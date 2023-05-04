« previous next »
Mad that the top 4 race is between 6 teams and they all play each other this weekend! Milan v Lazio, Roma, v Inter and Atalanta v Juve. Lazio look pretty safe even if they lose at Milan. Gonna be some big guns in the Europa!
Napoli have ten mins to go
They have done it
Napoli win the league.

Stumbled over the line somewhat but the best side by far in Italy by far.
Well done Napoli
Congrats to Napoli.
Fans being pricks shocker
Congrats Napoli.
Nice to see serie A having different winners for the last 4 years running.
.
Udinese 1 -1 Napoli; 7 minute highlights - https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18548109/udinese-vs-napoli & https://ourmatch.me/04-05-2023-udinese-vs-napoli


90 second video at the final whistle - '12,058 days later, Napoli are champions of Italy again' : https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1654224584533499906

'Fireworks in Naples to celebrate Napoli's title' - 30 second video: https://v.redd.it/adkn895mqvxa1

'This is just mind-bogglingly beautiful' - 20 second video: https://twitter.com/SerieA_EN/status/1654243661301837825 (scenes like a sci-fi film)

'It's going to be impossible to sleep in Naples tonight 😆😂' - 40 second video: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1654243253917474816

'INSANE Scenes in Naples tonight after Napoli win their first Serie A league title in 33 years!' - 70 second video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhyS04INHkc

https://twitter.com/sscnapoli : https://twitter.com/en_sscnapoli : https://twitter.com/SerieA : https://twitter.com/SerieA_EN : https://twitter.com/btsportfootball





^ https://twitter.com/SerieA_EN/status/1654223844356308992














'LIVE Napoli, visuale dall'alto dello stadio Maradona: diretta video' (live video outside the Maradona stadium in Napoli):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_BiP0F7LSAU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_BiP0F7LSAU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/_BiP0F7LSAU



'LIVE Il Napoli vince lo scudetto. Esplode la festa: diretta video' (live video with camera around the streets of Naples):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3SnYv43GxSo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3SnYv43GxSo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/3SnYv43GxSo



'Napoli campione d'Italia 🇮🇹💙 FESTA SCUDETTO IN DIRETTA' - CN News Live feed:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ph5hS87UHmg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ph5hS87UHmg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Ph5hS87UHmg



'Napoli win Serie A for first time in 33 years to spark street party': www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65489039

'Napoli fans as they clinch the Scudetto  in pictures': www.theguardian.com/football/gallery/2023/may/04/party-time-for-napoli-fans-italy-clinch-the-scudetto-in-pictures

Napoli win first Serie A title for 33 years: www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/04/napoli-win-first-serie-a-title-for-33-years-after-osimhen-earns-1-1-draw-at-udinese

Bedlam in Naples as Napoli win Serie A title: www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12873312/bedlam-in-naples-as-napoli-win-serie-a-title-for-first-time-in-33-years

Well done Napoli, great scenes!
Congratulations Napoli

All I can think is how pissed off I am that our title was under covid and could not be celebrated properly
Thought they were gonna throw the game last night so they could have another chance to win it in Naples.

Shame Maradona wasn't here to see it, though it could have been what finished him off eventually if Argentina's WC win didn't  ;D
Great experiences, scenes for a new generation catching up on the Napoli fan sites. Shame the Italian authorities are so poor in updating the structures off the pitch to match the beauty on it.
'Celebrations begin in Naples 💙' (again?! ;D) - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1655271505305956356


'Napoli players and fans celebrate winning the Serie A at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona' - https://streamin.me/v/14da712d


'Napoli vs Fiorentina (1-0) | Newly crowned champions celebrate with win! | Serie A Highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/16i8pXFYw0c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/16i8pXFYw0c</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/16i8pXFYw0c

Juventus docked 10 points for financial chicanery.

They're now in 5th place on 59 points, 5 behind Milan in 4th with a game vs Empoli just underway in hand.
Down 2-0 to Empoli with 30 mins played
Couldn't happen to a nicer club.

