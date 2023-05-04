Serie A is so confusing at the moment. Got some really past it players playing at the top clubs, yet they are the league with a team in every European final. They have different league 4 winners in the past 4 years. Its almost impossible to predict who will win it next season or even who will be top 4.Throw in the mix that at any point, any of these teams could be thrown into some kind of scandals.



Then they have James Richardson and James Horncastle doing the Sunday night presenting on BT!



Thats exciting isnt it? Is this the new league to be in?



The European finals thing is interesting. It's flattered a bit by the Conference League which is a bit of a joke. Roma winning it last season, Fiorentina in the final this season (after making very heavy weather of Basle in the semi).Europa League wise, Roma again in the final this season helped by the sheer know-how of Mourinho in Europe. Europa League has been poor recently as well, Rangers in the final last season against Frankfurt and West Ham in the other semi. The Spanish teams dominated for ages but La Liga is on a downward turn.CL as well. Milan and Inter probably the weakest CL semi in a long time in terms of the quality of the teams. They took advantage of awful Liverpool/Chelsea/Spurs seasons and avoiding City/Real/Bayern/PSG on the other side of the draw. On the other hand had Napoli got through they may have had a fighting chance against City and might have done them or Real over two legs in a knockout game.It's the most open of the top 5 leagues though now Juve have tapered off after winning 10 in a row which was killing it. Bayern/City/PSG and Barca/Real too dominant in the other leagues.