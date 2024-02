3rd season Mourinho is the definition of insanity.



It’s incredible how consistent he is in this regard: it’s like an actual law of physics.Even weirder is how his span at the very best leagues seems to have shortened to two seasons max, but he can still go three seasons in a weaker like Serie A before it all explodes. He is ageing like a footballer ages, even though he is a coach.So bizarre. You can even re-hire him, and he will be fine for a bit—as in Chelsea. He is one of the strangest cases in coaching.