 :moon
Milan can't believe their luck, they've been awful and will still qualify for the Champions League.
Juventus docked 10 points for financial chicanery.

They're now in 5th place on 59 points, 5 behind Milan in 4th with a game vs Empoli just underway in hand.

Would be nice if the PL could act as quickly as decisively as this.

Now down to 7th after getting smashed 4-1 by Empoli.

Its a well deserved punishment for Juve. Very possibly not the only one either since there is further investigation into salary maneuvers as well and UEFA will punish them too.
Couldn't be arsed with them in Europa next year, hopefully they're kicked out.
Would be nice if the PL could act as quickly as decisively as this.

Now down to 7th after getting smashed 4-1 by Empoli.

Hasn't this been going on a while though?  Think the original point's deduction was 15 but has now been put down to 10?
Serie A is so confusing at the moment. Got some really past it players playing at the top clubs, yet they are the league with a team in every European final. They have different league 4 winners in the past 4 years. Its almost impossible to predict who will win it next season or even who will be top 4.Throw in the mix that at any point, any of these teams could be thrown into some kind of scandals.

Then they have James Richardson and James Horncastle doing the Sunday night presenting on BT!

Thats exciting isnt it? Is this the new league to be in?
Serie A is so confusing at the moment. Got some really past it players playing at the top clubs, yet they are the league with a team in every European final. They have different league 4 winners in the past 4 years. Its almost impossible to predict who will win it next season or even who will be top 4.Throw in the mix that at any point, any of these teams could be thrown into some kind of scandals.

Then they have James Richardson and James Horncastle doing the Sunday night presenting on BT!

Thats exciting isnt it? Is this the new league to be in?

The European finals thing is interesting.  It's flattered a bit by the Conference League which is a bit of a joke. Roma winning it last season, Fiorentina in the final this season (after making very heavy weather of Basle in the semi).

Europa League wise, Roma again in the final this season helped by the sheer know-how of Mourinho in Europe. Europa League has been poor recently as well, Rangers in the final last season against Frankfurt and West Ham in the other semi. The Spanish teams dominated for ages but La Liga is on a downward turn.

CL as well. Milan and Inter probably the weakest CL semi in a long time in terms of the quality of the teams. They took advantage of awful Liverpool/Chelsea/Spurs seasons and avoiding City/Real/Bayern/PSG on the other side of the draw. On the other hand had Napoli got through they may have had a fighting chance against City and might have done them or Real over two legs in a knockout game.

It's the most open of the top 5 leagues though now Juve have tapered off after winning 10 in a row which was killing it. Bayern/City/PSG and Barca/Real too dominant in the other leagues.


James Horncastle is saying that Spalletti will probably leave Napoli this summer.

https://theathletic.com/4540525/2023/05/23/napoli-spalletti-delaurentiis-future/
Serie A is so confusing at the moment. Got some really past it players playing at the top clubs, yet they are the league with a team in every European final. They have different league 4 winners in the past 4 years. Its almost impossible to predict who will win it next season or even who will be top 4.Throw in the mix that at any point, any of these teams could be thrown into some kind of scandals.

Then they have James Richardson and James Horncastle doing the Sunday night presenting on BT!

Thats exciting isnt it? Is this the new league to be in?

They have already re-gained a lot of their popularity in Southern Europe. Here they are already on par with the Premier League and La Liga ...
They have already re-gained a lot of their popularity in Southern Europe. Here they are already on par with the Premier League and La Liga ...

I'm not following you around on the forum, promise. But the popularity and success of Serie A surely means nothing to you, you want Juventus, Napoli, Roma and one of the Milan clubs to leave it and join your ESL, thus destroying the league and the culture of Italian club football in a heartbeat.
James Horncastle is saying that Spalletti will probably leave Napoli this summer.

https://theathletic.com/4540525/2023/05/23/napoli-spalletti-delaurentiis-future/

Smart move Id say. Leave a hero, rather than stay long enough to become a villain.
