.I quite like Serie A. Not always the best quality but there's a lot of good games I end up catching and it's been a lot more unpredictable since Juve stopped winning it in recent years.